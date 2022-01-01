Three Tarts Bakery and Cafe
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Everything is Good Here! Three Tarts is a full service bakery and café that has been one of the North Shore’s go-to destinations for custom desserts for over 20 years. The café menu features breakfast and lunch specials that showcase the best seasonal ingredients from local farmers, always made fresh to order! Desserts, both big and small, are available every day for special occasions (or to make an ordinary day special).
301 South Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093
