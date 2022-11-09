Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery Virginia Beach

No reviews yet

4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Popular Items

40 Mile Philly
All American Burger
Chicken Drums

Beer: To-Go

40 Mile IPA

$10.00+

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Andale Mexican Lager

$10.00+

ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.

Barnabas

$20.00+

Big Slice

$15.00+
Blood Orange Gose

$2.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 08 | 16oz $7 This German style ale is dry, crisp, & tart with bright flavors of passionfruit.

Bourbon Barrel Biggie Stout

$20.00+

ABV 11.5% / IBU 40 Roasting marshmallows and making s'mores over a nice fire pit is a summertime must, but let's be honest, it takes a lot of work and it's messy. With this beer, save the hassle and crack open a Campfire Biggie S'mores. With just the right amount of smoked malt, we've done all the prep work for you. You just relax and enjoy...

Emperor Of Clouds 19.2 Oz

$7.00

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Firefly Summertime Ale

$12.00+
First Batch Sample Imperial

$15.00+
Biggie Smores Imperial

$15.00+

ABV 11.5% / IBU 40 Roasting marshmallows and making s'mores over a nice fire pit is a summertime must, but let's be honest, it takes a lot of work and it's messy. With this beer, save the hassle and crack open a Campfire Biggie S'mores. With just the right amount of smoked malt, we've done all the prep work for you. You just relax and enjoy...

Ghost of the James APA

$10.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

Helles Fest

$15.00+
Hydraulion Irish Red Ale

$11.00+

ABV 5.3% | IBU 22 This Irish-Style Red is perfectly balanced with a great caramel sweetness and crisp, citrusy hop profile.

Jack's Java Espresso Stout

$13.00+

ABV 5.5% | IBU 30 Dave Fafara, Roastmaster at Charlottesville’s Shenandoah Joe Coffee Roasters, came up with a special three roast coffee blend just for this beer. The coffee beans are cold infused, allowing the fresh flavor and aroma to dominate without the acidity. All of this is backed by a rich and hearty oatmeal stout with a great semi-sweet-baking-chocolate-like sweetness.

Johnny Sour Play

$10.00+
Juice Crimes

$15.00+

ABV 11.5% / IBU 40 Roasting marshmallows and making s'mores over a nice fire pit is a summertime must, but let's be honest, it takes a lot of work and it's messy. With this beer, save the hassle and crack open a Campfire Biggie S'mores. With just the right amount of smoked malt, we've done all the prep work for you. You just relax and enjoy...

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

$15.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Lake Life Mango Wheat

$11.00+
Local Lager

$10.00+

ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.

Minute Man 19.2 Oz

$7.00
Minute Man IPA

$11.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Non-Alcoholic Gose

$5.00+

You read that right! Non-alcoholic ale dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo weighing in at less than 0.5% ABV. Available in cans to-go.

Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.00+

You read that right! Non-alcoholic ale dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo weighing in at less than 0.5% ABV. Available in cans to-go.

Non-Alcoholic IPA

$5.00+

You read that right! Non-alcoholic ale dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo weighing in at less than 0.5% ABV. Available in cans to-go.

Octoberfest

$15.00+
Pina Colada IPA

$4.00+

ABV 11.5% | IBU 40 This rich. creamy, imperial stout is aged in Balcones Texas Rye Whiskey barrels. The special barley used gives the beer a rich, chocolatey backend and the lactose gives the beer a sweet, smooth finish. (This beer does contain lactose.)

Rivanna

$4.00+

Vic Secret

$15.00+

Waimea

$4.00+
Watermelon Gose

$10.00+
Wilson IPA

$15.00+

ABV 11.5% / IBU 40 Roasting marshmallows and making s'mores over a nice fire pit is a summertime must, but let's be honest, it takes a lot of work and it's messy. With this beer, save the hassle and crack open a Campfire Biggie S'mores. With just the right amount of smoked malt, we've done all the prep work for you. You just relax and enjoy...

Snacks/Salads

Boardwalk Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut french fries dusted with house boardwalk spice (Malt vinegar powder and Old Bay). Served with Malt vinegar aioli. Add Beer Cheese +$1, add crab gravy +$2

Loaded Crab FF

$15.00

Brunch potatoes, scrambled eggs, 40 Mile beer cheese, chopped bacon, sour cream, & green onions.

Kimmy's Pub Fries

$15.00
Pretzel Bites

$8.00

House-made pretzel dough that are fried to order, tossed in melted butter, & topped with sea salt. Served alongside Beer Cheese & Hydraulion mustard. Add Crab Gravy +$2

Buffalo Dip

$12.00
Beach Street Nachos

$12.00

fried corn tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa, charro beans, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, & 40 mile cheese sauce.

Chicken Drums

$16.00

Sesame Brussels

$9.00

Veggie Lumpia

$10.00
House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shaved radish, red onion, croutons, and house made buttermilk ranch dressing *GF available without croutons*

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, spinach, olives, & feta cheese with a side of brunch potatoes.

Ginger Salad

$12.00

Chili

$7.00

Chili made with VA local beef, black beans, and tomato, topped with sour cream and red onion

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.00

Cream based crab soup with lump crab, 40 Mile IPA, & lavish spent grain cracker

Pepper Jack Pimento

$10.00

Shredded pepper jack cheese mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, and pimento peppers, served alongside house fried potato chips

Queso & Chips Appetizer

$10.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$16.00
B.Y.O

$13.00

VA local beef patty, butter roll. Build your own burger by adding lettuce, tomato, onion, Minute Man pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, or Hydraulion mustard. Add your choice of cheese +$1, crab gravy +$2, bacon +$2, or Pepper Jack pimento +$2 *GF Bun available*

Sliders

$14.00

3 VA local beef sliders, with American cheese, ketchup, and Minute Man pickles, served on a butter roll.

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.00
Say Cheese Burger

$15.00
Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

40 Mile Philly

$15.50

Our version of a Philly Cheesesteak - shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, 40 Mile cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll

High On Hog

$15.50

pulled pork, Three Notch'd Root Beer BBQ, Minute Man pickles, coleslaw, served on a brioche bun **GF Bun available**

Boardwalk Chicken

$15.50

Boardwalk fry spiced fried chicken cutlet served on a house biscuit, loaded with pepper jack pimento, lettuce, tomato, and malt vinegar aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche, pepper-jack cheese

BuffAleO Sandwich

$15.50

Boardwalk fry spiced fried chicken cutlet served on a house biscuit, loaded with pepper jack pimento, lettuce, tomato, and malt vinegar aioli

Knuckle Sandwich

$16.50

House smoked brisket, havarti cheese, pickled red onions, & garlic aioli.

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Cajun Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Swai Po Boy

$18.00

Bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche, pepper-jack cheese

P&O Kielbasa

$15.00

Bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche, pepper-jack cheese

Entrees

Steak Frites

$22.00

grilled VA local flat iron steak, house cut fries, chimichurri, and smoked tomato

I'd Rather Beer Fishing & Chips

$17.00

Lager battered cod, fresh cut fries, and malt vinegar aioli

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Mac & Cheese bowl (macaroni, cheese sauce, cheddar cheese) topped with green onions, garlic bread crumbs, pickled chili. Add your choice of grilled or fried chicken +$5, smoked pork +$5, shrimp +$9, flat iron steak +$12, or lobster +$12

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Shrimp Pesto

$18.00

Veggie Pancit & Lumpia

$14.00

3 Cheese Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

All beef sausage, potato roll

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.00

creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 sliders, American cheese, ketchup, potato bun

Kids Tenders - Fried

$8.00

2 fried chicken tenders, honey mustard

Kids Tenders - Grilled

$8.00

2 grilled chicken tenders, honey mustard

Kids Ice Cream

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Autumn Salad

$5.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Boardwalk Fries

$1.00

Side Herb Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Protein Side

$5.00+

Side Crab Gravy

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

German Choc Cake

$7.00

Apple Pie Lumpia

$6.00

Pumpkin Crème Brulee

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Campo Veijo Rose

$25.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$35.00

Barboursville Cabernet

$35.00

Barboursville Chardonnay

$35.00

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Yulupa Chardonay

$35.00

Gnarly Head Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Proteins

$5.00+

Lunch Menu

NA Bev Special

$12.00

Beer Special

$15.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Boss Hog Tacos

$10.00

Double Decker BLT

$10.00

Veteran's Day Specials

Beer

$2.00
All American Burger Vet Special

$8.00

Full Southern Vet's Special

$8.00

House made biscuits smothered in VA local sausage gravy, served with scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, & brunch potatoes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen, Brewery & Distillery-Va Beach

4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

