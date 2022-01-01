Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery Hilltop Roastery Cafe

  • Home
Order Again

Alternative Beverages

10oz Glass of Almond Milk

$6.25

House Almond & Cashew Milk

10oz Glass of Whole Milk

$4.25

Our milk + a glass.

10oz Hot Chocolate

$6.25

Not your average powdered hot chocolate. We use 70% Colombian Dark Chocolate and our milk.

Cherry Limey

$4.55

Our house soda made from a lime simple syrup, cherry bitters and a brandied cherry.

Mulled Apple Cider

$5.15

Cold Brew

Cusco's Cold Brew

$5.00

When asked what makes Cusco's Cold Brew soo much better than what you get normally the answer is kinda complicated. So I am not going to get into it. Well, ok.. since you asked here are a few reasons. Its freshly roasted and freshly brewed. Its just water and coffee with no additives. We use extremely good coffee to make this stuff. Grocery store cold brew is old and tastes old. We have been doing this for a bit (7 years as I write)

Landlubber

$6.00

The first Ships Special is a nice balanced Cold Brew drink with a splash of half/half and vanilla. Make it dairy free with our house almond milk (almonds,cashews, & dates), instead of half/half.

Decaf Cold Brew

$5.00

This decaf is unlike its sad relatives, because instead of decafienating the bad coffee we decaffienated Single Origin coffee. We also only source coffee that minimizes checmicals in the process. We brew overnight and serve it over ice.

Single Origin Cold Brew

$6.25

Rotating offering of single origin cold brew. Only served BLACK

Filter Coffee

Gallon Boxed Coffee

$30.75

Box of coffee for your crew

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Our featured filter coffee with some steamed whole milk. For dairy free-substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (made with almonds,cashews,& dates) or Oat Milk

Decaf Pour Over

$5.50

This decaf is unlike any other decaf you've ever had, because instead of decafienating the bad coffee we decaffienated Single Origin coffee. We also only source coffee that minimizes checmicals in the process. We recommend drinking it just black, it is that good.

Single Origin Pour Over

$5.50

A constant rotation of single origin coffee that might change your perscpective on what is possible with a black cup of coffee.

Special Batch

$3.55

A rotating coffee that shows off the best of what is available for the season. Ask your barista how good it is and what coffee we are serving.

Espresso Bar

Americano

$4.25

10oz - A traditional Americano. You know, espresso and hot water, but we serve them with a little less water so you can get the full expression of the double shot. Available with Seashore State Espresso or our rotating single origin espresso.

Cappuccino

$5.25

8oz - The best balance between the brightness of a double shot of Seashore State Espresso and our exceptional Milk. Just enough milk to make it creamy without loosing the beauty of the shot. If you are looking for a larger size, we recommend ordering a Latte.

Cortado

$5.00

5oz - A Three Ships favorite because you can really taste the full spectrum of flavor from the double shot of Seashore State espresso with the perfect balance of creamy from the milk.

Seashore State Double Espresso Shot

$3.75

2oz - A large double shot of our Seashore State Espresso. A bright and modern take on espresso that is intended to be sipped and enjoyed.

Single Origin Double Espresso Shot

$4.75

2oz - A large double shot of a regularly rotating Single Origin coffee. Each gives a dramatically different feel on espresso than the traditional blend and is a modern take on espresso that is intended to be sipped.

Latte

$5.75

10oz - Our classic Seashore State Espresso with creamy milk. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)

Traditional Macchiato

$4.55

3oz - A traditional macchiato. Our Seashore State Espresso topped with just a dollop of steamed milk. A tasty way to experience the complexities of our espresso with a tiny bit of natural sweetness. If you are used to a larger sized macchiato we recommend trying one of our lattes :)

High Elbow - For In-Store Dining Only

$7.00

A endearing special from our early days that continues to be a regular favorite. A double shot and cup of special batch. A special that is only available to enjoy in-store. Not available for to go.

Kids Menu

Cowboy Coffee

$3.55

Steamed Vanilla Milk. Ask for a splash of coffee. If your down, we are down.

Cowgirl Coffee

$3.55

Steamed "pungo" Milk. Ask for a splash of coffee. If your down, we are down.

8oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

A kids size steamed milk with house made chocolate sauce. Not your powdered variety.

Specials

Mocha Latte

$6.50

Our classic latte sweetened with a house-made 70% dark chocolate sauce. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. **Mocha sauce does contain dairy

Pungo Latte

$6.50

Our classic latte sweetened with local goodness. A seasonal rotating sweet latte special that mirrors our local season's agriculture and supports our local farmers. Yeah, we did that with our best selling latte. YUM, social responsability never tasted so good. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)!

The Ship Shake

$11.55

What better way to brighten your day then to add four shots of Seashore State espresso in a Vanilla Shake. We don't make blended ice drinks, but we do make The Ship Shake.

The Survivor

$6.75

Our Signature Drink which pairs our house Almond/Cashew milk with a carefully selected single origin espresso. It was originally created during hard times when we needed a reason to smile and has become an enduring favorite of our regulars.

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Our classic latte sweetened with a house-made vanilla syrup. Enjoy this beverage over ice or steamed to perfection. For dairy free- Substitute whole milk with our house-made almond milk (it's made with almonds,cashews, & dates)!

Horchatta Latte

$7.25

Tea

Chai Latte

$6.25

Our Chai Tea is made by a Brooklyn based tea aficionado Dona Chai. We steam in our delicious milk to make it really special.

Golden Milk

$6.25

A turmeric tea steamed with delicous whole milk. A latte feel in an herbal tea drink that might just help with inflation. Try it with our house-made almond cashew milk!

Houjicha Brown Matcha Latte

$5.50

Hukuju Green Matcha Latte

$5.50

Yame Black

$4.50

Curated Quick Teas

$2.75

Tea is a passion of ours that doesn't get enough credit. Our quick teas come form importers who really care about both the quality and the uniqueness of the tea, Check out our options below.

Beer

Can o Beer

$5.00

Pastries

Blueberry Lime Muffin

$5.00

A jumbo greek yogurt muffin with blueberry and lime zest.

The Decadent Brownie

$6.50

A genorous thick gooey hunk of brownie with high quality chocolate and a little amaretto for a decadent heavenly treat

The Nutella Pop-Tart

$5.95

The Ships classic pop tart with hazenut chocolate spread within a sweetened pastry dough glazed and sprinkled with fun that is irresistable to all ages.

Pungo Pop-Tart

$6.25

Rotating seasonal locally sourced fruits from our farmers, pairs great with our pungo latte.

Stoney Baloney (GF)

$4.25

Not your average rice crispy treat, this colorful crispy creation is made with fruity pebbles, because we can.

The Ships' Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

This is the captain of all chocolate chip cookies. Eat one a day and to keep the blues away.

The Vegan Wedding Cookie (V)

$3.00

Like a tiny almond wedding cake in flavor, but maybe better because its vegan and made with our almond cashew milk blend.

Breakfast Biscuits

DIY Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$4.55

This isn't Outback, but with the Biscuit Sandwich some of you guys like to get pretty weird. So dream you dreamers, here are your options to throw on our world famous buttermilk biscuit sandwiches. Note: Breakfast items are not available after 12pm.

Plain Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.55

Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit plain as day, but buttery and delicious just the same.

Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$6.70

Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.

World Famous Becky Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.55

Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with crispy bacon, a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.

HEC-Ham, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.55

Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a country ham from Surry Virginia, fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.

SEC-Sausage, Egg & Cheese Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.75

Our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit with a sausage patty, fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese.

6 Pack of Ships Buttermilk Biscuits

$15.75

A six pack of our world famous house made Buttermilk biscuits to share with family and friends.

12 Pack of Ships Buttermilk Biscuits

$30.75

A twelve pack of our world famous house made Buttermilk Biscuit to share with family and friends.

Other Breakfast

San Clemente Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Inspired by the San Clemente breakfast staple. We stuff a flour tortilla with a fresh egg patty, Vermont cheddar and a pan fried hashbrown. Add bacon and avocado to tip the scales.

