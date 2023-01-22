Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Three Notch'd Brewing IX

review star

No reviews yet

520 Second Street SE

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Merch Beer: To-Go

40 Mile IPA

40 Mile IPA

$10.00+

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Andale! Mexican Lager

$10.00+

Biggie (Reg.)

$4.00+Out of stock

Blackberry Gose

$11.00+

Bro. B. - Gin Barrel

$18.00+

Bro. B. - Red Wine Barrel

$18.00+
Brother Barnabas Belgian Tripel

Brother Barnabas Belgian Tripel

$14.00+Out of stock

ABV 10.7% | IBU 33 This “true champagne of beers” is passionate with notes of fruity Belgian esters: pear skin, apple, & citrus.

Dreamsicle

$15.00+

ABV 8% | IBU 20 Your favorite childhood treat is now your favorite adult beverage. Brewed with three big orange-forward hops; zythos, mandarin bavaria and mosaic, along with orange peel and vanilla.

Emperor of Clouds

Emperor of Clouds

$3.00+

ABV 9% | IBU 20 Inspired by our flagship King of Clouds, this Imperial IPA packs a punch with Idaho 7 and Citra hops, bestowing a tropical, juicy taste.

Ghost of the James APA

Ghost of the James APA

$10.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

I Wanna Bock!

$15.00+

ABV 7% | IBU 30 So if you ask me why I like a malty lager with notes of caramel, raisin and plum, there's only one thing I can say to you.... I Wanna Bock! BOCK!

In-Law Invasion

$11.00+

Fermented with Scottish ale yeast and brewed with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, this holiday ale is perfect for taking the edge off of family dinners at the grown-up table.

Jack's Java Espresso Stout

$10.00+Out of stock

ABV 5.5% | IBU 30 Our Oats McGoats cold-infused with coffee beans from Shenandoah Joe.

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

$15.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Lake Life Mango Wheat

Lake Life Mango Wheat

$5.00+

ABV 4.8% | IBU 12 A refreshing American wheat inspired by the iconic lakes of Virginia & the many activities we enjoy there with friends & family.

Local Lager

Local Lager

$10.00+

ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.

Man's Besties

$5.00+

We took our signature dessert stout, Biggie S'mores, and let it mature in bourbon barrels from Balcones, adding residual heat to deliver a punch of over the top flavor

Minute Man IPA

Minute Man IPA

$11.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

NA Cran Gose

NA Cran Gose

$10.00+

BV .35% | IBU 25 You read that right! Non-alcoholic juicy, hazy IPA made with Citra and Idaho 7 hops .

NA IPA

NA IPA

$10.00+

ABV .35% | IBU 25 You read that right! Non-alcoholic ale dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo weighing in at less than 0.5% ABV.

NA Salted Lime

NA Salted Lime

$10.00+

ABV .4% | IBU 8 You read that right! Non-alcoholic Gose that follows our house recipe (minus the alcohol!) this time with a light salted lime flavors.

Nephology Rakau

$15.00+Out of stock

ABV 8% | IBU 10 | With a profile described by the breeder as "the whole orchard", Rakau hops bring big stone fruit flavors with hints of lime and pine to our Nephology IPA.

Notorious

$4.00+

Single Bells

$11.00+
West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA

$12.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Beer In-House

Uncool IPA

Uncool IPA

$4.00+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

Uncool Hazy IPA

$4.00+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

Uncool Citra Wheat

$4.00+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Pils

$4.00+

Uncool pils is a balanced crushable, beer flavored beer, brewed with Sterling hops and none of the alcohol. Enjoy often and wake up feeling normal

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$4.00+

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Beer To-Go

Uncool IPA

Uncool IPA

$2.50+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

Uncool Hazy IPA

$2.50+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

Uncool Citra Wheat

$2.50+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Pils

Uncool Pils

$2.50+

Uncool pils is a balanced crushable, beer flavored beer, brewed with Sterling hops and none of the alcohol. Enjoy often and wake up feeling normal

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$2.50+

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Hoodie - Red Uncool

$40.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCredit Cards
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thanks so much for your order! Please note that delivery includes a $3 flat rate fee. Cheers!

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

