Thumbs Up Diner Douglasville

2,482 Reviews

$$

5935 Stewart Parkway

Douglasville, GA 30135

Breakfast Originals

Fish & Grits

$14.39

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$12.49

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

$16.99

Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

$11.69

The Skillet Heap

$8.79

Low Country Heap

$14.99

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Southwestern Eggs

$9.49

Cream Cheese Special

$8.99

Greek Scramble

$8.79

Sassy Scramble

$11.99

Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

Pork Chop and Eggs

$12.49

Ultimate Breakfast

$17.39

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$19.39

Pancake Special Breakfast

$13.29

Build Your Own Most Requested

BYOO

$5.39

Yukon Omelette

$11.99

Farmers Omelette

$8.99

Denver Omelette

$8.99

Kav's Omelette

$9.99

Phil's Omelette

$9.99

Side Grits

$1.99

Spuds

$3.29

Build Your Own Plate

One Egg

$1.55

Two Egg

$2.99

Three Egg

$4.49

Small Grits

$1.99

Large Grits

$3.39

Spuds

$3.29

Side Veggie Broth

$2.99

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Apple Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Country Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Veggie Sausage

$3.99

Add Heap Grilled Veggies

$1.89

Biscuit

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.69

Rye

$1.69

Sour Dough

$1.69

Wheat

$1.69

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Wheat Bagel

$1.99

1 French Toast

$3.59

2 French Toast

$5.99

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$4.99

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$10.95

1 Double Dip French Toast

$6.95

2 Double Dip French Toast

$10.95

1 Strawberry French Toast

$6.58

2 Strawberry French Toast

$10.95

1 Sp French Toast

$7.99

2 Sp French Toast

$10.95

1 Pancake

$2.75

2 Pancake

$4.29

3 Pancakes

$5.99

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$4.95

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$6.95

3 Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.95

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.35

2 Pecan Pancakes

$5.04

3 Pecan Pancakes

$8.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.95

2 Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

3 Blueberry Pancake

$8.95

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99

1 Sp Pancake

$3.99

2 Sp Pancake

$5.99

3 Sp Pancake

$7.99

Waffle

$4.99

SP Waffle

$7.95

SP Wing & Waffle

$14.95

SP Chicken Strip & Waffle

$12.95

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Side Bananas

$1.99

Side Blueberries

$2.99

Side Strawberries

$2.99

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

LOX

$4.50

Smoked Turkey Breast

$3.50

Catfish

$7.89

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

1 Pork Chop

$6.25

2 Pork Chops

$8.99

NY Strip

$9.95

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.49

Side Croquettes

$8.50

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Lighter Fare & Hand Held

Veggie Bagel

$6.99

Heartsmart Omelette

$9.29

Greek Scramble

$8.79

BLT

$4.95

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$3.69

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$4.89

Egg Sandwich

$2.84

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.19

Meat Sandwich

$3.19

Lunch & Blue Plate

Chop and Toss

$9.99

Greek Salad

$9.49

Edgewood Salad

$9.49

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.39

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$6.49

Small House Salad

$3.99

Catfish

$7.89

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$3.59

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$3.59

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.59

Side of Shrimp

$7.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Spinach & Mushrooms

$3.99

Spuds

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Chili Bowl

$4.89

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.95

New England Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Sandwich & Burgers

The Burger

$8.49

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Burger Melt

$9.99

LA Burger

$9.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.49

Smoked Turkey Club

$9.49

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.39

Shrimp Tacos

$11.39

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese and Side

$6.95

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Nashville Hot & Spicy

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$9.49

Memphis BBQ sandwich

$9.49

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Uptown

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Lou's Coffee

$3.99

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Large Apple Juice

$2.59

Large Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Large Orange Juice

$2.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Small Apple Juice

$1.69

Small Cranberry Juice

$1.69

Small Orange Juice

$1.89

Small Grapefruit Juice

$1.89

Zen Tea

$2.79

Kids Meals

Lil' Champion

$4.99

Kid's French Toast

$5.99

Kid's Pancake

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Waffle Breakfast

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Daily Specials

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$19.39

Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Douglasville Scramble

$9.99

Monterrey Scramble

$9.99

Portland Scramble

$9.99

Rocksteady Scramble

$9.99

Savannah Scramble

$9.99

Shrimp Scramble

$12.99

Lorraine Omelette

$9.99

Capriccio Omelette

$9.99

Marie's Omelette

$9.99

Phil's Omelette

$9.99

Meatlover's Omelette

$10.99

Charleston Omelette

$9.99

Country Fried Breakfast

$12.99

Special Scramble

$9.99

Special Omelette

$9.99

Cake

$2.99

Surf N Turf

$17.99

Southern Fried Salmon Cakes

$16.99

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$8.99

Hearty Chicken Soup

$4.99

Cam's Heap

$12.99

Oakland Heap

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5935 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville, GA 30135

Directions

