THREE SHIPS COFFEE
609 19th street
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Alternative Beverages
Cold Brew
Cusco's Cold Brew
When asked what makes Cusco's Cold Brew soo much better than what you get normally the answer is kinda complicated. So I am not going to get into it. Well, ok.. since you asked here are a few reasons. Its freshly roasted and freshly brewed. Its just water and coffee with no additives. We use extremely good coffee to make this stuff. Grocery store cold brew is old and tastes old. We have been doing this for a bit (7 years as I write)
Landlubber
The first Ships Special is a nice balanced Cold Brew drink with a splash of half/half and vanilla. Make it dairy free with our house almond milk (almonds,cashews, & dates), instead of half/half.
Decaf Cold Brew
This decaf is unlike its sad relatives, because instead of decafienating the bad coffee we decaffienated Single Origin coffee. We also only source coffee that minimizes checmicals in the process. We brew overnight and serve it over ice.
Single Origin Cold Brew
Only served BLACK
Filter Coffee
Gallon Boxed Coffee
Box of coffee for your crew
Cafe Au Lait
Our featured filter coffee with some steamed whole milk. For dairy free-substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (made with almonds,cashews,& dates) or Oat Milk
Decaf Pour Over
This decaf is unlike any other decaf you've ever had, because instead of decafienating the bad coffee we decaffienated Single Origin coffee. We also only source coffee that minimizes checmicals in the process. We recommend drinking it just black, it is that good.
Single Origin Pour Over
A constant rotation of single origin coffee that might change your perscpective on what is possible with a black cup of coffee.
Special Batch
A rotating coffee that shows off the best of what is available for the season. Ask your barista how good it is and what coffee we are serving.
Espresso Bar
Americano
10oz - A traditional Americano. You know, espresso and hot water, but we serve them with a little less water so you can get the full expression of the double shot. Available with Seashore State Espresso or our rotating single origin espresso.
Cappuccino
8oz - The best balance between the brightness of a double shot of Seashore State Espresso and our exceptional Milk. Just enough milk to make it creamy without loosing the beauty of the shot. If you are looking for a larger size, we recommend ordering a Latte.
Cortado
5oz - A Three Ships favorite because you can really taste the full spectrum of flavor from the double shot of Seashore State espresso with the perfect balance of creamy from the milk.
Seashore State Double Espresso Shot
2oz - A large double shot of our Seashore State Espresso. A bright and modern take on espresso that is intended to be sipped and enjoyed.
Single Origin Double Espresso Shot
2oz - A large double shot of a regularly rotating Single Origin coffee. Each gives a dramatically different feel on espresso than the traditional blend and is a modern take on espresso that is intended to be sipped.
Latte
10oz - Our classic Seashore State Espresso with creamy milk. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)
Traditional Macchiato
3oz - A traditional macchiato. Our Seashore State Espresso topped with just a dollop of steamed milk. A tasty way to experience the complexities of our espresso with a tiny bit of natural sweetness. If you are used to a larger sized macchiato we recommend trying one of our lattes :)
Kids Menu
Specials
Mocha Latte
Our classic latte sweetened with a house-made 70% dark chocolate sauce. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. **Mocha sauce does contain dairy
Pungo Latte
Our classic latte sweetened with local goodness. A seasonal rotating sweet latte special that mirrors our local season's agriculture and supports our local farmers. Yeah, we did that with our best selling latte. YUM, social responsability never tasted so good. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)!
The Survivor
Our Signature Drink which pairs our house Almond/Cashew milk with a carefully selected single origin espresso. It was originally created during hard times when we needed a reason to smile and has become an enduring favorite of our regulars.
Vanilla Latte
Our classic latte sweetened with a house-made vanilla syrup. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)!
Horchatta Latte
Tea
Chai Latte
Our Chai Tea is made by a Brooklyn based tea aficionado Dona Chai. We steam in our delicious milk to make it really special.
Cold Brew Tea
An slow brewed iced tea with bright florals and natural sweetness.
Golden Milk
A turmeric tea steamed with delicous whole milk. A latte feel in an herbal tea drink that might just help with inflation. Try it with our house-made almond cashew milk!
