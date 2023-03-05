Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Figs

review star

No reviews yet

94 Mountain Rd

Suffield, CT 06078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Gorgonzola crumbles, cherry peppers, ranch dressing

Burrata Board

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, Smoked Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$15.00

pan seared maryland crab cakes, chipotle tartar sauce

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

cherry peppers, marinara

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

crispy pancetta, apple cider vinaigrette

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Soup and Salad

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions, hearty beef stock, gratineed with croutons, melted provolone and parmesan cheese

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00

house made with fresh broccoli and hand shredded cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Steak & Avocado Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, grilled marinated tenderloin, red onion, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

Three Figs House Salad

$12.00

spring mix, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, house-made croutons, fig balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.00

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Spinach & arugula, grilled atlantic salmon, chopped bacon, cucumber, fried capers, feta cheese crumbles, lemon vinaigrette

Sandwiches and Burgers

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.00

crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, flour wrap

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

beer battered cod, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche roll

Grilled Cheese Burger

$17.00

8oz black angus beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

shaved rib-eye steak, onions, peppers, american cheese, mayo, grilled ciabatta

Three Figs Tavern Burger

$16.00

8oz black angus beef, mixed green lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Turkey Club

$17.00

Entrees

Baked Cod

$24.00

ritz cracker encrusted cod, lemon white wine sauce, sautéed spinach, whipped garlic mashed potatoes

Beef Tips Marsala

$24.00Out of stock

Butternut Ravioli

$19.00

Butternut squash stuffed ravioli, creamy sage brown butter sauce, Parmesan cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Chicken Burrata Milanese

$22.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, melted burrata cheese, ala vodka sauce, penne pasta

Chicken Tortellini

$22.00

Cheese filled tortellini, grilled chicken, spinach, bacon, caramelized onions and tomatoes, parmesan cream sauce

Crab Cakes Entree

$22.00

pan seared maryland crab cakes, french fries, coleslaw, chipotle tartar sauce

Filet

$35.00

8 oz grilled filet steak, whipped garlic mashed potatoes, glazed carrots

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Glazed Salmon

$24.00

pan-seared atlantic salmon, honey mustard bbq glaze, green beans, roasted fingerling potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

french fries, brioche bun

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

French fries, honey mustard

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

penne pasta, creamy cheese sauce, french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american & cheddar cheese, sourdough bread, french fries

Pizza

Small 12" Pizza

$13.00

6 Slices

Large 18" Pizza

$18.00

12 Slices

Small Specialty Pizza

Large Specialty Pizza

Calzone

Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, Provolone, Mozzarella

Sides

Side Bread

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Chef's Vegetables

$5.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Fried Brussels (Dressed)

$6.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Sauce (Sautee)

$2.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side of Salmon

$7.00

Side of Beef Tips

$7.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Parties and Catering

Catering Hors D'Oeuvres

Catering Salads

Catering Entrees

Catering Sides

Catering Desserts

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Water

Water No Ice

Soft Drinks

Soda Water

$2.25

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Pomegranite Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kids Mt. Dew

$2.00

Kids Sierra Mist

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kids Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Liquor

Signature Figs

Winter White Cosmo

$12.00

Stateside Vodka, triple sec, white cranberry juice, St. Germaine Elderflower, lime

Fig Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Vermont Distilled Sapling Maple Bourbon, bitters

Three Figs Cosmo

$12.00Out of stock

Figenze Vodka, lemon, white cranberry juice

Lemon Basil Martini

$12.00

Tito’s Vodka, lemon, muddled basil, simple

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Exotico Tequila, Cointreau, cider, cranberry juice

