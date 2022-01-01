Three's Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Award winning restaurant serving lunch, happy hour and dinner! Also seen on the Food Network's Diner's, Drive Ins and Dives!
Location
1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753
Gallery
