Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Three Lions Pub TLP Milwaukee, WI

862 Reviews

$$

4515 N OAKLAND AVE

SHOREWOOD, WI 53211

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
The Three Lions Pub is a traditional British Pub nestled into the beautiful village of Shorewood. Just like a warm British Pub you will feel it is like an extension to your living room. With friendly staff, “excellent banter,” and all the football (sorry soccer) you could want!

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD, WI 53211

