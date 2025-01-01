This restaurant does not have any images
Thunderbird 701 E Michigan Ave.
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
701 E Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007