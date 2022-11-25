Restaurant header imageView gallery

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd

Sycamore, OH 45242

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue Ash Burger
Garden Style Chicken

Appetizers

6 Wings

$10.50

12 Wings

$16.79

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.79

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$12.75

Bruschetta

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.79

Mediterranean Plate

$11.79

Potato Wedge

$8.79

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.99

Bacon & American Burger

$13.50

Blue Ash Burger

$12.50

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.50

Hawiian Burger

$12.99

Chicken Entrees

Classic Grilled Chicken

$19.99

Garden Style Chicken

$19.99

Dijon Chicken

$19.99

Dinner Entrees

Full Rack Chef John’s Bbq Ribs

$28.99

Half Rack Chef John’s Bbq Ribs

$23.99

Ranchers Pot Roast

$20.99

Texas Flat Iron Steak

$20.99

Tomohawk Ribeye

$26.99

Entree Salads

Blackened Bleu Steak Salad

$15.99

Blackened Salm Salad

$19.99

CAJ SHR & CHIC SAL

$14.99

Fiesta Salad

$14.99
Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$15.99

Flat Breads

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$12.79

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Flat Bread

$12.79

Margherita Flatbread

$12.79

Kid’s Favorites 10 & Under

Kid Burger

$7.50

kidsTenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Pasta

$7.50

Large Salad

Lg House Salad

$8.99

Lg Garden Salad

$8.50

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.50

Lg Greek Salad

$8.99

Lg Spinach Salad

$8.99

Lg BLT Spinach Salad

$8.99

Pasta Entrees

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Penne

$20.99

Bello Chicken

$19.99

Chicken Parm

$18.99

Sandwiches

Adult Grill Cheese

$9.50

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Blt

$9.99

Chicken Club

$11.99

Garden Club

$12.99

Ham and Swiss Griller

$10.99

Jumbo Fried Cod Sandwich

$13.99

Philly Roast Beef

$10.99

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Turkey Bacon Griller

$11.75
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.75

Western BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Spicy Ham and Pineapple wrap

$11.99

Blked Salmon Sand

$13.99

Seafood Selections

Cod Dinner

$19.99

Crab Cakes

$19.99

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Mesquite Grilled Mahi with Cream Spinach

$21.99

Side Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Garden Salad

$6.75

Greek Salad

$6.99

House Salad

$6.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Sides

1 Piece Garlic Bread

$0.75

Baked Potato

$3.49

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.49

Cajun Fries

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Garden Brown Rice

$3.49

Garden Chips

$3.49

Grilled Potatoes

$3.49

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Roasted Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Garlic Bread

$3.49

Side Hummus

$3.99

Side of Zoodles

$3.49

Side Pasta

$3.49

Side Pita Bread

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Sweet Potato Jerk Fries

$3.49

Veg Of The Day

$3.49

Soups

Bowl

$6.99

Bowl Chicken And Rice

$6.79

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Bowl French Onion

$6.99

Bowl Gazpacho

$6.79

Cup

$5.79

Cup Chicken And Rice

$5.79

Cup Gazpacho

$5.79

Cup Tortilla

$5.79

Quart

$12.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Chipotle Vegetable Bowl

$12.99

Vegetable Penne

$15.99

Zoodles

$13.99

Garden Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Salmon Bowl

$17.99

Shrimp Bowl

$17.99

Veg Bowl

$12.99

Desserts

A La Mode

$2.50

Apple Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$6.50

Cookie

$2.99

York Peppermint

$0.25Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Daily Dessert

$5.00

Soft Drinks/Hot Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water

Hot Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Can Coke

$1.25

Bottle Gatorade

$2.00

Red Wine

Red Blend

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Merlot

$20.00

Malbec

$20.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Riesling

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Moscato

$20.00

Beer

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

GavelBanger

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truely Strawberry Seltzer

$3.50

Signature Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Peach Sangria

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$5.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are an American Bistro serving fresh house made food everyday. We serve Garden to table.

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore, OH 45242

Through the Garden Restaurant image
Through the Garden Restaurant image

