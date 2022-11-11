Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Birds Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1492 4th St N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Braised Pork Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich

Starters

Wings

$15.00

Brauhaus Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Daily Hummus Platter

$10.00

House Fries

$7.00

Guiness Gravy Fries

$9.00

Jalapeno Chedder Fries

$10.00

JoJo's

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Fish Spread

$12.00

Sweet Potato App

$10.00

Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Soups/Salads

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Salad Black & Blue

$24.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small Spinch Salad

$7.00

Small Tavern Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar

$11.00

Large Spinach Salad

$12.00

Large Tavern Salad

$10.00

Tri-salad

$16.00

Add Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips Entree

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Entree

$17.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Salmon Entree

$23.00

Shepards Pie

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Tenderloin

$29.00

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Braised Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken & Blue Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tavern BLT

$14.00

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Burgers & Dogs

Avocado Bacon Egg Burger

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$16.50

Bird Dog

$10.00

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Guiness Gravy Burger

$15.00

Old Faithful

$12.00

Shishito Pepper Burger

$15.00

Bison Burger Spcial

$18.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side House Fries

$6.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side/Extra Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Side/Extra Guinness Gravy

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side BC

$0.25

Side Spicy BBQ

Side Cilantro

Side Garlic Aioli

Side Tzatziki

$0.25

Side Sriracha Aioli

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Add Mushroom

$1.50

Add Crispy Onions

$1.50

Desserts

Ala Mode Ice Cream

$3.00

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$7.00

Cake Cut Fee

$2.00

Specials

$8 Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Blackened Chick Alfredo

$19.00Out of stock

$24 Grouper Special

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail Classic

$12.00Out of stock

Butter Chicken Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Spinach Pie

$12.95Out of stock

Pesto Pasta Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Blknd Chxn Alfredo

$17.95Out of stock

Lamb Shank

$26.00Out of stock

Grouper Piccata

$24.00Out of stock

$19 Beef Stir Fry

$19.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Special

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Bleu

$19.00

Sea Food Pasta

$28.00Out of stock

Bison Burger Special

$18.00

Calamari

$11.00

Salmon Pasta

$19.00Out of stock

Artichoke Spinanch Dip

$13.00

Curry Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Grouper Wrap

$21.00Out of stock

Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

NA Beverages Self Serve

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kahwa Coffee

$3.00

Kahwa Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Employee Espresso

$0.75

Double Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

NA Beverages from Bar

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Sm Saratoga Sparkle

$4.00

Sm Saratoga Still

$4.00

LG Saratoga Sparkle

$6.00

LG Saratoga Still

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Republic Tea Pass Fruit Green

$4.00

Republic Tea Peach Decaf

$4.00

Republic Tea Pom Green

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

NA Bloody Mary Virgin

$5.00

NA Mojito Virgin

$6.00

NA Punch Virgin

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, great drinks and great atmosphere offered in a century farmhouse. Family friendly seating and menu. Dog friendly patio. Sprawling porch and patio for outdoor dining. Scratch kitchen. Outdoor event space. Eighteen draft beers, wines by the glass, and full bar.

Location

1492 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704

Directions

Gallery
Three Birds Tavern image
Three Birds Tavern image
Three Birds Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerMonger - St. Petersburg
orange starNo Reviews
1325 4th St. N St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
the bier boutique
orange starNo Reviews
465 7th Avenue North Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
4th Street Shrimp Store
orange starNo Reviews
1006 4th Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
421 4th Ave N Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
TBD Saint Petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
EVOS St. Petersburg
orange starNo Reviews
2631 4th Street N St Petersburg, FL 33704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston