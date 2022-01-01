Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery Hilltop Roastery Cafe

Cusco's Cold Brew

$5.00

When asked what makes Cusco's Cold Brew soo much better than what you get normally the answer is kinda complicated. So I am not going to get into it. Well, ok.. since you asked here are a few reasons. Its freshly roasted and freshly brewed. Its just water and coffee with no additives. We use extremely good coffee to make this stuff. Grocery store cold brew is old and tastes old. We have been doing this for a bit (7 years as I write)