Malabar Herbal Tonic
Ships customers' favorite remedy to the sniffles Off the Malabar coast in Kerala, India, originates the Tellicherry, the largest size of a dried black peppercorn. Intensely fragrant with a citrus-peel, resin-like savoriness, their dark profile is a frequent ingredient to the region’s tonic recipes. Combined together with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, and licorice root, this earthy, piquant, and mildly sweet blend brews a brilliant gold liquor. Our most popular herbal tonic is a cup restorative to mind, body, and soul. Blend of Chinese ginger, turmeric, Malabar black peppercorn, lemongrass, and licorice root.
Matcha Latte
Hand spun Ceremonial Grade Matcha is delightful and happens to be the favorite drink of Head Roaster Amy Ewing.
Iced Sweet Tea- Black Gold
Huoshan Yellow Bud Tea
Curated Quick Teas
Pastries
Blueberry Lime Muffin
A jumbo greek yogurt muffin with blueberry and lime zest.
The Decadent Brownie
A genorous thick gooey hunk of brownie with high quality chocolate and a little amaretto for a decadent heavenly treat
The Nutella Pop-Tart
The Ships classic pop tart with hazenut chocolate spread within a sweetened pastry dough glazed and sprinkled with fun that is irresistable to all ages.
Pungo Pop-Tart
Rotating seasonal locally sourced fruits from our farmers, pairs great with our pungo latte.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Classic snickerdoodle cookie rolled in cinnaon sugar is so amazing it will have you rolling back for more
Stoney Baloney (GF)
Not your average rice crispy treat, this colorful crispy creation is made with fruity pebbles, because we can.
The Ships' Chocolate Chip Cookie
This is the captain of all chocolate chip cookies. Eat one a day and to keep the blues away.
The Vegan Wedding Cookie (V)
Like a tiny almond wedding cake in flavor, but maybe better because its vegan and made with our almond cashew milk blend.
Pungo Bar
BAKERY SPECIAL
Its very special
Breakfast Biscuits
DIY Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
This isn't Outback, but with the Biscuit Sandwich some of you guys like to get pretty weird. So dream you dreamers, here are your options to throw on our world famous buttermilk biscuit sandwiches. Note: Breakfast items are not available after 12pm.
Plain Buttermilk Biscuit
Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit plain as day, but buttery and delicious just the same.
Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.
World Famous Becky Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with crispy bacon, a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.
Virginia Ham Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
A family tradition during the holidays, we take our house made world famous Buttermilk Biscuit and add a generous portion of Edward’s Country Ham. My old man always adds strawberry jam to his.
HEC-Ham, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a country ham from Surry Virginia, fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.
SEC-Sausage, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich
Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a sausage patty, fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.
6 Pack of Ships Buttermilk Biscuits
A six pack of our world famous house made Buttermilk biscuits to share with family and friends.
12 Pack of Ships Buttermilk Biscuits
A twelve pack of our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit to share with family and friends.
Other Breakfast
San Clemente Breakfast Burrito
Inspired by the San Clemente breakfast staple. We stuff a flour tortilla with a fresh egg patty, Vermont cheddar and a pan fried hashbrown. Add bacon and avocado to tip the scales.
Texas Breakfast Tacos (GF)
Our ode to the classic Texas grab and go tacos and a great Gluten Friendly option. We take two street style corn tortillas (smallish) and add a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese. Check out the add on options to dial your tacos up a notch.
Sea Oats (GF) (V)
Our house Oatmeal is made with Gluten Free Oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, maple syrup an finished with our steamed house almond/cashew milk. Additional toppings include Flax Seed, Dried Cherries, Peanut Butter & Brown Sugar.
Breakfast Toasts
Spice Trader's Avocado Toast (V)
Our take on the Aussie classic is pretty great because of its simplicity. A half avocado seasoned with our secret smokey dried spices and Maldon sea salt, served on grilled bread. Soo good!
Deluxe Avocado Toast
We stepped our classic avocado toast up with a sous vide egg, pickled onions and Maldon sea salt. Get fancy and don't look back.
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sides
Sides
Grilled Ciabatta Sandwiches
The Anti-Hero Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich (V)
Our house made Ciabatta bread, roasted cauliflower, caramelized red onions, garlic, nut-free vegan pesto, banana peppers pressed on a flat grill.
