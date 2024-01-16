Three Rivers Hots and Brats 131 Main Street, Rear entrance Penn Yan NY 14527
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Slinging hots, brats, burgers, and sandwiches in a small town community setting. Close to the Wine Trails of the Finger Lakes, as well as the businesses of Main Street
Location
131 Main Street, Rear Entrance, Penn Yan, NY 14527
Gallery
