Three Figs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Three Figs is Suffield’s restaurant that you will not want to miss! It is a culinary creation that adds an eclectic dining experience into the charming town of Suffield, CT. Our delicious food and comfortable atmosphere allows you to sit back and relax while enjoying a menu full of appetizers, salads, entrees, pizza, and dessert, as well as a diverse wine, beer and cocktail menu. Grab your friends and family and head on down to Three Figs!
Location
94 Mountain Rd, Suffield, CT 06078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurant
Miracle Shakes and More - 130 Elm Street Enfield CT 06082
No Reviews
130 Elm Street Sherwood Manor, CT 06082
View restaurant