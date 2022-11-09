Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30303

Order Again

Popular Items

PUMPKIN Spice Latte
CHAI BOX CHAI
LATTE

COFFEE BREWS

Coffee

Coffee

$2.30+

rich coffee, organic and high altitude from Nicaragua, low acidity make this a smooth treat Iced or Hot!

Café Au Lait

$3.25+

Our fresh brewed coffee of the day with steamed milk of your choice! Almond, oat, coconut, soy, whole, 2%

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.25+

House made Cold Brew! We brew our own in shop for 24 hours a batch. Smooth and bold.

Mocha Cold Brew

Mocha Cold Brew

$3.50+

Our cold brew infused with rich dark chocolate.

ESPRESSO BREWS

LATTE

LATTE

$4.50+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.70+

Americano

$3.30+

Our rich espresso with hot water

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.25+

Espresso with your choice of foamy steamed milk

Cortado

$2.80+

Espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25+

A latte brewed with dark chocolate

Caramel Macciato

$5.25+

HOUSE SPECIALS

SPRING LAYERED LATTES

SPRING LAYERED LATTES

$5.95+

Choose from our four beautiful superfood iced lattes, each with superfoods like maca, blueberry extract, collagen, macha, beet powder, tumeric etc. try them all!

Glow up

Glow up

$7.00+

This layered latte has it all, mct oil, collagen, beet, Ube, mushroom, maca root, ginger powder, in a delicious vanilla ginger Iced latte that will boost your glow!

FALL Superfood Lattes

FALL Superfood Lattes

$5.95+

New Fall Superfood Lattes are here! Come get warm with these delicious and unique drinks with health properties!

TREASURE Island Fountain of Youth

TREASURE Island Fountain of Youth

$7.00+

The Fountain of Youth in this one! Marine Collagen, MCT oil, Mushroom extract mix, Maca, Super spices!

PISTACHIO Steamer COCONUT MILK

PISTACHIO Steamer COCONUT MILK

$5.00+

This drink is gorgeous and so rich and pistachio-y. topped with crushed pistachio we steam pistachio syrup with Coconut milk for a delicious caffeine free treat! get it dirty if you want a latte.

PUMPKIN Spice Latte

PUMPKIN Spice Latte

$5.25+

Our signature PSL made with pumpkin, and all the spices!

MAPLE Fireside

MAPLE Fireside

$5.25+

This will bring you directly to a ski lodge fireplace. The taste is cozy and warm, with hints of gingerbread, honey and a little heat! Like nothing youve had before.

Affogatto Oasis Latte

Affogatto Oasis Latte

$5.50+

Delicious Vanilla Bomb Dairy free gelato topped with our espresso, your choice of milk and our dairy free whip!

PEACHY VANILLA Latte

PEACHY VANILLA Latte

$5.25+

Our house drink, delicious hot or iced, a white peach and vanilla latte, choose your milk! We suggest oat

Seaside Coconut Latte

Seaside Coconut Latte

$5.25+

If you like creamy coconut you will love this treat! Coconut sugar is brewed with the espresso, then we add fresh coconut syrup, and pour steamed coconut milk with a touch of coconut cream into the mix.

Lavender Latte

$5.25+

This is one of our most popular lattes and tastes delicious iced! We steam the milk with fresh lavender for a special aromatic touch, paired with our lavender syrup this is a relaxing treat not to be missed!

Mushroom Mocha

$5.25+

This elixir has three mushroom extracts, Reishi, Lions Mane and Changa, all known as superfoods that target inflammation, improved brain function and more!

Bat Juice

$4.00+

Scare-amel. Frankenstein, N PSL

$5.95+

NON COFFEE SPECIALS

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$5.50+

Such a special drink made with rosewater, sea salt, maple, vanilla etc, this is a latte you wont forget...

Golden Sunset Latte

Golden Sunset Latte

$5.50+

Super healthy tumeric latte, made with hand blended tumeric, ginger, black pepper, cloves, masala and cinnamon great hot or cold

CHAI BOX CHAI

CHAI BOX CHAI

$4.95+

We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.

Boardwalk Cocoa

$4.00+

A rich chocolatey treat! Rich dark chocolate and smooth vanilla.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

BAKERY ITEMS

Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.00

Our most popular!

