Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe

Linen Bread Bag. Long Loaf. 11X17 Inches

$22.00

Natural, rustic linen bread bags are naturally anti-microbial and will keep your loaves of crusty bread fresh. These bread bags are made with a twill draw string closure, and finished seams to prevent raveling. Linen naturally softens with age and with the proper care will last forever. Made in Minneapolis, MN. SIZE: 11" X 17" Long Loaf QUALITY: 100% European Linen Suggested Easy care: Machine wash cold water, lay flat to dry.