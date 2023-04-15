  • Home
  Aurora
  Three Little Griddles - Aurora - 6040 South Gun Club Road Unit F2
Three Little Griddles - Aurora 6040 South Gun Club Road Unit F2

No reviews yet

6040 South Gun Club Road Unit F2

Aurora, CO 80016

Food

Griddle Specialties

Ebelskivers

Ebelskivers

$4.00+

Danish style pancake

Shrimp & Grits

$16.49

Cajun seasoned sauteed shrimp, tomato, bacon, and garlic atop cheesy grits with sunny side up egg, and seared pork belly

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese and choice of meat smothered in pork green chili

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in our house sausage gravy

Corned Pork "Hash"

$13.99

Our non-traditional house made corned pork steaks and homefries. Topped with two eggs your style & toast

T.L.G Quiche

$12.99

Bacon, artichoke & cheddar quiche, served with homefries

Red Eye Plate

$13.99

Ham steak & two eggs your style. With red eye gravy, cheesy grits & toast

Upstate Frittata

$13.99

A mountain of eggs, sausage, pepperoni, broccoli, homefries & cheddar cheese, with toast

Dad's Cinnamon Roll

$4.99Out of stock

House made cinnamon roll with your choice of cream cheese or original frosting

Handheld burrito

$6.49

Eggs for Days

Keepin' It Simple

$11.49

Two eggs your style with homefries, toast & choice of three slices of bacon or sausage.

Classic Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs, canadian bacon & english muffin, topped with house made hollandaise & homefries

Build Your Own Omelet

$14.99

A fluffy three egg omelet, with your choice of three toppings, homefries and toast

Diablo Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs, chorizo, fresh jalapenos, pepperjack cheese on top of an english muffin. topped with sriracha hollandaise

Griddle Cakes

Classic Griddle Cakes

$11.99

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Nutella Swirl

$12.99

Three buttermilk pancakes with a delicious swirl of nutella and powdered sugar

Griddle Toast

Classic Toast

$12.99

Three pieces of house made brioche, battered in sweet custard & cooked to perfection

Elvis Toast

$13.99

Classic toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon crumble & honey drizzle

Bananas Foster

$13.99

Three pieces of classic toast topped with bananas in a grand marnier sauce

Savory Griddle Cakes

Three Meat Savory Cake

$14.49

Ham, bacon & sausage inside a large buttermilk pancake with a cheesy crust, pico, and sour cream

Veggie Savory Cake

$14.49

Jalapeno, avocado, tomato, onion & mushroom inside a large buttermilk pancake with a cheesy crust, pico, and sour cream

Little Griddles (Kids)

Kid's Little Simple

$6.00

One egg your style with homefries, toast & choice of meat

Kid's Griddle Cake

$6.00

One classic griddle cake with choice of meat

Kid's Griddle Toast

$6.00

One classic toast with choice of meat

Lunch Time

The Griddle Reuben

$13.99

Our house made corned pork, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on toasted rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Egg Salad served on toasted wheat with lettuce & tomato

B.L.A.T.

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato on toasted wheat with mayo

Club Sandwich

$13.99

3 tiered sourdough sandwich with bacon, roasted turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, black olives, turkey, hard-boiled egg & your choice of dressing

Mac N' Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

A trio of melted cheeses with elbow macaroni & bacon crumbles

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel

$2.50

Bowl of grits

$6.00

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Egg whites

$3.00

English muffin

$2.50

Gluten Free French Toast

$6.50

Gluten Free Toast

$2.50

Green Chili

$4.50+

Half B&G

$6.25

Ham Steak

$4.50

homefries

$3.00

One egg

$1.50

Quart of Green Chili

$15.00

Quart of Sausage Gravy

$15.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Scrambled with cheese

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

short stack

$4.99

side hollandaise

$0.75

side of gravy

$2.00

side of green chili

$2.00

side salad

$3.00

single cake

$4.00

Single Elvis

$5.00

Single fosters

$5.00

Single French toast

$4.25

Soup

$4.00+

Toast

$2.00

Tomato Slices

$1.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Sour cream

$0.75

Pico de gallo

$0.75

1000 dressing

$0.75

Ranch dressing

$0.75

Blue cheese dressing

$0.75

Balsamic dressing

$0.75

Drinks

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Coffee, Milk & Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.49

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Iced Chai

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate milk

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6040 South Gun Club Road Unit F2, Aurora, CO 80016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

