Three Sisters

1,712 Reviews

$

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906

Providence, RI 02906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Double Scoop
Latte

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Iced Coffee

Au Lait

Freshly Brewed coffee with your choice of Steamed Milk

Hot Travel Mug

$2.20

Iced Travel Mug

$2.40

Espresso

Espresso (2shots)

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso with Foamed Milk

Latte

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Iced Latte

Cafe Miel

Espresso with Honey and Cinnamon, topped with Steamed Milk.

Iced Miel

Mocha

Espresso with Chocolate and Steamed Milk

Iced Mocha

Americano

Part Espresso, Part Hot Water

Iced Americano

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

Chai

Spicy and Sweet house made Chai

Iced Chai

London Fog

Earl Gray tea with Vanilla syrup and steamed Milk.

Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

Soft Drinks / Juice / Milk

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Milk

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Smoothies

Banana Berry

Blueberry, raspberry, yogurt, cranberry juice

Strawberry Banana

apple juice

Mango Gets Married

Raspberry, mango, yogurt, oj

Hugs

Banana, blueberry, cinnamon, peanut butter, milk

Spinkick

Spinach, mango,strawberry, banana, cayenne, OJ

Greengo

Spinach, mango, green apple, lemon, cinnamon, cranberry juice

Ice Cream

Micro Scoop

$2.70

Single Scoop

$3.50

Double Scoop

$5.00

Triple Scoop

$6.50

Sundaes

Banana Split

$9.50

Fresh banana, Strawberry Topping, Pineapple Topping, Hot Fudge with up to 3 flavors served with Whipped Cream and a Cherry

Blondie Sundae

$9.50

Warm Blondie with Hot Fudge, Caramel, Whipped cream and Cherry

Brownie Sundae

$9.50

Warm Brownie served with Hot fudge, Caramel, Whipped Cream and a cherry.

Cookie Sundae

$9.50

Warm Cookie served with Hot fudge, Caramel, Whipped Cream and a cherry.

Make Your Own Sundae

$4.70+

Shakes & Specialty

Milkshake

Soda Float

Freester

Ice Coffee and Ice Cream blended together!

Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.95

Cones

Sugar

$0.25

Wafer

$0.25

Waffle

$1.25

Toppings to Go

Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.00

Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.00

M&Ms

$3.00

Gummy Bears

$3.00

Almonds

$3.50

Walnuts

$3.50

Chocolate Chips

$3.00

Crushed Oreos

$3.00

Pineapple Topping

$3.00

Strawberry Topping

$3.00

Whip Cream

$3.00

Hot Fudge

$3.00

Caramel

$3.00

Peanut Butter Topping

$3.00

Cherries

$3.00

Pastries

Blondies

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.65

Vegan Pastry

$3.95

Specialty Loaf

$2.45

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.15Out of stock

Dipped Almond Cookie

$1.95Out of stock

Chinese Almond Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$2.50

Marble Cookie

$1.50

Breakfast

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out, deliver or just come in and enjoy!

Location

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906

Directions

Gallery
Three Sisters image
Three Sisters image
Three Sisters image

