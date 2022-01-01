Threefold Cafe

Restaurant info

Please Note - the Cafe Is Closed Aug 22-26th for Summer Vacation! Our Story - In the 1920s, a small band of young anthroposophists who ran a vegetarian restaurant near Carnegie Hall bought a farm in Spring Valley, NY, where they could grow biodynamic vegetables and host summer retreats. What they started lives on in Threefold Café, which serves tasty, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals, drinks, and baked goods to locals and visitors to the Threefold community.Our commitment to fresh and local ingredients begins with produce and dairy from the biodynamic farm next door. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners will always find a delicious range of options here.