Muffins

$2.50

Vegan Lemon

$3.00

Panettone Mini

$3.00

GELATO

Black Velvet Chocolate

Black Velvet Chocolate

$5.00

Oat milk and spring water are the base of this amazing gelato! Cocoa butter, dark dutch processed cacao, and 100% dark chocolate cacao. Vegan with pea protein, rich in antioxidants

Little Bite Box

Little Bite Box

$8.20

An assortment of six little bites. Perfect for trying several of our flavors at once! Comes in a recyclable box.

Molasses Pecan

Molasses Pecan

$5.00

Our most popular flavor. Our rich non dairy base of Almond and coconut milks infused with molasses and walnuts and pecans candied in turbinado sugar and sea salt. It our healthier version of butter pecan.

Vanilla Bomb

Vanilla Bomb

$5.00

Non dairy and packed with vanilla! We use vanilla beans, Madagascar and Mexican vanillas for our vanilla bomb

Lemon Basil

Lemon Basil

$5.00

This sorbet is bright and sweet! Fresh squeezed lemon juice and tons of basil make this gelato a light refreshing treat

Sunbutter

Sunbutter

$5.00

A unique gelato with Sunflower seed butter and almond milk. Very rich and creamy, chock full of minerals, vitamins and protein! A favorite of the Always Hungry gals

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.00

A coconut base with fresh ripened pineapple, (no coconut flakes). This one will transport your to your favorite sea side

Watermelon Mint

Watermelon Mint

$5.00

A seasonal flavor, we use fresh watermelon and fresh mint in our spring water base, light on calories and big on taste

Caramel Truffle

Caramel Truffle

$5.00

A rich coconut milk base sweetened with raw coco palm sugar and agave, spiked with sea salt. Topped with a chocolate truffle shell.

SHAKE

choose from one of our tempting selections and keep it dairy free! Delicious and much lighter than your normal shake, satisfy that craving a healthier way
Vegan Caramel Shake

Vegan Caramel Shake

$7.00

House made vegan caramel with our non dairy vanilla gelato, nice cubes and your choice of milk

Molasses Pecan Shake

Molasses Pecan Shake

$7.00

Our most popular non dairy gelato in a shake, a flavorful powerhouse, Molasses and nuts candied in turbinado sugar and a pinch of sea salt make this shake satisfying, pick your milk!

Pistachio

$7.00
Lavender With Lemon creme

Lavender With Lemon creme

$7.00

Lavender with fresh lemon creme, all non dairy! Made with fresh lavender, lavender syrup, our home made lemon creme (lemon zest, lemon juice, beet sugar) and Butterfly pea powder, gorgeous and delicately delicious!

Super Berry Shake

Super Berry Shake

$7.00

Made with blueberries, raspberries, and black berries with a swirl of fresh wild blueberry sauce in the cup, delicious and nutritious!

Vanilla Bomb Shake

$7.00

Our non dairy vanilla gelato, nice cubes, fresh vanilla, and your choice of milk.

Lemon Basil Charcoal Shake

Lemon Basil Charcoal Shake

$7.00

Our famous lemon basil gelato with nice cubes and coconut charcoal, choose your milk and get ready to detox deliciously!

PEACH Shake

$7.00

Peachy goodness, a mix of white peach and peach puree, in the summer we add fresh Pearson Farm peaches!

CHAI Shake

CHAI Shake

$7.00

A non dairy spicy chai shake, notes of cinnamon, and warm ginger make this a delicious treat! Choose your milk

MATCHA Shake

$7.00

A super healthy creamy treat with a boost of energy, our vanilla gelato, nice cubes, Japanese grade Matcha and your choice of milk.

SUPERFOOD SHAKE

$8.50

FRAPPE

Our Frappes are made with coffee ice cubes, nice cubes (not banana) your choice of flavor, and blended into a yummy coffee concoction
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$7.00

Our house made Coffee Cubes, chilled espresso, nice cubes and rich caramel make this a super treat! Pick your milk!

Espresso Frappe

Espresso Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso, sweetened with agave. Choose your milk

Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso and Rich Mocha. Choose your milk

Mint Mocha Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso, Peppermint, and peppermint candy, with rich dark mocha. Choose your milk

Hazelnut Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso, sweetened natural Hazelnut syrup. Choose your milk

Pistachio Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso, fresh roasted pistachios, pistachio syrup . We recommend coconut milk with this treat

Vanilla Frappe

$7.00

Our home made coffee cubes, nice cubes and fresh chilled espresso, and vanilla syrup. Choose your milk

Maple Sugar

$7.00

CATERING BOXES

COFFEE BOX 96oz for 10

COFFEE BOX 96oz for 10

$20.50

Pick your coffee, Light, Dark, or Decaf, Each box is brewed fresh per order so allow around 10 min to prepare. Your crew will love it! Cups, lids, half and half, non dairy creamers, sugar and stirrers INCLUDED

COLD BREW BOX 64oz for 6

COLD BREW BOX 64oz for 6

$15.00

Our hand-crafted cold brewed coffee! All of the delicious coffee flavor, without any of the bitterness, conveniently served in a portable container. Includes cups, ice, half & half, sweeteners & stirrers. 64oz.

ICED TEA BOX 64oz for 6

ICED TEA BOX 64oz for 6

$13.00

Fresh brewed Iced Tea served in a convenient container (includes cups & ice). Please allow for 15min prep time

HOT TEA 64oz for 10

HOT TEA 64oz for 10

$15.00

10 tea bags choose from Black tea, White Peach or Green Passion fruit or a mix, with hot water conveniently served in a portable & pourable box. --Includes cups, lids, half & half, sugar & stirrers Serves up to 10

HEALTHY SWEET MIX for 8-13

HEALTHY SWEET MIX for 8-13

$35.99

We will select a mix of our delicious vegan and gluten free breads depending on our selection: Banana, pumpkin, zucchini and lemon are baked weekly. Delicious and healthy! A mix of a Dozen slices

HEALTHY SWEET MIX FOR 4-6

HEALTHY SWEET MIX FOR 4-6

$17.50

A mix of our fresh baked vegan and/or gluten free breads, banana, pumpkin, zucchini, lemon. 1/2 Dozen pieces serves 6.

HEALTHY SWEETS & COFFEE BREAK for 12

HEALTHY SWEETS & COFFEE BREAK for 12

$59.50

We may need up to a day lead time for this one! Re-energize your group with this snack break including coffee and sweets all perfectly packaged for your group. 2 boxes of your choice of coffees plus a selection of our healthy sweets

HEALTHY SWEETS & COFFEE BREAK for 6

HEALTHY SWEETS & COFFEE BREAK for 6

$34.50

Re-energize your group with this snack break. A Coffee box for the Group and four of our assorted pastries. **May Contain Nuts** serves up to 6

BULK COFFEE

Pick from our Light, Medium, Dark and Decaf Roasts. This coffee is very smooth, high altitude with low acidity. Rich coffee beans from a family farm in Nicaragua
COFFEE BEANS 10 oz

COFFEE BEANS 10 oz

$10.00

Pick from our Light, Medium, Dark and Decaf Roasts. This coffee is very smooth, high altitude with low acidity. Rich coffee beans from a family farm in Nicaragua

COFFEE BEANS 12oz

COFFEE BEANS 12oz

$12.00

Pick from our Light, Medium, Dark and Decaf Roasts. This coffee is very smooth, high altitude with low acidity. Rich coffee beans from a family farm in Nicaragua

COFFEE BEANS 1 LB

COFFEE BEANS 1 LB

$15.00

Pick from our Light, Medium, Dark and Decaf Roasts. This coffee is very smooth, high altitude with low acidity. Rich coffee beans from a family farm in Nicaragua

LA VEGANO WHOLESALE LB

$11.00

TEA / Bagged

White Peach Tea

$2.75+

Passion and Envy Green

$2.75+

Green Tea

$2.75+

Black Tea

$2.75+

Herbal Tea

$2.75+

MORNING MUDD

$4.95

$30 Big Chai Bottle

$30.00

Ritual Tea Spoon 7.95

$7.95

MUDD LARGE

$25.50

MUDD SMALL

$18.50

12.50 MENS/LADY TEA

$12.50

200g MENS TEA $33

$33.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer the best Dairy Free Gluten free Gelato and Shakes in town, amazing coffee and superfood lattes, vegan and gluten free baked goods. Come in and treat yourself without the guilt!

