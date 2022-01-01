Three Sisters
1,712 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take out, deliver or just come in and enjoy!
Location
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence, RI 02906
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Providence
More near Providence