Caprese Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich
Our house made Ciabatta bread, fresh buffalo mozzerella, house made nut-free vegan pesto and sliced tomato pressed on a flat grill.
Grilled Cheese Ciabatta Sandwich
Our house made Ciabatta bread and Vermont cheddar cheese pressed on a flat grill.
Kale Fontina Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich
Our house made Ciabatta bread, chopped kale, fontina & parmesan cheese, fire roasted red peppers, and mayo pressed on a flat grill.
Lil' Hero Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich
Our house made Ciabatta bread, ham, turkey, sopressata, dijon-aise, banana peppers, fire roasted redc peppers, pickled red onions, cheese blend pressed on a flat grill.
Blend Coffee Beans
Single Origin Coffee Beans
Desvelado, DECAF COLOMBIA
Danny Moreno - Honduras
Las Perilitas - Colombia
Chirripo - Special Process
Sookoo Natural - Ethiopia
Finca El Triunfo - Huila, Colombia
Yajalon Community - Chiapas Mexico
Kolla Lot 3 - Agaro, Ethiopia
Ichamama Peaberry - Nyeri Kenya
Finca Reserva Anaerobic - Colombia
Exotico De Giraldo - Colombia
Multi Roaster Hiatus
HEART -Ethiopia Sulladjah
HEART - Kenya Spikes AA
HEART - Honduras Jose Leonel Martinez
HEART -Colombia Yohn Jarby
LUNA - Jelly Donut – Luis Vicente Morales, Nariño, Colombia
LUNA - IHCafe90 by Olga Benitez in Marcala, Honduras
LUNA - Rootbeer Float – Parainema by Grevil Sabillon in Santa Bárbara, Honduras
LUNA - Castillo by Jorge Bravo Rodriguez in Nariño, Colombia
SWEET BLOOM - Antonio Medina, Chimaltenango Guatemala
SWEET BLOOM - Odo Shakiso, Sidama Ethiopia
Coffee
Waters
Food/Other
Beer/Wine
Champagne - BENCHTOP
Deadly Combination - BARRIER
Death Posture - FORIEGN OBJECTS
Double Jam - BLUEJACKET
Future Classic - COMMONWEALTH
Ghost Beer - DUTCHESS ALES
Gunner's Daugher - MAST LANDING
Hill House - BLUEJACKET
Isastegi Sugardo Natural Cider - CAN*
It's Just That Simple - OCELOT
Juicy Bits - WELDWORKS
Ketzer Helles Lager- DUTCHESS ALES
Long Distance High Five- BENCHTOP
Mano Del Puma- COMMONWEALTH
Mouth of the Beast- BARRIER
Northern Lager- OXBOW
Parallax- DUTCHESS ALES
Perfect Places- BLUE JACKET
Pils Pils Pils- J WAKEFIELD
Pomp- TORCH & CROWN
Postcard Pils- GREEN BENCH
Power Lunch- TORCH & CROWN
Punch- PRARIE
SFY- THREES
Strada- TORCH & CROWN
Surf Melon- OXBOW
Taittinger Champagne - Bottle Only
That's Your Home- J WAKEFIELD
Vape Tricks- PRAIRIE
Who Cench You- TABOL
Xamant Txakoli Wine- CAN*
Fruit
T-Shirts
"3" Pocket T-Shirt
Grey, "3" Logo on pocket & back.
Black "Three Ships" Circle T-shirt
Circle "Three Ships" Logo on Pocket & Back
Fisherman T-Shirt
Khaki "Three Ships" T-Shirt
Khaki
Roaster T-Shirt
Black with Gold Roaster
Black Tiger's Whisker T-shirt
Circle "Three Ships" Logo on Pocket & Back
White Tiger's Whisker T-shirt
Circle "Three Ships" Logo on Pocket & Back
Lone Seagull White T
Harvest Moon T-Shirt
Mugs/Tumblers
Sweatshirts
Other
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Three Ships Coffee Roasters. We are a local family owned coffee roaster and cafe whose focus from day one has been bringing the best coffee in the world to Tidewater. We are as known for our homemade country breakfast biscuit sandwiches as we are for our delicious coffee.
609 19th street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451