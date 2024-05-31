Three Rivers Smokehouse
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:15 pm
Come relax on our outdoor patio for lunch or dinner. We smoke all of our meats including brisket, pulled pork, ribs, wings, corned beef, bacon and chicken. Choose from a variety of sandwiches, burgers and salads as well. Our full-service bar offers beer, wine and a full cocktail menu. We also offer made to order breakfast.
Location
130 County Rd 742, Almont, CO 81210