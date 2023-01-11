Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe

240 Algoma Boulevard

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Freshly brewed coffee from one of our favorite Wisconsin roasters. Variety rotates seasonally.

Mocha

$4.75+

Our house made mocha syrup with Lawlss espresso and steamed milk. All sizes include 2 shots and whole milk unless otherwise requested.

Beet Mocha

$5.00+

Lawlss Coffee's blended espresso with house made mocha syrup, cold pressed organic beet juice, and steamed milk. All sizes include 2 shots and whole milk unless otherwise requested.

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Our house made caramel syrup* with Lawlss espresso and steamed milk. All sizes include 2 shots and whole milk unless otherwise requested. *caramel syrup contains dairy

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Our house made vanilla bean puree syrup with Lawlss espresso and steamed milk. All sizes include 2 shots and whole milk unless otherwise requested.

Latte

$4.00+

Lawlss Coffee's blended espresso with steamed milk. All sizes include 2 shots and whole milk unless otherwise requested.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.00+
Wisco Pop Ginger Soda

$3.00

This Ginger Soda is all spiced up with real ginger, lemon and lime juices, which hits a perfect balance of sweetness and heat. Made in Madison, WI

Wisco Pop Strawberry Soda

$3.00

Each gallon of Wisco Pop's Strawberry Soda is packed with organic strawberries. Call it a ray of bottled sunshine. Call it summer in bottle. No matter what you call it, their Strawberry Soda is a beverage for the good times.

Wisco Pop Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

With fresh, organic ruby red grapefruit juice, Wisco Pop's Grapefruit Soda is as unique as the single tree that yielded the famed Texan grapefruit variety. The ruby red is known for its lovely balance of tart and sweet, making this soda both supremely sip-able and mixable.

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Lawlss espresso with a touch of foam.

Cortado

$3.50

Lawlss Espresso topped with steamed milk and foam.

Sweets

Classic Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Made in the old world style using sourdough and a slow fermentation, these classic butter croissants are flaky, buttery, and delicious. We use Pine River Dairy Butter (Manitowoc, WI) in all of our pastries. Ingredients: flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt, yeast, egg Contains: wheat, milk, egg

Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Our classic butter croissant is filled with house made almond cream and topped with toasted almonds. We use Pine River Dairy Butter (Manitowoc, WI) in all of our pastries. Ingredients: flour, milk, butter, almond cream (almond meal, butter, sugar, eggs, flour, rum) salt, yeast Contains: wheat, milk, egg, tree nuts

Pain au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)

$4.25Out of stock

Our long fermented sourdough pastry wraps around dark chocolate batons. This pastry is best served warm. We use Pine River Dairy Butter (Manitowoc, WI) in all of our pastries. Ingredients: flour, milk, butter, sugar, chocolate (sugar, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla) salt, yeast, egg Contains: wheat, milk, soy, egg

Chai Monkey Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Our classic flaky sourdough croissant dough cut into gooey, bite sized pieces tossed with warming chai spices and topped with a black tea icing. Ingredients: flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, spices, black tea Contains: wheat, dairy

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Our signature (and best selling) cinnamon roll is made with our long fermented sourdough pastry dough, Pine River Dairy Butter (Manitowoc, WI) that results in a flaky and delicious outside with a soft, sweet center. Big enough to share. Best served warm. Ingredients: bread flour, butter, milk, flour, sugar, salt, yeast, coffee Contains: wheat, milk

Seasonal Fruit Galette

$5.00Out of stock

Enjoy this rustic, free form hand pie for breakfast or with a scoop of ice cream for dessert. Flavor rotates seasonally. Ingredients: Seasonal Fruit, butter, all purpose flour, whole milk, sugar, spices. Contains: wheat, dairy

Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, this thin and delectable cookie is made with Certified Organic Spelt Flour from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeview, WI) and boasts a nutty, caramel finish. Topped with flaked sea salt. Ingredients: Sugar, butter, spelt flour, chocolate chips (Sugar, cacao beans, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin and vanilla), all purpose flour, brown sugar, egg, salt, baking soda, vanilla. Contains: wheat, dairy, egg

Rye Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

This brownie, made with Certified Organic Rye Flour from Meadowlark Organics, is beyond decadent. Dense, chocolate base topped with chocolate ganache. Contains: Wheat, dairy

Savories

Chicken + Broccoli Stuffed Croissant

$6.00+

Our flaky, long fermented sourdough pastry dough is layered with Pine Ridge Dairy butter and stuffed with rotating seasonal goodies.

Ham + Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Our flaky, long fermented sourdough pastry dough is layered with Pine Ridge Dairy butter wrapped around Park Elm pasture raised ham (Green Lake, WI) and Wisconsin cheese.

Breakfast Sausage Roll

$5.00

Wagner Market's breakfast brat gets nestled inside our flaky, long fermented sourdough pastry dough. Served with a (slighty) spicy maple dipping sauce.

Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Croissant

$6.00

Pantry

Grandma Blake's Strawberry Jam

$5.00
Grandma Blake's Raspberry Jam

$5.00
Grandma Blake's Caramel Apple Jam

$5.00
Grandma Blake's Cherry Jam

$5.00
Uncle Mike's Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup

$14.00
Uncle Mike's Cranberry Maple Syrup

$9.00
Sweater Weather Whole Bean Coffee

$15.00

12 oz whole bean coffee roasted in Ripon, WI by Element Coffee Co.

Linen Bread Bag. Long Loaf. 11X17 Inches

$22.00

Natural, rustic linen bread bags are naturally anti-microbial and will keep your loaves of crusty bread fresh. These bread bags are made with a twill draw string closure, and finished seams to prevent raveling. Linen naturally softens with age and with the proper care will last forever. Made in Minneapolis, MN. SIZE: 11" X 17" Long Loaf QUALITY: 100% European Linen Suggested Easy care: Machine wash cold water, lay flat to dry.

Linen Bread Bag: Boule Round

$22.00

Natural, rustic linen bread bags are naturally anti-microbial and will keep your loaves of crusty bread fresh. These bread bags are made with a twill drawstring closure, and finished seams to prevent raveling. Linen naturally softens with age and with the proper care will last forever. Made in Minneapolis, MN. SIZE: Boule Loaf QUALITY: 100% European Linen Suggested Easy care: Machine wash cold water, lay flat to dry.

Ruby Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.50

Breads + Rolls

Country Rustic

$7.00Out of stock

Naturally leavened sourdough with a mild, tangy flavor and a golden ridged crust. Ingredients: bread flour, whole wheat flour, water, salt Contains: wheat

Country Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Naturally leavened sourdough with a mild, tangy flavor and a softer crust than our rustic version. Comes pre-sliced. Ingredients: bread flour, whole wheat flour, water, salt Contains: wheat

Seeded Whole Wheat Rustic

$7.00

50% whole wheat, naturally leavened sourdough. Hearty and earthy, topped with a blend of pumpkin, sunflower, black sesame and flax seeds. Ingredients: bread flour, whole wheat flour, seed mix (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds) water, salt Contains: wheat

Seeded Whole Wheat Sandwich Loaf

$7.00

50% whole wheat, naturally leavened sourdough. Hearty and earthy, topped with a blend of pumpkin, sunflower, black sesame and flax seeds. A softer crust than our rustic version. Comes pre-sliced. Ingredients: bread flour, whole wheat flour, seed mix (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds) water, salt Contains: wheat

Rye Rustic

$8.00Out of stock

Quickly becoming a customer favorite, this light rye load features Certified Organic rye from Meadowlark Organics in Ridgeview, WI. Named and inspired by our Grandmother Violet, who made a mean darker version. Ingredients: bread flour, local rye flour, water, salt ﻿Contains: wheat

Dinner Rolls

$5.00+Out of stock

Soft and fluffy, all through the magic of sourdough. (No yeast, but you could have fooled us.) Ingredients: bread flour, milk, butter, sugar, salt ﻿Contains: wheat, dairy

Roasted Onion and Cheddar Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Our best selling country sourdough gets elevated with slow roasted Olden Organics onions, Red Barn Family Farms artisan Edun cheddar and a bit of thyme. This hearty loaf will power us through these final chilly days before the spring temperatures FINALLY arrive. 1.9 lb. loaf Contains: wheat, dairy

Day Old Bakery

Day Old Country Rustic

$4.00

Yesterday's fresh baked country sourdough, sold for half price today.

Day Old Seeded Whole Wheat Rustic

$4.00

Yesterday's fresh baked seeded whole wheat sourdough, sold for half price today.

Day Old Sourdough Dinner Rolls

$4.00

Yesterday's fresh baked sourdough dinner rolls, sold for half price today.

Day Old Country Sandwich Loaf

$4.00

Yesterday's fresh baked country sourdough sandwich loaf, sold for half price today.

Day Old Seeded Whole Wheat Sandwich Loaf

$4.00

Yesterday's fresh baked seeded whole wheat sandwich loaf, sold for half price today.

Day Old Rye

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fresh baked sourdough breads, handcrafted pastries, coffee and more. Convenient online ordering and drive through as well as comfortable + modern cafe seating.

240 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh, WI 54901

