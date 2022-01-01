Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Tarts Bakery and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

301 South Happ Road

Northfield, IL 60093

Breakfast Condiments

Brown Sugar

Butter

Raspberry Jam

Maple Syrup 1 oz

$0.80

Honey 1 oz

$0.80

Salt

Pepper

Hot Sauce

Lunch Condiments

$ Extra Side Spread

$ Extra Salad Dressing

$0.80+

Salt

Pepper

Hot Sauce

Sides

Side Greens + Balsamic

$2.00

Chips

$1.80

Great Lakes Potato Chips

Apple

$1.80

Roll

$0.75

Banana

$1.80

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Dips & Tortas

Artichoke Parm Dip

$9.50

Red Pepper Dip

$9.50

Hummus

$9.50

Tomato Basil Torta

$15.25

Truffle Torta

$15.25

Basil Pesto 8 oz

$10.50

Cookie Dough

Choc Chip Dough

$19.25

Cowboy Dough

$19.25

Scotchie Dough

$19.25

Oat Raisin Dough

$19.25

Shortbread Dough

$19.25

Cut Out Cookie Dough

$19.25

Scone Dough

Apricot Scone Dough

$19.25

Currant Scone Dough

$19.25

Cinnamon Scone Dough

$19.25

Chocolate Scone Dough

$19.25

Soup

Frozen Soup PT

$7.75

Frozen Soup QT

$15.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Sour Cream Coffeecake

$18.25

Made with Cocoa and Currants, topped with Cinnamon Streusel and Vanilla Icing

Apple Pumpkin Cake

$18.00

Bundt

$21.00

Pumpkin Pie

$23.00

Pecan Pie

$36.00

Maple Apple Pie

$28.75

Apple Lattice Pie

$28.75

6" Pumpkin Cake

$42.00

8" Pumpkin Cake

$66.00

Cookies

Maple Leaf

$3.00

Oak Leaf

$2.55

Cinderella Pumpkin

$3.20

Turkey Cookie

$3.90

Best Ever Shortbread

$12.50

Maple Pecan Shortbread

$12.50

Starters

Parker House Roll Dz

$8.75

In a foil pan for easy reheating!

Parker House 6 pack

$4.00

Cream Crackers

$9.50

Sesame Crisps

$9.50

Seeded Thins

$9.50

Crostini

$6.00

Tomato Basil Torta

$15.25

$15.25

Truffle Torta

$15.25

Hummus

$9.50

Artichoke Parm Dip

$9.50

$9.50

Red Pepper Dip

$9.50

$9.50

Harvest Roll Dz

$8.75

Sunflower Millet, 5 Grain, and Pumpernickel Raisin

Butternut Squash Quart

$15.00

Cranberry Chutney

$9.50

Low Gluten

Pumpkin Cherry Bars

$3.95

LGl Choc Zucchini Tea Bread

$12.25

Brown Sugar Oaties

$10.50

Coffee Drinks (online)

Drip Coffee (online)

$2.00+

Big Shoulders Colombian (Medium Roast)

Cold Brew (online)

$2.25

Espresso (online)

$1.75+

Cappuccino (online)

$2.50+

Americano (online)

$2.50+

Mocha (online)

$4.00+

Tea Drinks (online)

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Iced Tea & Housemade Lemonade 20 oz

Matcha Lemonade

$4.00

Housemade Lemonade with Mighty Leaf Organic Matcha

Matcha Tea

$3.00

Mighty Leaf Organic Matcha 8 oz

Beverages (online)

Fountain Soda Reg

$3.25

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Made in house!

Lemonade Reg

$3.25

Made in house! 20 oz

Bottled Coke

$2.15

Made with real sugar, in the classic glass bottle **not a twist off cap**

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sparkling Mineral Water from Monterrey, MX **not a twist off**

Boxed Water

$2.15

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Bottled still water **not a twist off**

Wisco Pop Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Organic Soda made in Driftless, WI

Wisco Pop Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Organic Soda made in Driftless, WI

Hot Chocolate (online)

$3.00+

Omanhene Cocoa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everything is Good Here! Three Tarts is a full service bakery and café that has been one of the North Shore’s go-to destinations for custom desserts for over 20 years. The café menu features breakfast and lunch specials that showcase the best seasonal ingredients from local farmers, always made fresh to order! Desserts, both big and small, are available every day for special occasions (or to make an ordinary day special).

Location

301 South Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093

Directions