Texas Breakfast Tacos (GF)

$6.25

Our ode to the classic Texas grab and go tacos and a great Gluten Friendly option. We take two street style corn tortillas (smallish) and add a fresh egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese. Check out the add on options to dial your tacos up a notch.

Sea Oats (GF) (V)

$6.00

Our house Oatmeal is made with Gluten Free Oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, maple syrup and finished with our steamed house almond/cashew milk. Additional toppings include Flax Seed, Dried Cherries, Peanut Butter & Brown Sugar.

Avo Egg Bowl (GF)

$10.75

For those who prefer a bowl to a hand held foods we made a delicious breakfast bowl with two sous vide style eggs, greens, avocado, and pickled onions, our house made smokey seasoning and house vinaigrette. Enjoy being a bit healthy.

DIY Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Our house made ciabatta bread with an egg patty and Vermont cheddar cheese plus loads of DIY add ons.

Hashbrown (GF)(V)

$4.00

A fried hashbrown is all you need.

Breakfast Toasts

Spice Trader's Avocado Toast (V)

$8.25

Our take on the Aussie classic is pretty great because of its simplicity. A half avocado seasoned with our secret smokey dried spices & maldon sea salt, served on grilled bread. Soo good!

Deluxe Avocado Toast

$10.25

We stepped our classic avocado toast up with a sous vide egg, pickled onions and Maldon sea salt. Get fancy and don't look back.

Sides

Route 11 Chips

$2.25

Route 11 is a Shenandoah Valley Virginia based company that makes delicous kettle cooked potato chips in an array of flavors.

Grilled Ciabatta Sandwiches

The Anti-Hero Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich (V)

$9.25

Our house made Ciabatta bread, roasted cauliflower, caramelized red onions, garlic, nut-free vegan pesto, banana peppers pressed on a flat grill.

Grilled Cheese Ciabatta Sandwich

$6.00

Our house made Ciabatta bread and Vermont cheddar cheese pressed on a flat grill.

Kale Fontina Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich

$9.00

Our house made Ciabatta bread, chopped kale, fontina & parmesan cheese, fire roasted red peppers, and mayo pressed on a flat grill.

Lil' Hero Grilled Ciabatta Sandwich

$9.75

Our house made Ciabatta bread, ham, turkey, sopressata, dijon-aise, banana peppers, fire roasted redc peppers, pickled red onions, cheese blend pressed on a flat grill.

