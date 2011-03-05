Three V Plymouth imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Three V Plymouth

No reviews yet

10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Three V Burger
Mediterranean Power Bowl

Appetizer

Caprese Appetizer

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic drizzle, garlic crostini

Crispy Tempura Veggies

$12.00

tzatziki sauce, hot honey drizzle, peppers, onions, green beans, carrots, broccoli

Fried Pickles

$10.00

served with tabasco aioli

Garlic Hummus

$14.00

veggies, crispy chickpeas, tahini, feta cheese, pepperoncini, warm grilled pita

Hot Honey Calamari

$15.00

fried banana peppers, sesame thai dipping sauce

Jumbo Wings

$15.00

seasoned chicken wings; your choice of plain, buffalo, hot honey garlic, or teriyaki

ThreeV Bar Fries

$13.00

potato wedges, pico de gallo, cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and chives

Truffle Fries

$10.00

served with garlic aioli dipping sauce

Sweet Fry App

$6.00

Steak And Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00
Buffalo Tenders

$13.00

boneless chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

house-made three cheese, spinach & kale artichoke dip, served with grilled pita

$16.00

chicken thighs, served with coleslaw

Street Corn

$13.00

crispy pork belly, feta cheese, pico, spicy aioli, fresh cilantro

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$8.00

Cucumber Gazpacho

$6.00
House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

chopped romaine, croutons, shredded romano, caesar dressing

Mediterranean Power Bowl

$15.00

spinach, kale, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine, tomato, egg, avocado, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, house cobb vinaigrette

Strawberry & Spinach Salad

$14.00

toasted almonds, grilled red onions, feta cheese, poppy seed balsamic dressing, fresh basil

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Pizza

Sausage & Bananna Pepper Pizza

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, banana peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

buffalo chicken, san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese drizzle

Tuscan Pizza

$12.00

tomato, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, finished with a balsamic glaze

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

traditional pepperoni, san marzano tomato sauce mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Prosciutto & Fig Pizza

$14.00

goat cheese, fig jam, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO

Sandwich

crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, caesar dressing white or wheat wrap
Three V Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, brioche

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, provolone cheese, basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00
Chicken Ranch Club

$14.00

ranch dressing, bacon, crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

lettuce, tartar, pickles, american cheese, onions, brioche, coleslaw

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo white or wheat wrap

Plant Based Burger

$14.00

5 oz beyond patty, guacamole, cucumber, onions, lettuce, pickles, toasted brioche

Grilled Chicken Bacon Brie

$15.00

chicken, bacon, brie, avocado, mayonnaise on a toasted pita

Steak & Cheese Ciabatta

$15.00

shaved angus steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese

Turkey Melt

$14.00

sliced turkey, vermont cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, sriracha aioli

Entrees

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, sriracha aioli

Carbonara

$20.00

linguini, garlic, canadian ham, peas, parmesan cheese, egg yolk, cracked black pepper

Cast Iron Pork Chop

$24.00

sweet potato wedges, garlic green beans, topped with a whiskey apple compote

Chicken Francaise

$20.00

mashed potato, vegetable medley, lemon pan sauce

Chicken Risotto

$18.00
Fish & Chips

$18.00

cod, coleslaw, ThreeV house fries, tartar sauce

Fish Tacos

$15.00

local fresh cod, pickled white cabbage, shredded lettuce, tabasco aioli, warm tortillas

New England Baked Cod

$20.00

butter crumbs, rice pilaf, sautéed spinach, white wine lemon pan sauce

Summer Salmon

$23.00

quinoa, roasted bell peppers, fresh kale, lemon, white wine balsamic reduction

Scallop Pork Belly Risotto

$25.00

scallops and crispy pork, with creamy corn and tomato risotto, balsamic drizzle

Soba Noodle Bowl

$14.00

snow peas, carrots, peppers, onions, soy sauce, peanuts, sesame oi

Three V Ribeye

$32.00

served with scalloped potatoes, grilled corn, topped with roasted garlic herb butter

Teriyaki Steak Tips

$27.00

mashed potato, grilled asparagus

Turkey Tips

$26.00

broccoli, mashed potato

Signature Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Italian sausage, three cheese sauce, butter crumbs, Canadian ham, crostini

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.00

butternut squash, craisins, sliced almonds, goat cheese wrapped in thin egg pasta, tossed in a brown sugar & sage cream sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.00

gnocchi pasta tossed in a hearty house made bolognese sauce

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

pork belly, caramelized onions, spicy aioli

Grilled Portobello Mush Tacos

$13.00

portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$15.00

shredded lettuce and coleslaw

Dessert

Molton Lava Cake

$10.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock
Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.00
Traditional Cannoli (2)

$8.00
Crème Brulee

$8.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00Out of stock
Smores Dessert

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE MENU

GF Garlic Hummus

$13.00

veggies, crispy chickpeas, tahini, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers, and celery stalks

GF Jumbo Wings

$12.00

seasoned chicken wings; your choice of plain, buffalo, hot honey garlic, or teriyaki

GF Caprese Appetizer

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic drizzle

GF Mediterranean Power Bowl

$14.00

spinach, kale, avocado, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette

GF Cobb Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine, tomato, egg, avocado, grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, house cobb vinaigrette

GF Turkey Tips

$22.00

broccoli, mashed potato, V1 steak sauce

GF Pan Roasted Salmon

$22.00

quinoa, roasted bell peppers, fresh kale, lemon, white wine balsamic reduction

GF Blackened Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

pickled red onions, shredded lettuce, sriracha aioli, bibb lettuce

GF Fish Tacos Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

local fresh cod, pickled white cabbage, tabasco aioli, bibb lettuce

GF Three V Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound angus burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, gluten free bun

GF Carbonara

$18.00

gluten free penne, garlic, canadian ham, peas, parmesan cheese, egg yolk, cracked black pepper

GF Mac & Cheese

$16.00

italian sausage, three cheese sauce, canadian ham, gluten free penne

GF Scallop & Pork Belly Risotto

$25.00

scallops and crispy pork with creamy corn and tomato risotto and a balsamic drizzle

GF Chicken Risotto

$18.00
GF Chocolate Torte Cake

$8.00

a rich, layered chocolate slice

GF Portobello Mushroom Taco

$13.00

portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Vanilla Sundae

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253, Plymouth, MA 02360

Three V Plymouth image

