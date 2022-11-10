Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out 509 Ocean Boulevard

509 Ocean Boulevard

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Order Again

Popular Items

Brekkie Sando (Breakfast Sandwich)
Steak Wrap
Avocado Toast

a la carte - Breakfast

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$5.50

1/2 Dozen Warm Donuts

$3.00

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$8.50

2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed Avocado, Multi-Grain Bread, Marinated Tomatoes, Pickled Shallots, Fried Egg.

Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Hot Bar

$9.50

Changes Daily.

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

2 eggs cooked to order with grits, choice of meat, and a choice of bread.

Brekkie Sando (Breakfast Sandwich)

$6.50

Choice of meat, cheese, egg & bread

Croissant

$4.00

Dozen Warm Donuts

$5.00

Fried Chicken Biscuit with Hot Honey

$7.50

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken Biscuit

$6.50

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Biscuit with hot honey

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$14.00

Served with dill cream cheese, capers, pickled shallots on marble rye

Steak Wrap

$12.50

Shaved Ribeye, Breakfast Potatoes, Onions, Peppers, Fried Egg, Cheese & Garlic Mayo

Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal

$6.00

Pecans, Golden Raisins, Brown Sugar

a la carte - Lunch

Afternoon Hot Bar

$17.50

Daily rotation of proteins & vegetables

Big Bird

$12.50

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Greens, Tomato, Garlic Mayo on Ciabatta

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chopped Romaine, Crotons, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.50

Chicken Salad (Classic or Curry) with lettuce and tomato on a croissant.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Shaved italian beef with pickled Giardiniera on hoagie roll

Lunch Special

$12.50

Rotation of special sandwiches served a side.

Market Salad

$8.50

Served with cucumber, tomato, carrots, radish, house croutons & choice of dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Shaved Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Arugula, Dijonnaise.

Salad and a scoop

$8.50

Choice of Salad -Market, Caesar, or Spinach with Choice of a scoop of egg salad, shrimp salad, chicken salad(classic or curry), or pulled rotisserie chicken. Served with Choice of Dressing

Salad w/ Holy Trinity

$16.50

Choice of any of our salads-Market, Spinach, or Caesar Salad with a scoop of Egg Salad, Shrimp Salad, and Chicken Salad (Classic or Curry). Served with a choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.50

Dried Cherries, Feta, Red Onion, Roasted Pecans, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Veg Head

$11.00

Flour tortilla with grilled veggies: zucchini, onion, marinated tomatoes, roasted peppers & arugula with garlic aioli

White Boots

$16.50

Lightly dressed GA white shrimp, dill on brioche bun

Bread

Multigrain

$1.50

White

$1.50

Rye

$1.50

Cheeses

American

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Boursin

$1.50

Proteins

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pulled Chicken

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Toasted Bread

Toasted multigrain

$1.50

Toasted white

$1.50

Toasted rye

$1.50

Veggies

Smashed Avocado

$4.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Roasted Tomatoes

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

509 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

