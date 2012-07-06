Restaurant header imageView gallery
Three Pines Tavern

621 Reviews

$

336 N Baltimore Ave

Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065

Starters

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$5.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cordon Bleu Balls

$7.00

Nacho Grande

$12.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pepper Jack Bites

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Fries

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

TNT Shrimp

$11.00

Loaded potato dip w/ House Chips

$10.00

Crab Dip w/ Pretzel Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Clam App

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Fries

House Fries

$3.00

Salt & Vin Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Soups

Cup Chicken Corn

$4.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Cup Cream of Crab

$6.00

French Onion

$5.00

Bowl Chicken Corn

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$5.50

Bowl Cream of Crab

$8.00

Quart Chicken Corn

$7.25

Quart Chili

$7.25

Quart Cream of Crab

$10.25

Cup Beef Stew

$6.00

Bowl Beef Stew

$8.00

Cup Cheeseburger

$5.00

Bowl Cheesburger

$7.00

Salads

Side Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Three Pines Burger

$10.00

Pines Mac

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Mountain Side

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.00

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Reuben Sandwich

$10.00

Rachel Sandwich

$10.00

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Basil Chicken

$11.00

Lobster Roll

$15.00

Pines Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$10.00

Coco Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fish Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Entrees

3 Pines Ribeye

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Haddock

$15.00

New York Strip

$23.00

Margarita Chicken

$18.00

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Specials

Beef Tacos (3)

$11.00

Pastas

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.00

Sides

To Go Container

$0.25

Applesauce

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$2.00

Peas

$2.00

Asparagus

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Wing Sauce Side

$0.50

Veggie Of Day

$2.50

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Triamisu

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Choc Chip Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl cheesecake

$5.00

Creme Brûlee

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberries (4)

$6.99Out of stock

Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin. Cheesecake

$9.00

Super Bowl

Mac n Cheese Tray

$15.00

Sandwich/Wrap Tray

$30.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$40.00

Meatballs

$25.00

Touchdown Party Pack

$175.00

Veterans Day

Three Pines Burger

Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Hot Turkey

Hot Beef

Cup of Soup w/ Salad

Sodas

Water

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coffee

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apparel & Merchandise

Short Sleeve Small-XLarge

$25.00

Short Sleeve XXL

$27.00

Long Sleeve Tshirt Small-XLarge

$35.00

Long Sleeve Tshirt XXLarge

$37.00

Carhartt Beanie

$25.00

(M) Wing Dust

$6.00

(L) Wing Dust

$9.00

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$5.95

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$10.95

Wings (6/6)

$10.95

Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$17.95

Wings (10/10)

$17.95

Wings (35)

Wings (35)

$30.95

Wings (10/25)

$30.95

Wings (15/20)

$30.95

Wings (50)

Wings (50)

$43.95

Wings (10/40)

$43.95

Wings (15/35)

$43.95

Wings (20/30)

$43.95

Wings (25/25)

$43.95

Wing Sampler

Wing Sampler (25)

$21.95

Wing Sampler (12/13)

$21.95

Wing Sampler (6/6/15)

$21.95

Wing Sampler (6/7/12)

$21.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

336 N Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065

Directions

