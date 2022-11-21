Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thunderbird Cafe

42 Island Ford Road

McGaheysville, VA 22840

Popular Items

CLASSIC SANDWICH
BISCUITS & GRAVY
S'WEST SANDWICH

THE B-SIDE BREAKFAST

CLASSIC SANDWICH

$6.99

Bacon or country sausage scrambled egg and cheddar. Choose your homemade bread.

S'WEST SANDWICH

$6.99

Fresh avocado, scrambled egg and cheddar. Choose your bread.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.49

French toast artisan bread topped with avocado, arugula, pickled onions and feta and lemon-olive oil.

TOMBSTONE

$7.99

Applewood smoked ham, scrambled egg with cheddar and tomato jam.

FARMHOUSE

$9.99

BABYLON

$7.49

ADD BACON

$2.99

ADD SAUSAGE

$2.99

ADD AVOCADO

$2.99

EXTRA EGG

$1.99

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$7.99

thunderbirds classic! 2 biscuits with sausage gravy

GRITS

$2.99

B-SIDE PASTRY

MUFFINS

MUFFINS

$3.49
BROWNIE BARS

BROWNIE BARS

$2.49
GRANDE COOKIES

GRANDE COOKIES

$1.99

GLUTEN FREE MUFFIN

$4.99

APPLE PIE

$3.99

BREAD PUDDING

$3.49
CRIOSSANT

CRIOSSANT

$3.49

Day Old

$5.99
SPECIALTY CROISSANT

SPECIALTY CROISSANT

$3.99

THE B- SIDE LUNCH

RACHAEL

$7.49

warm roasted turkey, melted swiss, cole slaw and TBird sauce on grilled rye.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$7.49

seared corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut, TBird sauce and grilled rye

NAPOLEON

$7.49

applewood smoked ham, provolone, lettuce, horseradish pickles, dijonnaise on sliced homemade wheat

SO CALI

SO CALI

$7.99

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, ancho-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes on sliced homemade wheat

MCARTNEY

$7.49

pimento cheese, arugula and tomato jam on a toasted kaiser bun

ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER

$7.49

Chicken Salad with Lettuce on a Croissant

SMASH BURG

$8.49

Glendor farms beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and bacon jam, on a kaiser bun.

FRIED CHICKEN BLT WRAP

FRIED CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$6.99

Fried chicken, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato. With our house made Buttermilk Bacon Vinaigrette.

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

SOUP OF THE DAY - CUP

$4.99Out of stock

B-SIDE NON-ALCOHOL DRINKS

STRAWBERRY-ORANGE SLUSHY

STRAWBERRY-ORANGE SLUSHY

$4.99

BOBA BUBBLE TEA

$4.99
16 OZ MERGE COFFEE

16 OZ MERGE COFFEE

$2.79

16 OZ HOT TEA

$2.79

FLAVORED SEASONAL ICED TEA

$2.79
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.79

HOUSE MADE COLD BREW

$3.49
SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$4.99

REFRESHER

$5.99

flavor shot

$1.00

B-SIDE RETAIL

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.99
AYOBA-YO JERKY

AYOBA-YO JERKY

$8.99
BUCHA

BUCHA

$3.99
CACTUS CHIPS

CACTUS CHIPS

$5.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$5.99
CHIPS route 11

CHIPS route 11

$2.99
CRUNCHY SPARKLING

CRUNCHY SPARKLING

$3.99
FERIDIES PEANUTS

FERIDIES PEANUTS

$2.99
FERIDIES SNACK MIX

FERIDIES SNACK MIX

$3.49

Fresh fruit

$1.99
Green Bee

Green Bee

$3.49
HI-BALL ENERGY

HI-BALL ENERGY

$3.49
IGNITE BAR

IGNITE BAR

$2.99
IWON SNACKS

IWON SNACKS

$5.99

KOR

$3.49

LA-CROIX

$2.99
MAST CHOCOLATE

MAST CHOCOLATE

$6.99
Mocktail

Mocktail

$3.49

mr. Peanuts

$2.99
Naten gluten free

Naten gluten free

$6.99

PASTA SALAD

$3.99
POP & BOTTLE CLASSIC

POP & BOTTLE CLASSIC

$3.99

QURE WATER

$1.49

RED BULL

$3.79
SODA

SODA

$1.99

TBIRD LEMONADE

$2.99
TOSI BAR

TOSI BAR

$2.99

WATER BOTTLE

$2.99
WRAP

WRAP

$6.99

B-SIDE MERCH

COFFEE MUG

COFFEE MUG

$9.99
THUNDER ROAST 1/2 lb.

THUNDER ROAST 1/2 lb.

$15.99
HONEY

HONEY

$11.99

BREAD LOAF

$6.99
HANKS SAUCE

HANKS SAUCE

$8.99
12 k cups

12 k cups

$18.99
K cup single

K cup single

$1.99

Travel mug

$19.99
T shirt

T shirt

$19.99
Jam

Jam

$8.99

BEER

Craft beer

Craft beer

$3.99
Lover boy

Lover boy

$3.99

COCKTAIL

BLODDY MARY

BLODDY MARY

$9.99

Irish coffee

$5.99

KICK ME UP

$8.99

MIMOSA GRANDE

$9.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.99

ADULT SLUSHY

$9.99
1 GALLON MIMOSA

1 GALLON MIMOSA

$65.00
1 GALLON COCKTAIL

1 GALLON COCKTAIL

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Breakfast all day everyday! Lunch menu including burgers and sandwiches, and southern cafe classics. We use fresh local ingredients to create hearty breakfast choices. Every thing is made from scratch down to the breads and sauces. Southern comfort at its finest in our fun and friendly valley cafe!

42 Island Ford Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840