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Cucumber Mule

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gibson

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Ruby Spritzer

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sombrero

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margaritas

Blueberry

$11.00

Coconut

$11.00

Jalapeno

$11.00

Mango

$11.00

Pineapple

$11.00

Pineapple Coconut

$11.00

POM

$11.00

Raspberry

$12.00

Strawberry

$11.00

Martinis

Appletini

$12.00

Blood O Cosmo

$12.00

Chocolate tini

$12.00

Classic Cosmo

$12.00

Espresso Tini

$12.00

Flirtini

$12.00

French Tini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Hot & Dirty

$12.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$12.00

Lemon Basil Tini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pear Tini

$12.00

Pistachio Tini

$12.00

Poma Tini

$12.00

Tiramisu Tini

$12.00

Tunxis Tini

$12.00

White Cosmo

$12.00

Shots

Chocolate

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Pineapple Coconut

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pistachio

$6.00

Werther

$6.00

Sangrias

Caramel Apple

$11.50

Harvest

$11.50

Mango

$11.50

Peach & Pineapple

$11.50

Red

$11.50

Strawberry

$11.50

White

$11.50

Hot Drinks

Café Baileys

$8.50

Cafe DiSarrono

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Sambucca Coffee

$9.00

Buckler

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00Out of stock

Absolut Rasp

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Effen Orange

$8.00

Finlandia

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stateside

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Tito’s

$9.00

Van Gogh Caramel

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick’s

$9.50Out of stock

Bully

$8.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Monkey

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Cruzan Coconut

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings Dark

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00Out of stock

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Repo

$9.50

Exotico Silver

$9.50

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Lunazul Repo

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.50Out of stock

Patron

$10.00Out of stock

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Breckenridge

$9.00

Brothers Bond

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Heavens Door

$10.00

Jefferson’s

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Maker’s Mark

$9.00

Redemption

$9.00

Sapling Maple

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Michter's

$9.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Rye Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50

Heaven’s Door

$10.00

Redemption

$9.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Canadian Whiskey

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Cordials / Liquors

Amaretto BOLS

$7.00

Amaretto DiSorreno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Carolyns

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème de Cacoa

$7.00

Crème de Menthe

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Mozart Chocolate

$8.00

Mozart White Chocolate

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

St Germaine

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon BTL

$5.25

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00Out of stock

Corona BTL

$6.25

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$5.25Out of stock

Draft Beer

Allagash

$7.00

Back East

$10.00

Counterweight

$9.00Out of stock

Doobious

$7.00Out of stock

Evil Genius

$8.00Out of stock

Fiddlehead

$10.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hooker

$9.00Out of stock

Jacks Abby

$7.00

Little Heaven

$8.00

Naughty Nurse

$7.00

Stella

$7.00Out of stock

Hop Commander

$8.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Sea Hag

$8.00

Hard Cider

Lyman Orchards

$7.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Buckler

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Wine

GL Red Wine

GL Diora La Petite, Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Frontera Cab

$8.00

GL Frontera Merlot

$9.00

GL Gascon , Malbec

$9.00Out of stock

GL H3, Merlot

$9.00

GL Josh, Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL Juggernaut, Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GL Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GL Sella Antica, Red Blend

$10.00

GL Sterling, Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Gouguenheim Malbec

$9.00

GL White Wine

GL Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Frontera Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

GL Kendall Jackson

$10.00

GL Oberon, Chardonnay

$11.00

GL Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Ruffino, Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

GL Chateau St. Michelle, Riesling

$10.00

GL Starborough, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Lamarca Prosecco, Italy

$9.00

GL Pink Wine

GL Charles & Charles, Rose

$9.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Diora La Petite, Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Gascon, Malbec

$32.00Out of stock

BTL H3, Merlot

$32.00

BTL Josh, Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Juggernaut, Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BTL Sella Antica, Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Sterling, Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Gouguenheim Malbec

$32.00

BTL White Wine

BTL Ecco Domani, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$37.00

BTL Oberon, Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

BTL Ruffino, Pinot Grigio

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau St Michelle, Riesling

$32.00

BTL Starborough, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Pink Wine

BTL Charles & Charles, Rose

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Three Figs is Suffield’s restaurant that you will not want to miss! It is a culinary creation that adds an eclectic dining experience into the charming town of Suffield, CT. Our delicious food and comfortable atmosphere allows you to sit back and relax while enjoying a menu full of appetizers, salads, entrees, pizza, and dessert, as well as a diverse wine, beer and cocktail menu. Grab your friends and family and head on down to Three Figs!

Location

94 Mountain Rd, Suffield, CT 06078

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barista Cafe - 66 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
66 N Main St Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Fire on The Mountain - 82 N Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
82 N Main Street Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
orange star4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Pho75
orange starNo Reviews
209 Ella Grasso Tpke Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext
Miracle Shakes and More - 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082
orange starNo Reviews
130 Elm Street Sherwood Manor, CT 06082
View restaurantnext
DORO Marketplace Windsor Locks - DMP-W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
2 National Drive Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Suffield

Tosca Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 495
68 Bridge Street Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Suffield Pizza Family Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 69
68 Bridge St Suffield, CT 06078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Suffield
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Simsbury
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston