Three's Bar & Grill

1945 S Kihei Rd

Kihei, HI 96753

Appetizers

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Broccolini

$9.00
Coconut Crusted Fish Taco

Coconut Crusted Fish Taco

$9.25
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00
Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.50
Garlic Fried Noodles

Garlic Fried Noodles

$12.00
Grilled Portobello Mushroom

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$14.50
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$12.00+
Hurricane Fries

Hurricane Fries

$10.50

Kalua Pork Nachos

$17.25
Kalua Pork Quesadilla

Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$16.50
Panko Crusted Ahi Roll

Panko Crusted Ahi Roll

$18.50

Salads

Whole Wheat Flatbread Salad

$17.00
Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$10.75
Ocean Salad

Ocean Salad

$13.75+

Caesar Salad

$13.75+

Sandwiches

Boom Burger

Boom Burger

$16.50

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Coconut Crusted Fish Sandwich

$19.75

Vitenamese Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.75

Keiki

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Butter Noodles

$10.50

Keiki Cheese Burger

$11.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Keiki Pork Quesadilla

$10.25

Dinner Entrees

Fresh Catch

$36.25
Three's Ramen

Three's Ramen

$23.50

Three's Jambalaya

$26.50

Flat Iron Steak

$30.75

Dessert

GF Lilikoi Cheesecake

GF Lilikoi Cheesecake

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Tart

$13.50

Key Lime Tart

$13.50Out of stock

Chocolate Tart GF

$13.50

Specialty Sushi Rolls

Volcano Roll

$20.50

Rainbow Roll

$20.50

Lava Roll

$20.50

Cut Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$11.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

Unagi Avocado Roll

$12.00

Avocado Maki

$8.25

Sake Maki

$9.25

Tekka Maki

$9.25

Kappa Maki

$7.25

Sashimi

Ahi Sashimi

$16.25

Salmon Sashimi

$14.25

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.25

Unagi Sashimi

$12.50

Nigiri

Ahi Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$9.25

Hamachi Nigiri

$10.50

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning restaurant serving lunch, happy hour and dinner! Also seen on the Food Network's Diner's, Drive Ins and Dives!

Website

Location

1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753

Directions

