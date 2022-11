Three Mile Brewing Co.

2022 LEGACY Club Membership (returning 2021 members only - Online Order)

$165.00

**2021 RETURNING MEMBERS ONLY** NOTE: A digital membership certificate is included with this purchase. If this is a gift purchase, we will send the certificate to the purchaser's email address provided during checkout so that it may be presented to the member when convenient. Membership Benefits: - 12 x 64oz Beer Runs** (each run includes one 4-pk, two crowlers or one growler fill) - $1 off Taproom Draft Pours (available in accordance with Yolo County and State COVID Guidelines) - 20% Off Merchandise - Non-standard Crowlers/Growlers Fills - special select beers not available to the general public