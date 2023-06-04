Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Three Lions Pub Novelty Hill

392 Reviews

$$

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd

Redmond, WA 98053

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Lean ground beef patty, with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a garlic butter toasted bun, served with chips.

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$14.00

FOOD

Pub Favorites

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Two British Pantry pork sausages served with mashed potato, gravy, grilled onions and garden peas.

Chicken Curry Pasty

Chicken Curry Pasty

$13.00

A mild yellow curry with chunks of chicken,carrots and wrapped in our special house made pastry, served with chips.

Glazed Salmon

Glazed Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon covered with our special spicy apricot glaze, served with chips or green salad.

Lancashire Pasty

Lancashire Pasty

$13.00

Lean ground beef, potatoes, carrots, and onion wrapped in our special house made pastry shell, served with chips.

SM Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.

LG Fish & Chips

LG Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh cod, battered to order and fried crisp, served with chips.

Salmon, Cod & Chips

Salmon, Cod & Chips

$15.00

One piece of Alaskan cod and two salmon, hand battered and fried crisp, served with chips.

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$14.00

Two mildly seasoned pork sausage wrapped in a delicate puff pastry, served with chips.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Lean ground beef with onions, layered with carrots, topped with mash potatoes. Baked in the oven, and served with peas.

Sherried Chicken

Sherried Chicken

$16.00

Two boneless skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms in a rich Sherry cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Steak & Mushroom Pie

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$13.00

Lean chunks of beef, with mushrooms and onions in a rich gravy fills pastry shell, served with chips.

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon , served with chips or green salad.

Parmesan Peppercorn Steak

$22.00

Appetizers & Salads

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Heart of romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing, house made croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken breast.

Cheese & Crackers

Cheese & Crackers

$14.00

Three specialty English cheese served with crackers, apple slices and grapes.

Chef Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, grapes, hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey and cheese.

Chips w/ Curry Sauce

$5.00

Cod Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Crisps

$6.00

Drumsticks

$12.00

Deep fried mini drumsticks tossed in your choice of BBQ, cayenne or salt & vinegar sauce, served with house made blue cheese dressing and carrot sticks.

Grilled Naan Bread

$8.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Half Spinach

$9.00
Mini Bacon Cheese Burgers

Mini Bacon Cheese Burgers

$13.00

Three mini lean ground beef patties with mayo, 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Mini Stilton Burgers

$13.00

Three mini lean ground beef patties with mayo, 1000 island dressing, Stilton cheese, ( an English blue cheese) red onion, lettuce and tomato.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pomme Fritz

$6.75

Scottish Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Scottish style smoked salmon served with crackers, cream cheese, capers and red onion.

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Fresh baby spinach with a balsamic dressing, red onions, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house made candied pecans.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Sauteed in a Sherry cream sauce with garlic, red onion and tomatoes, served with toast bread.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Ice burg lettuce with tomatoes, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles and house made blue cheese dressing.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bonfire Burger

$18.00

Two burger patties, two apple wood smoked bacon, two slices Swiss cheese, on a toasted bun with two onion rings and BBQ sauce, served with chips.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Lean ground beef patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato, lettuce, served with chips.

Chicken Dijon Sandwich

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, Dijon mustard,mayo, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.

Chicken Flame Burger

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, 1000 island, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.

English Cheese & Tomato Sandwich

$13.00

Hand cut English cheese, tomato and mayo served with chips.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Lean ground beef patty, with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a garlic butter toasted bun, served with chips.

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Philly style steak with grilled onion and peppers served on a toasted hoagie with mayo, melted cheese, served with chips.

Pub Burger

$13.00

Lean ground beef patty,red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.

Pub Club

Pub Club

$17.00

Sliced turkey,ham and bacon on toasted white bread with mayo, grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served with chips.

Pub Dip

Pub Dip

$18.00

Grilled thin sliced Prime rib on a toasted hoagie roll with mayo,grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served with chips.

Red Leicester Bacon Burger

$18.00

Lean ground beef patty, Red Leicester cheese ( an English cheddar cheese) apple wood smoked bacon, mayo, 1000 island, red onion, tomato and lettuce, served with chips.

Stilton Burger

$18.00

Lean ground beef patty, Stilton cheese (an English blue cheese) red onion, mayo, 1000 island, tomato and lettuce served with chips.

Classic BLT

$15.00

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Seasonal Specials

Corned Beef Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$14.00

Family size shepherds pie

$40.00Out of stock

Chicken & Provolone Sandwich

$16.00

Garden Burger

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Ultimate Prime Rib Burger

$16.00

Smoked Beef Brisket

$16.00

Ultimate Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Chicken Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Tender

$10.00

Sides

Side Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Bag Charge

$0.15

Bowl of Soup w/ Roll

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

S/ Bacon (2)

$1.99

S/ Banger (1)

$3.25

S/ Beans

$3.00

S/ Brans Pickle

$0.75

S/ Eng Chse Slice

$1.95

S/ Fruit

$3.99

S/ Green Peas

$2.00

S/ Mash w/ Gravy

$3.99

S/ Mushy Peas

$2.25

S/ Potato Salad

$2.50

S/ Roll w/ Butter

$0.50

S/ Saus Roll (1)

$3.75

S/ Stilton Cheese

$2.25

S/ Swiss Chse Slice

$0.75

S/ Cheese Sauce

$3.00

S/ Carrot Sticks (6)

$0.75

S/ Steamed Veg

$3.99

S/ Grilled Chicken

$6.00

S/ Toasted hoagie

$2.00

S/ Tzatziki sauce

$3.00

S/ Grilled Salmon

$8.00

S/Coleslaw

$3.00

s/ Cup Chips

$3.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Sausage Roll

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cod Fries & Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Pop

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Straw Lemonade

$2.50

N/A DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cock and Bull ginger

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Sparking Cider

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
For a relaxed, comfortable, friendly Pub, where you always feel at home!

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98053