Blend Coffee Beans

Seashore State - 12 oz

Seashore State - 12 oz

$19.75
Seashore State - 3 lb

Seashore State - 3 lb

$59.25
The Steady Hand - 12 oz

The Steady Hand - 12 oz

$18.75

The Steady Hand - 3 lb

$56.25

King's Head - 12 oz

$19.75

Tiger's Whisker - 12 oz

$20.75
The Salty Dog - 12oz

The Salty Dog - 12oz

$13.75
The Salty Dog - 3 lb

The Salty Dog - 3 lb

$43.75
Lone Seagull

Lone Seagull

$21.75
Harvest Moon - 12 oz

Harvest Moon - 12 oz

$20.75

Single Origin Coffee Beans

Desvelado, DECAF COLOMBIA

Desvelado, DECAF COLOMBIA

$19.75
Danny Moreno - Honduras

Danny Moreno - Honduras

$22.75

Sookoo Natural - Ethiopia

$23.75
Las Perilitas - Colombia

Las Perilitas - Colombia

$21.75
Chirripo - Special Process

Chirripo - Special Process

$23.75
Yajalon Community - Chiapas Mexico

Yajalon Community - Chiapas Mexico

$18.75
Finca El Triunfo - Huila, Colombia

Finca El Triunfo - Huila, Colombia

$22.75
Kolla Lot 3 - Agaro, Ethiopia

Kolla Lot 3 - Agaro, Ethiopia

$22.75

Ichamama Peaberry - Nyeri Kenya

$24.50

Finca Reserva Anaerobic - Colombia

$25.50

Juices/Milks

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.25

Honest Juice Box

$1.65

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.15

Sodas

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$3.55

Mexican Coke

$3.55

Orangina

$3.25

Culture Pop

$3.50

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.55

Coffee

Cold Brew Growler

$23.95

Horchatta Latte Can

$9.00

Landlubber Growler

$27.25

Single Origin Cold Brew Can

$6.95

Pungo Growler

$32.75

Waters

Small Spring Mt. Valley

$2.55

SMALL BOTTLE

Small Sparkling Mt Valley

$2.55

SMALL BOTTLE

Large Sparkling Mt. Valley

$4.55

LARGE BOTTLE

San Benedetto Can

$1.95

Topo Chico

$2.65

Waterloo Sparkling Cans

$1.65

Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.15

Crunchy Water

$4.15

Spindrift

$1.65

Beer/Wine

Champagne - BENCHTOP

$8.50

Deadly Combination - BARRIER

$8.25

Death Posture - FORIEGN OBJECTS

$9.50

Double Jam - BLUEJACKET

$10.50

Future Classic - COMMONWEALTH

$9.00

Ghost Beer - DUTCHESS ALES

$8.00

Gunner's Daugher - MAST LANDING

$8.00

Hill House - BLUEJACKET

$8.00

Isastegi Sugardo Natural Cider - CAN*

$7.50

It's Just That Simple - OCELOT

$9.25

Juicy Bits - WELDWORKS

$9.00

Ketzer Helles Lager- DUTCHESS ALES

$7.50

Long Distance High Five- BENCHTOP

$9.50

Mano Del Puma- COMMONWEALTH

$7.00

Mouth of the Beast- BARRIER

$9.00

Northern Lager- OXBOW

$5.50

Parallax- DUTCHESS ALES

$8.00

Perfect Places- BLUE JACKET

$9.00

Pils Pils Pils- J WAKEFIELD

$7.25

Pomp- TORCH & CROWN

$8.50

Postcard Pils- GREEN BENCH

$5.00

Power Lunch- TORCH & CROWN

$10.00

Punch- PRARIE

$6.75

SFY- THREES

$10.00

Strada- TORCH & CROWN

$8.00

Surf Melon- OXBOW

$6.50

That's Your Home- J WAKEFIELD

$11.00

Vape Tricks- PRAIRIE

$6.50

Who Cench You- TABOL

$9.00

Xamant Txakoli Wine- CAN*

$9.50

T-Shirts

"3" Pocket T-Shirt

$25.95

Grey, "3" Logo on pocket & back.

Black "Three Ships" Circle T-shirt

$25.95

Circle "Three Ships" Logo on Pocket & Back

Fisherman T-Shirt

$25.95

Khaki "Three Ships" T-Shirt

$25.95

Khaki

Roaster T-Shirt

$22.75

Black with Gold Roaster

Harvest Moon T-Shirt

$25.75

Lone Seagull Colored T

$27.75

Hats

Black Beanie

$24.95

Black "3" Logo

Green Beanie

$24.95

Green "3" Logo

Seagull Hat

$32.00

Mugs/Tumblers

MIIR Tumbler

$32.95

NO DISCOUNTS/ White with Turq. picture

North Star Diner Mug

$15.55

White Diner Mug w/ Jackaloupe

Sweatshirts

Black "Three Ships" Circle Hoodie

$41.25

Circle "Three Ships" Logo on Pocket & Back

Roaster Crew Sweatshirt

$51.55

Heather Grey Crew w/ Roaster

Other

Lone Seagull Koozie

$7.55

Black "3" Logo

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

All Varieties

Harvest Moon Posters

Harvest Moon Posters

$12.00

Brewing Equipment

Chemex

$50.95

NO DISCOUNTS/10 Cup Chemex

Chemex Filters

$15.55

Bleached, 100ct

V60 Hario Filters

$9.35

Bleached, 100ct

Hario V60 Dripper

$28.95

NO DISCOUNTS

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An intimate cafe within the hub of our Coffee Roasting operations.

Location

612 Jack Rabbit Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery image
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery image
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery image

