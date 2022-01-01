Restaurant header imageView gallery
Threefold Cafe

82 Reviews

$$

285 Hungry Hollow Rd

Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977

Thanksgiving Turkey Preorder

8-10 lb Raw Turkey Deposit

$30.00

Goffle Farms Amish Country Nicholas Breed Free Range Turkey - vegetarian feed, no hormones or antibiotics used . Balance due on pick up once actual weight and cost is calculated.

10-12 lb Raw Turkey Deposit

$30.00

Goffle Farms Amish Country Nicholas Breed Free Range Turkey - vegetarian feed, no hormones or antibiotics used . Balance due on pick up once actual weight and cost is calculated.

12-14 lb Raw Turkey Deposit

$35.00Out of stock

Goffle Farms Amish Country Nicholas Breed Free Range Turkey - vegetarian feed, no hormones or antibiotics used . Balance due on pick up once actual weight and cost is calculated.

14-16 lb Raw Turkey Deposit

$40.00

Goffle Farms Amish Country Nicholas Breed Free Range Turkey - vegetarian feed, no hormones or antibiotics used . Balance due on pick up once actual weight and cost is calculated.

Thanksgiving 11.23.22

Thanksgiving Meal Package

$124.00+

Turkey & Gravy, Cranberry Chutney, Choice of Stuffing, Potato Gratin, Green Beans and an apple or pumpkin pie!

Savory Galette (rustic tart)

$24.00+

Butternut Squash, Leek, Goats’ Cheese & Sage available vegan 10”

Cafe Quiche 9"

Cafe Quiche 9"

$24.00+

Cafe Bone Broth 1 Qt.

$14.00

made from grass fed upstate beef and chicken (beef predominates with chicken for collagen)

Detox Chicken Soup 1 qt

$14.00

“Detox” Pastured Chicken, Vegetable & Turmeric Soup - upstate chicken, veggies, turmeric, apple cider vin., ginger & garlic

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash & Apple Bisque (GF) 1 qt

$14.00

Winter Organic Spinach Salad Kit for 4

$22.00

House pickled red onions, goat’s cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, maple-mustard vinaigrette

Harvest Salad for 4

$24.00

organic greens, chickpeas, sweet potato, apples, pickled dates, raw pumpkin seeds, apple cider & tarragon vinaigrette

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad 1.25lb

$20.00

Pomegranate seeds & Toasted Almonds with lemon, parsley & olive oil

Pastured, Roasted Turkey w/ Pan Gravy

$56.00+

Side - GF Vegan Wild Rice Stuffing (1.25lb)

$15.00

Side - Classic Herb, Garlic & Bread Stuffing 1.25 lb

$13.00

Side - Jen’s Cranberry Apple Spiced Chutney 1 pt

$9.00

Side - Holiday Slaw 1.25lb

$14.00

cabbage, pomegranate, almonds, carrot, apple cider vinaigrette

Side - Potato, Parmesan & Caramelized Onion Gratin GF (1.25lb)

$18.00

Side - Roasted Organic Root Vegetables (1.25lb)

$16.00

Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Kohlrabi, Red Onion

Side - Pfeiffer Dinner Rolls (1/2doz)

$8.00

Side - GF/DF Café Corn Bread 4pc

$7.00

Side - Organic Green Beans w/. Shallots & Garlic

$17.00

Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash serves 4

$32.00

w/. Walnut, Cranberries, Mushrooms & Wild Rice w/. a vegan Bechamel -

Thai Inspired Pumpkin Curry serves 4

$44.00

w/ Coconut, Ginger, Peppers, Broccoli & Cashew – with rice and cilantro -

Vegan Lasagna w/ Tofu Ricotta, Spinach & Café Marinara - serves 2-4

$24.00

White Lasagna w/ Parmesan Bechamel & Mushroom Ragu - serves 2-4

$28.00
9" Vegan "Beyond" Beef & Veggie Pot Pie (frozen)

9" Vegan "Beyond" Beef & Veggie Pot Pie (frozen)

$24.00

Pfeiffer Wheat crust, Beyond "beef" , spices, organic veggies (frozen, ready to bake at home, with instructions!)

9" Ground Beef & Veggie Pot Pie (frozen)

9" Ground Beef & Veggie Pot Pie (frozen)

$24.00

Pfeiffer Wheat crust, turkey, peas, potatoes & carrots (frozen, ready to bake at home, with instructions!)

9” Pfeiffer Wheat Organic Apple Pie

$28.00+

9” Pfeiffer Wheat Crust Pumpkin Pie

$21.00+

9” Graham Cracker Crust Banana Cream Pie

$22.00

Orange Olive Bread w/. Orange Zest Glaze vegan

$18.00

9” Gluten-Free Apple Crumb Top Pie

$24.00

Chocolate Layer Cake w/ Chocolate Ganache Icing vegan

$20.00+

Bourbon Apple Cake 9”

$22.00+
Doz Shortbread Cookies~

Doz Shortbread Cookies~

$7.00
Doz GF Choc Chip Cookies~

Doz GF Choc Chip Cookies~

$6.50
Doz Choc Chip Cookies~

Doz Choc Chip Cookies~

$6.00
Doz Oat Raisin Cookies~

Doz Oat Raisin Cookies~

$6.00
Doz. GF Cran Oat Cookies~

Doz. GF Cran Oat Cookies~

$6.50

Moon Rock Cookies – Walnut, Spice & Chocolate ½ doz

$8.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Cranberry Pecan Cookies 1/2 doz

White Chocolate Cranberry Pecan Cookies 1/2 doz

$8.00
Paleo Almond Cookie 1/2 doz

Paleo Almond Cookie 1/2 doz

$12.00

Paleo Chocolate Walnut Date Cookies 1/2 doz

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Please Note - the Cafe Is Closed Aug 22-26th for Summer Vacation! Our Story - In the 1920s, a small band of young anthroposophists who ran a vegetarian restaurant near Carnegie Hall bought a farm in Spring Valley, NY, where they could grow biodynamic vegetables and host summer retreats. What they started lives on in Threefold Café, which serves tasty, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals, drinks, and baked goods to locals and visitors to the Threefold community.Our commitment to fresh and local ingredients begins with produce and dairy from the biodynamic farm next door. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners will always find a delicious range of options here.

285 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977

