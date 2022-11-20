Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Three Notch'd Brewing Co. - Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

2930 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Drumlets

Chicken Drumlets

$16.00

Six drumsticks deep fried, served with blue cheese dressing, celery tossed in your choice of one sauce: + Sweet & Sweaty + Sriracha Honey +Garlic Parmesan +Fig BBQ

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Roasted artichoke tapenade, fried pita bread & crudite

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

House-made pretzels seasoned with sea salt & served with 40 mile beer cheese & Hydraulion whole grain mustard dipping sauces.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

House pickles deep fried served with dijon ranch

Mushroom Bruschetta

$10.00

Mushroom medley, fresh basil, garlic crostini, balsamic glaze, olive oil, seat sale, goat cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Fries, Chili, Beer Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Raw Onion

Soups & Salads

Three Chopt'd Salad

Three Chopt'd Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shaved radish, garlic croutons, shaved red onion, & buttermilk ranch dressing.

Brussels Caesar

Brussels Caesar

$12.00

fried brussels sprouts, classic caesar salad dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

Chef's Soup of the Day Served with your choice of a half salad

Chili

$9.00

Chili served with Beer Cheese, Mozzarella, Pickled Jalapenos, raw onions

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00

Creamy roasted butternut squash soup with maple creme fraiche and sage

Blueberry Walnut Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Blueberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, shaved red onion, and maple walnut vinaigrette

Signature Pies

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Spicy pork salami, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

The Heat pizza

The Heat pizza

$14.00

Morita sauce, Italian pork sausage, pork pepperoni, onion, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, Sriracha chili sauce

Hubbard's Cubbard Pizza

Hubbard's Cubbard Pizza

$14.00

Italian pork sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, bell peppers, onion

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Chopped chicken, apple bourbon bbq sauce, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, cilantro

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Italian pork sausage, Marinara sauce, peppers & onions, fresh basil

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$13.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Carnitas Pizza

Carnitas Pizza

$15.00

Beer braised pork, salsa verde, mozzarella cheese, white raw onion, fresh cilantro

BBQ Pork Pizza

BBQ Pork Pizza

$15.00

Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce, mozzarella cheese, pickled red onions, 40 mile beer cheese, fresh cilantro

Vegan Pies

Fun-Guy Vegan Pizza

Fun-Guy Vegan Pizza

$14.00

Vegan dough, roasted oyster, shitake and crimini mushrooms, shaved red onion, Cashew nut bechamel sauce, mozzarella substitute cheese

Mighty Meatball Vegan Pizza

Mighty Meatball Vegan Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

plant based "meatballs", vegan dough, tomato sauce, mozzarella substitute cheese, fresh basil

Plant Power Vegan Pizza

Plant Power Vegan Pizza

$14.00

vegan dough, vegetarian sausage, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella substitute cheese, peppers & onions, fresh basil

The Garden of Vegan Pizza

The Garden of Vegan Pizza

$13.00

vegan dough, tomato sauce, Mozzarella substitute cheese, sea salt

Panini & Entree

"Meatball" Panini

"Meatball" Panini

$14.00Out of stock

vegetarian "meatball", tomato sauce, provolone cheese, fresh basil, hoagie roll

RVA Panini

RVA Panini

$14.00

Country ham, fig BBQ sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Arugula, pickled red onion, balsamic glaze

Roasted Mushroom & Spinach Panini

$12.00

Roasted mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese, onions, mozzarella, pesto

Oven Roasted BLT Panini

Oven Roasted BLT Panini

$14.00

Applewood bacon, roasted tomato, mayonnaise, Arugula, basil pesto

BBQ Pork Panini

$15.00

Beer braised pork, house challah, apple bourbon bbq sauce, 40 mile beer cheese, apple slaw

Triple Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, and 40 mile beer cheese on house made challah bread

Adult Chicken Tenders

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Three fried chicken tenders, fig BBQ sauce, hand cut French fries

Sides

Small Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

Small Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

$6.00

fried Brussels Sprouts, classic caesar salad dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries, salt

Small Three Chopt Salad

Small Three Chopt Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shaved radish, garlic croutons, shaved red onion, buttermilk ranch dressing

Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$3.00
Side Fried Brussel Sprouts

Side Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, sea salt

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Small Blueberry Walnut Salad

$6.00

Sweets

Doughboy

$12.00

Dessert Pizza: Cinnamon sugar, ricotta cream, caramel, chocolate ganache, powdered sugar

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Graham cracker crust, lime glaze, whipped cream

Whole Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$40.00

Full sized pie! Graham cracker crust, lime glaze, whipped cream

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

fried all beef sausage, add ketchup or mustard (on request)

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

house marinara, mozzarella cheese, pork pepperoni

Chicken Tenders-kids

$8.00

two fried all white tenders served with honey mustard

Kids Ice Cream

Kids Hoppy Meal

$8.00

Three Notch’d hummus, fried pita, cucumber, carrots, ranch dressing

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please view our full menu

Website

Location

2930 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bingo - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
2900 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
orange starNo Reviews
3406 W. Leigh Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Foushee St, Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton
orange star4.7 • 701
5203 Hatcher St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Winterfield Xing Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
orange star4.7 • 1,548
3201 W. Moore Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Ardent Craft Ales
orange star4.3 • 414
3200 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Lucky AF
orange star4.5 • 8
3103 W Leigh St Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston