FOOD

Snacks

Toasted Raviolis

$12.00

Toasted Beef Ravioli (5 pieces) with house Bolognese dipping sauce

Guacamole Wontons

$12.00

(6 pieces) served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Lobster Rangoons

$14.00

(6 pieces) served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Jungle Love Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, lettuce, topped with queso

Pizza

Choose Your Own Adventure Pizza

$16.00

Select your sauce & toppings

It's T-N-T It's DYNAMITE

$22.00

Pulled pork, bacon, jalapeno, signature sweet & spicy sauce

PEST-O-ROUND

$22.00

Basil Pesto sauce, goat cheese, tomato, shredded mozzarella blend

JUST MEAT IT

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, classic tomato sauce

ALF-REDO

$22.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, smoked gouda, mushrooms, alfredo sauce *no cats were harmed in the making of this pizza

YIPPEE KAYEE MOTHER KLUCKER

$22.00

Fried chicken, red onion, signature sweet & spicy sauce, ranch drizzle

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE

$22.00

Olive oil, mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle balsamic drizzle

SEOUL ASYLLUM

$22.00

Spicy Gochujang sauce, fried chicken, kimchi, carrot & red onion slaw

THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green bell pepper, onion, black olives, mushroom, classic tomato sauce

SAVAGE GARDEN

$22.00

Green bell pepper, tomato, onion, mushrooms, black olives, garlic tomato sauce

Wings

Chicken Wings, 4 piece

$8.00

Chicken Wings, 8 piece

$14.00

Chicken wings, 12 piece

$20.00

Salads

House Salad, Small

$5.00

Chopped Romaine, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, choice of dressing

House Salad, Large

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad, Small

$5.00

Chopped Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Caesar salad, large

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Fall off the bone

$16.00

Chopped Romaine, hard boiled egg, onions, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of chicken or pulled pork, choice of dressing

Italian Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, pepperoni, black olives, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, shredded cheese, grated parmesan, Italian dressing

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz. can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz. can

Fitz's Rootbeer

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Fitz's Orange Pop

$4.00

Fitz's Grape Pop

$4.00

Canned Soda FOUR PACK

$8.00

Fitz's FOUR PACK

$14.00

W*nder CBD Seltzer

$9.00

Casamara

$5.00