Restaurant info

Three Figs is Suffield’s restaurant that you will not want to miss! It is a culinary creation that adds an eclectic dining experience into the charming town of Suffield, CT. Our delicious food and comfortable atmosphere allows you to sit back and relax while enjoying a menu full of appetizers, salads, entrees, pizza, and dessert, as well as a diverse wine, beer and cocktail menu. Grab your friends and family and head on down to Three Figs!