A map showing the location of Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200View gallery

Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200

review star

No reviews yet

300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle
2 French Toast
Pork/Country Sausage

Breakfast Originals

Fish & Grits

$15.89

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$13.79

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

$18.69

The Skillet Heap

$9.69

Low Country Heap

$16.49

Steak & Eggs

$18.69

Cream Cheese Special

$9.89

Greek Scramble

$9.69

Sassy Scramble

$13.19

Shrimp & Grits

$15.39

Pork Chop and Eggs

$13.79

Ultimate Breakfast

$19.19

Pancake Special Breakfast

$13.89

Double Dip French Toast

$8.09

Southwestern Eggs

$10.49

Fried Chicken Biscuit and Gravy

$12.99

Spicy Chicken Sausage Grits

$9.99

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$19.39

Build Your Own Most Requested

BYOO

$5.39

Yukon Omelette

$13.19

Farmers Omelette

$9.89

Denver Omelette

$9.89

Kav's Omelette

$10.99

Side Grits

$1.99

Spuds

$3.29

Heartsmart Omelette

$10.89

Build Your Own Plate

One Egg

$1.55

Two Egg

$2.99

Three Egg

$4.49

Small Grits

$1.99

Large Grits

$3.49

Spuds

$3.29

Apple Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Pork/Country Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Veggie Sausage

$3.99

Add Heap Grilled Veggies

$1.89

Biscuit

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.69

Rye

$1.69

Sour Dough

$1.69

Wheat

$1.69

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Sesame Bagel

$1.99

Multigrain Bagel

$1.99

White

$1.69

1 French Toast

$3.59

2 French Toast

$5.99

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$6.19

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$11.99

Double Dip French Toast

$7.29

1 Pancake

$2.99

2 Pancake

$4.59

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$5.19

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$7.19

3 Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.29

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.99

2 Pecan Pancakes

$5.99

3 Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

1 Blueberry Pancake

$5.09

2 Blueberry Pancake

$7.09

3 Blueberry Pancake

$9.09

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99

2 Sp Pancake

$5.99

3 Sp Pancake

$7.99

Waffle

$5.49

SP Waffle

$7.95

SP Wing & Waffle

$14.95

SP Chicken Strip & Waffle

$12.95

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Side Bananas

$1.99

Side Blueberries

$2.99

Side Strawberries

$2.99

1 Smoked Wing

$3.29

3 Smoked Wings

$9.89

5 Smoked Wings

$16.49

LOX

$4.99

Smoke Turkey Breast

$3.60

Fried Fish

$8.69

Chicken Fingers

$7.69

1 Pork Chop

$3.99

2 Pork Chops

$7.49

Steak

$9.89

Chicken Breast

$7.19

Three Jumbo Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$9.89

Salmon Patties

$6.99

Lighter Fare & Hand Held

Veggie Bagel

$6.99

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$4.09

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Sandwich

$2.89

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.19

Meat Sandwich

$3.39

Bagel and Lox

$12.59

Tofu and Veggies

$7.99

Carb Buster Platter

$8.99

Heartsmart Omelette

$10.89

Harvest Spinach Salad

$11.50

Lunch & Blue Plate

Edgewood Salad

$9.99

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.39

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$6.49

Small House Salad

$3.99

Fried Fish

$8.69

Chicken Breast

$7.19

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$3.59

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.79

Side of Shrimp

$7.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Spinach & Mushrooms

$3.99

Spuds

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Chili Bowl

$6.59

3 Smoked Wings

$9.89

5 Smoked Wings

$16.49

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99

Soup of the day

$4.59

Texas Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.99

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.49

Half Spinach Salad

$3.95

Greek Salad

$9.49

Chop and Toss Salad

$9.99

Salad Trio

$9.99

Sandwich & Burgers

The Burger

$8.59

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.59

Smoked Turkey Club

$8.59

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.49

Smoked Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Three Jumbo Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$9.89

Five Smoked Whole Chicken Wings

$16.49

Nashville HOT&SPICY Chicken Sandwich

$13.19

The LA Burger

$8.99

Tuna Salad Melt

$9.59

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Uptown

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Lou's Coffee

$3.99

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Apple Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Daily Specials

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$19.39

Nashville HOT&SPICY Chicken Sandwich

$13.19

Coffee for Sale in Brown Bag

$5.99

Shrimp and Waffle Combo

$14.99

EXTRA SAUCES

Syrup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Jelly / Jam

$0.25

Tartar

$0.50

New England Maple Syrup

$0.99

MISC

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guac

$0.99

Pico

$0.50

TIP $

TIP

$0.01
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
orange starNo Reviews
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Tour de Italy Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fayetteville, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Hwy 54W fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Hog Pit BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
300 City Center Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
orange starNo Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
214 Banks Crossing Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fayetteville
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston