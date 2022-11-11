Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three of Strong Spirits 35B Diamond Street

35B Diamond Street

Portland, ME 04101

Off-Premise Liquor

Brightwater

$24.99

Acadian

$42.99

Portage Gin

$34.99

Working Title III

$38.99

Stone Pier

$36.99

Oaked Acadian

$46.99

Working Title II

$42.99

Chando 12

$49.99

Nightwater

$36.99

Merrymeeting

$36.99

Brightwater 1.75L

$39.99

Cocktails To Go

32oz Growler Mojito

$20.00

32oz Growler Rotating Draft Special

$20.00

32oz Growler Stormy Night

$20.00

750ml Coconut Smash Punch

$20.00

750ml Hibiscus Lime Rum Punch

$20.00

750ml Mulled Cider

$20.00

750ml Pina-Mate Pirate Punch

$20.00

Mojito Can 4pk

$15.99

REFILL 32oz Growler Mojito

$15.00

REFILL 32oz Growler Rotating Draft Special

$15.00

REFILL 32oz Growler Stormy Night

$15.00

Stormy Night Can 4pk

$15.99

Shirts

Rum Runners Soccer Jersey

$44.00

SS Heather Forest - Cane to ME

$20.00

SS Midnight Navy - Cane to ME

$20.00

SS Tie Dye Brandmark

$25.00

SS Mauve Brandmark

$20.00

LS Maroon - Cane to ME

$30.00

LS Royal Blue - Cane to ME

$30.00

LS (Hooded) Navy - Cane to ME

$30.00

Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Green/Gold Crewneck Sweatshirt

$50.00

Grey/Green Crewneck Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hats

Bucket Hat - L/XL

$25.00Out of stock

Bucket Hat - S/M

$25.00

Maroon/Navy Dad Cap

$25.00

Navy/Orange Dad Cap

$25.00Out of stock

Green/Orange Dad Cap

$25.00Out of stock

Soft Navy/Orange Dad Cap

$25.00

Soft Hunter Green/Orange Dad Cap

$25.00

Khaki/Navy Dad Cap

$25.00

Patch Trucker Green

$25.00

Patch Trucker Navy

$25.00

Trucker Navy/Orange

$25.00

Hybrid Trucker Navy

$25.00

Hybrid Trucker Green

$25.00

Beanies

Orange Patch Beanie

$20.00

Slouch Spruce Green Beanie

$20.00

Slouch Camel(Gold) Beanie

$20.00

Slouch Rust(Red) Beanie

$20.00

Waffle Navy Beanie

$20.00

Glassware

Rocks Glass

$10.00

Spey Dram Tasting Glass

$10.00

Punch Glass

$10.00

Hurricane Glass

$14.00

Pint Glass - Orange

$6.00

Pint Glass - Green

$6.00

Ceramic Campfire Mug

$13.00

Other Merch

Maine Cookbook

$29.95

Playing Cards

$10.00

Community Spirits Tote Bag

$12.00

Community Spirits Bottle Bag

$9.00

JetBag

$5.00Out of stock

Retail Keg Sales

Retail Keg Sale - Mojito

$100.00

Retail Keg Sale - Stormy Night

$125.00

Wholesale Keg Sales

Wholesale Keg - Mojito

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Celebrate the spirit of community!

Location

35B Diamond Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

