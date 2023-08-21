DRINKS

CHILLERS

ALMOND JOY

$9.00

coconut / chocolate / almond / chocolate chips

CARAMELA

$9.00

caramel / caramel drizzle

CHEWBACCA CRUNCH

$11.00

toffee base / oreos / toffee pieces / chocolate chips

CHOCO CHIP

$10.12

white chocolate / mini chocolate chips

COOKIE CRUMBLE

$10.12

vanilla white chocolate / Oreo cookies

DULCE DE LECHE

$10.12

dulce de leche / caramel drizzle lining cup / cinnamon & nutmeg sprinkle mix

MOCHA MADNESS

$10.12

white chocolate mocha or dark chocolate mocha / mini chocolate chips

YODA BLAST

$10.12

matcha tea / vanilla / white chocolate / caramel drizzle in cup

ESPRESSO

ALMOND JOY LATTE

$6.00+

AMERICANO

$4.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$6.00+

COFFEE

$3.50+

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$6.00+

ESPRESSO

$4.00+

LATTE

$5.50+

MOCHA

$6.00+

white mocha / dark chocolate mocha

MONEY MAKER

$5.50+

SUGAR SHAKER

$5.50+

Espresso / raw brown sugar / creamy oat milk / vanilla / shaken up and iced

CORTADO

$5.00

RED EYE

$4.75+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25+

FUSIONS

GOOD AURA

$7.00

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / lavendar / blue raspberry / fresh mixed berries

REVEL DEVIL

$7.00

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / mango / pomegranate / fresh / fresh strawberries

PEACH PUNCH

$7.00

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / coconut / peach / fresh mangos

TROPICAL TWIST

$7.00

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / BLUE RASPBERRY / COCONUT / FRESH MANGOS

MYO FUSION

$4.00

REDBULL or YERBA MATE / fuze any redbull or yerba of your choice by adding your favorite combination of flavors

ON TAP

COLD BREW

$6.00+

KOMBUCHA

$6.00+

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.02+

RAZZLE

$4.25+

raspberry infused lemonade served with fresh strawberries.

HEART CHAKRA

$4.25+

refreshing lemonade infused with your choice of lavender or rose.

SMOOTHIES

MANGO MADNESS SMOOTHIE

$9.00

Fresh fruit smoothie made with mangos

MANGONADA SMOOTHIE

$10.00

Our homemade mango smoothie topped with chamoy and Tajin, cup lined chamoy and topped with chamoy peach rings or tajin stick.

INNER PEACE SMOOTHIE

$9.00

Fresh smoothie made with spinach, mangos, bananas and nectar

VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE

$9.00

Fresh fruit smoothie made with strawberries and blueberries and other seasonal berries

TEA

ICED TEA

$3.00+

CHAI TEA

$6.00+

add espresso for $1

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$6.00+

hot or iced

THIRD EYE

$4.75+

Tea Forte mango green tea infused with mango & pineapple and fresh strawberries over ice.

LONDON FOG LATTE

$5.50+

hot or iced

HOT TEA

$4.00+

earl grey / english breakfast / green mango peach / chamomile citron / moroccan mint / orchid vanilla / white ginger pear / cherry blossom

DIRTY CHAI TEA

$7.00+

add espresso for $1

THAI TEA

$6.00+

hot or iced

SOLAR PLEXUS

$4.75+

Tea Forte mango peach green tea infused with pomegranate, lemonade & fresh strawberries over ice.

REFRESHERS

ISLAND GIRL

$6.00+

watermelon cucumber refresher served with fresh strawberries and mint.

BERRYMINT ACAI

$6.00+

strawberry acai refresher served with

CANNED SODA

COCA COLA CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

COKE ZERO CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

FANTA CAN

$1.50

FOOD

MORNING BITES (served all day)

TOASTED BAGEL

$5.99

plain / everything / asiago cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.50

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE, CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE OR BOTH PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

VEGGIE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.50

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

BREAKFAST PANINI

$11.50

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE, CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE OR BOTH PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

PANINIS

CAPRESE

$10.50

MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

FLORENTINE

$11.50

TURKEY & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

ITALIANO

$11.50

PROSCIUTTO & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MEDITERRANEAN

$11.50

CHICKEN BREAST & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MILANO

$11.50

PROSCIUTTO, SALAMI, HAM & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

SEVILLE

$11.50

SPANISH CHORIZO & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

VEGETARIAN

$10.50

FETA CHEESE WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MEATBALL

$11.50

MEATBALLS, MARINARA SAUCE & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

SWEETS

GELATO

$4.25+

MYO GELATO CHILLER

$9.00

any of your favorite gelato blended into a delicous smoothie.

AFFOGATO

$6.50+

espresso poured over gelato topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle

SORBETTO

SORBETTO SMOOTHIE

$9.00

DANISH

ALMOND DANISH

$4.50

APPLE DANISH

$4.50

CHEESE DANISH

$4.50

CHERRY DANISH

$4.50

PASTRIES

BROWNIE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.50

MUFFINS

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.75

POPPY SEED MUFFIN

$3.75

VANILLA CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.75

PROMOS

CHOCOLATE ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.00

Two scoops of vanilla gelato and root beer soda served in a cup thats lined with chocolate.