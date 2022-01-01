  • Home
Three Weavers Brewing Company 1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B

No reviews yet

1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B

Inglewood, CA 90301

Order Again

Core

Cloud City - 6PK

Cloud City - 6PK

$13.00
Day Job - 6PK

Day Job - 6PK

$12.00
Expatriate - 6PK

Expatriate - 6PK

$12.00
Knotty - 6PK

Knotty - 6PK

$13.00
Seafarer - 6PK

Seafarer - 6PK

$11.00
Suntrap - 6PK

Suntrap - 6PK

$11.00Out of stock

Limited Release

All Dorado - 19.2oz

$3.50

Blood Junkie - 4PK

$14.00

Festbier - 4PK

$12.00

Polite Conversations - 4PK

$14.00

Space Hops - 4PK

$14.00

Tea B.D. IPA - 4PK

$14.00

Core 24PK

Seafarer - 24PK

$34.00

Expatriate - 24PK

$41.00

Day Job - 24PK

$41.00

Cloud City - 24PK

$41.00

Suntrap - 24PK

$35.00Out of stock

Knotty - 24PK

$49.00

Accessories

3W Face Mask

$10.00

3W Neck Gator

$10.00

Dog Collar

$10.00

Dog Leash

$10.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sticker Sheet

$3.00

Tote Bag

$10.00

Seafarer - Tin Tacker

$10.00

Expatriate -Tin Tacker

$10.00

Glassware

Pint Glass w/ Logo

$5.00

Taster w/ Logo

$2.00

3W Diner Mug

$10.00

Koozie

$3.00

Hats/Beanies

5 Panel Hat

$20.00

Black Logo Hat

$22.00

Grey Beanie

$15.00

Rust Grandpa Hat

$22.00

Jackets

Small - Charcoal Logo Sweater

$40.00

Medium - Charcoal Logo Sweater

$40.00

Large - Charcoal Logo Sweater

$40.00

XL - Charcoal Logo Sweater

$40.00

XXL - Charcoal Logo Sweater

$40.00

Small - Sand Logo Sweater

$40.00

Medium - Sand Logo Sweater

$40.00

Large - Sand Logo Sweater

$40.00

XL - Sand Logo Sweater

$40.00

XXL - Sand Logo Sweater

$40.00

T-Shirts

Small - Black Athletic

$25.00

Medium - Black Athletic

$25.00

Large - Black Athletic

$25.00

XL - Black Athletic

$25.00

XXL - Black Athletic

$25.00Out of stock

Small - Seafarer

$25.00Out of stock

Medium - Seafarer

$25.00Out of stock

Large - Seafarer

$25.00Out of stock

XL -Seafarer

$25.00

2XL - Seafarer

$25.00

Small - Tie Dye

$30.00

Medium - Tie Dye

$30.00

Large - Tie Dye

$30.00

XL - Tie Dye

$30.00

XXL - Tie Dye

$30.00Out of stock

Small - Expatriate Tee

$25.00

Medium - Expatriate Tee

$25.00

Large - Expatriate Tee

$25.00

XL - Expatriate Tee

$25.00

XXL - Expatriate Tee

$25.00

Dog Treats

Single Bone

$4.00

Bag O Bones

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Start with our love of craft beer. Combine with an idea that's just crazy enough. Blend with the award-winning talent of our brewmaster and the passion of our team. Mix in an amazing group of friends and family.

Location

1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B, Inglewood, CA 90301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

