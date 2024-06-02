Thumbs Up Express 2320 Canton Road
2320 Canton Road
ATLANTA, GA 30066
Build Your Own Breakfast
- One Egg$1.89
- Two Egg$3.49
2 eggs ( any style)
- Three Egg$5.05
- Spuds$3.05
Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.
- Cheese Spuds$4.05
- Small Grits$1.99
- Small Cheese Grits$2.59
- Large Grits$5.15
- Large Cheese Grits$6.04
- Apple Bacon$3.59
- Turkey Bacon$3.59Out of stock
- Chicken Sausage$3.59
- Country Sausage$3.59
- Veggie Sausage$3.59
- Sliced, Smoked Ham$4.29
- Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast$4.29
- Pork Chop$4.99
one pork chop fried or grilled
- Catfish$6.99
- Chicken Fingers$6.29
- 3 Smoked Wings$7.99Out of stock
In-house smoked jumbo wings.
- Biscuit$1.49
- Biscuit and pork sausage Gravy$3.99
- Cinnamon Raisin Toast$1.49
- Rye$1.49
- Sour Dough$1.49
- Multigrain Toast$1.49
- Everything Bagel$1.99
- Plain Bagel$1.99
- Sesame Bagel$1.99
- Challah Bread Toast$2.44
- 1 French Toast$3.59
Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
- 2 French Toast$5.99
2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
- 1 Banana Nut French Toast$6.49
- 2 Banana Nut French Toast$10.95
- 1 Strawberry French Toast$6.58
- 2 Strawberry French Toast$10.95
- 1 Fruity French Toast$6.58
- 2 Fruity French Toast$10.95
- Double Dip French Toast$6.99
Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50
- Caramel Banana Nut French Toast$6.45
- 2 Caramel Banana French Toast$10.95
- 1 Pancake$2.50
- 2 Pancake$4.50
- 1 Banana Nut Pancake$4.95
- 2 Banana Nut Pancakes$6.95
- 1 Pecan Pancake$3.00
- 2 Pecan Pancakes$5.50
- 1 Blueberry Pancake$4.95
- 2 Blueberry Pancake$6.95
- 1 Chocolate Chip Cake$3.35
- 2 Chocolate Chip Cakes$5.04
- Waffle$5.49
- Pecan Waffle$6.49
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Side Bananas$3.95
- Side Blueberries$3.95
- Side Strawberries$3.95
- 1 Smoked Wing$2.75
- 5 Smoked Wings$12.75
- Pure Vermont Maple Syrup 2.99$2.99
- Extra Regular Syrup$0.50
Breakfast Originals
- Fish & Grits$13.69
Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.
- Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle$14.99
Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
- The Skillet Heap$7.99
A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.
- Wings & Waffle$16.89
Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
- Southwestern Eggs$10.97
Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.
- Pork Chop and Eggs$16.89
2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.
- Double Dip French Toast$6.99
Two slices of thick cut challah bread dipped in our French toast batter then rolled in crunchy sweet grains and grilled Add fresh fruit and whipped cream $3.50
- Chicken Biscuit and Gravy$12.99
Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.
- Veggie Bagel$5.99
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.
Hand Held Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich$3.25
Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.80
Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.
- Meat Sandwich$3.30
Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
- Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit$3.60
Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.
- Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich$4.99
Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
- Egg and Meat Sandwich$4.39
Scrambled egg and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
- Cheese and Meat Sandwich$3.88
Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Omelettes
- Denver Omelette$10.99
Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.
- Farmers Omelette$10.99
Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.
- Kav's Omelette$10.99
Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.
- Woody's Omelette$10.99
Onions, bacon bits, cheddar/jack cheese.
- Veggie Omelette$10.99
Fresh sauteed onions, broccoli, zucchini, red peppers, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with radish sprouts.
Breakfast Favorites
Lunch & Blue Plate
- BLUE PLATE SPECIAL$11.99
- 1 Smoked Wing$2.50
- 5 Smoked Wings$12.75
- Catfish$6.99
- Chicken Fingers$6.29
- Fried Fish Tacos$11.49
Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa
- Sautéed Mixed Veggies$3.99
- Chili Bowl$4.89
- French Fries$3.99
- Spuds$3.05
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.99
- Side Guacamole$1.99
- Side Pico$1.99
- Side of Black Beans$1.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken tenders, croutons and sprouts.
- Small House Salad$3.99
- House Salad$6.50
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Scoop Chicken Salad$3.99
Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot & Spicy$11.99
Marinated chicken tenders, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.99
Marinated chicken tenders, grilled or fried, served on a roll.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$11.99
A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.
- Smoked Turkey Rachel$9.99
Our own smoked turkey breast, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
- Midnight Heart Attack$11.99
Grilled Rye bread or grilled multigrain bread, honey mustard dressing, smoked turkey, bacon, honey ham, choice of cheese and sliced tomatoes. Topped off with an onion ring and pickle.
- BLT$8.99
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Burgers and Hot Dogs
- Single Burger$6.25
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
- Double Burger$9.25
Two patties
- Tex Mex Burger$11.25
- Breakfast Burger$13.25
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.
- 1-75 Burger$11.25
- Plain and Naked Dog$4.99
- Slaw Dog$6.99
- College Dog$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Sausage Dog$8.99
Beverages
- Coffee$2.59
Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .
- Orange Juice$3.49
- Sweet Tea$2.59
- Unsweetened Tea$2.59
- Milk$2.59
- Apple juice ( bottle )$2.59
- Pure Leaf Iced Tea$2.59
- Mexican Coke$2.59
- Jarrito$2.59
- Deer Park Water$0.99
- Fountain Drink$2.59
- Water Cup
- Lou's Coffee$3.99
Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.
- Cranberry juice$2.59
Weekend Specials
|Sunday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|7:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Breakfast Served All Day!
2320 Canton Road, ATLANTA, GA 30066