Thrive East Orlando 12100 challenger parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Asian Fusion styled food at a great price! An East Orlando version of Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery.
Location
12100 challenger parkway, Orlando, FL 32826
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tavern East Orlando - 504 N Alafaya Trail Suite 102
No Reviews
504 N Alafaya Trail Suite 102 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant