Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thunderbird

review star

No reviews yet

5339 SE Foster Rd

Portland, OR 97206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Vegan Kale Caeser
Three Grain Veggie Burger
The Marvin Burger


Meat Burgers

Foster Burger

$11.00

Beef Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Thunder Sauce, Served on an An Xuyen Bun

Smoke Stack

$13.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, Onion Ring, Jalapeño Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Smoked Tillamook Cheddar, Served on an An Xuyen Bun

Swiss Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss, Onion Ring, Thunder Sauce

Kids Mini Beef Burger

$5.00

Beef Patty, Mini Bun

Vegan Burgers & Sliders

Thunder Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond Meat patty, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, T-Sauce, served on a vegan An Xuyen Bakery bun

Old Reliable Burger

$13.00

Beyond Meat Patty, Chao cheese, Onion ring, House BBQ sauce, Jalapeños

The Marvin Burger

$14.00

Beyond Meat Patty, Vegan Bacon, Grilled Mushrooms, Vegan Provolone, Onion Ring, Thunder Sauce

Vegan Smash Burger

$11.00

Impossible Patty, Violife Vegan Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Thunder Sauce, An Xuyen Bun, Fries

Three Grain Veggie Burger

$10.00

Three-grain patty, Vegan Cheddar, Leaf Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Garlic-Thyme Aioli

Buffalo Chk'n Sliders

$11.00

Fried Chk'n, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Sauce

Sweet Chili Chk'n Sliders

$11.00

Fried chk'n, Sweet Chili Sauce, Slaw, Side of Ranch

Fopo Chk'n Sliders

$11.00

Fried Chk'n, Jalapeño slaw, BBQ Sauce, Side of Ranch

House Impossible Sliders

$11.00

Impossible Patties, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Side of Thunder Sauce

Smash Impossible Sliders

$11.00

Impossible Patties, Grilled Onions, Vegan Cheddar

Old Impossible Sliders

$11.00

Impossible Patties, Chao Cheese, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos

Kids Mini Impossible Burger

$5.00

Impossible Patty, Mini Bun, Fries

Salads

Eat Your Greens

$8.00

Spring Mix, Beets, Cucmbers, Radishes, Carrots, Red Onions, Croutons, Ranch

Vegan Kale Caeser

$9.00

Hearts of Romaine, Kale, Croutons, Vegan Parmesan, Black Garlic Caesar Dressing

Berkeley Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, House Made Vegan Feta, Roma Tomatoes, Avocado, Gorge Microgreens, Kidney & Garbanzo beans, Shredded Carrots, Creamy Tahini

Side Ceaser

$5.00

Hearts of Romaine, Kale, Croutons, Vegan Parmesan, Black Garlic Caesar Dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, Beets, Cucmbers, Radishes, Carrots, Red Onions, Croutons, Side of Ranch

Bowls

Fopo Bowl

$13.00

Tofu, Brown Rice, Broccoli, Peanuts, Carrots, Peanut Sauce

Brussels Bowl

$13.00

Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Brown Rice, Kale, Avocado, BBQ sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Soy Curls, Brown Rice, Seasame, Broccoli, Cucumber Slaw, Green Onions, Teriyaki Sauce

Kids Mini Bowl

$5.00

Tofu, Brown Rice, Broccoli, Avocado, choice of Peanut Sauce or BBQ Sauce on the side

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Shokupan Bread, served with Tots & Ranch

T-Bird Vegan Philly

$12.00

Impossible Crumbles, Red and Green Peppers, Vegan Provolone, Onion, Srirancha, Fries

The Vegan Bluto

$12.00

Spicy Vegan Fried Chk'n, Lettuce, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Fries

Vegan Crispy Chk'n Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Vegan Chk'n, Kale, Romaine, Vegan Parmesean, Black Garlic Caesar Dressing, Tortilla, Fries

VEGAN Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Vegan Cheddar, Sourdough, served with Tots and Ranch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Shokupan Bread, served with Tots & Ranch

Kids Vegan Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Vegan Cheddar, Sourdough, served with Tots and Ranch

Snacks

Small Fries

$5.00

Served with Thunder Sauce and Ketchup

Large Fries

$8.00

Served with Thunder Sauce and Ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Served with Srirancha

Tots

$5.00

Tots with Ranch

Fried Brussels

$9.00

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts, Black Garlic Caesar, Red Peppers, Bread Crumbs

Poutine

$10.00

House Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds, House-Made Gravy, topped with Green Onions

Vegan Poutine

$10.00

House Fries, Chao Cheese, House-made Gravy, topped with Green Onions

BBQ Jackfruit Poutine

$13.00

Jackfruit Pulled “Pork”, BBQ Sauce, Marinated Red Onions

Loaded Vegan Philly Fries

$12.00

Fries, Impossible Crumbles, Violife Provolone, Bell Peppers, Onion, Srirancha

Solo Burger Patty

$4.00

Desserts

Cake

$8.00

Rotating Flavors

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Trendy venue with a covered patio offering plant-based dishes & a take-out option.

Website

Location

5339 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SuperDeluxe - Powell Blvd
orange star3.5 • 570
5009 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5835 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Petite Provence - Division
orange star4.3 • 988
4834 SE Division St Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Toast
orange starNo Reviews
5222 se 52nd ave Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Pizzicato - Mt. Tabor
orange starNo Reviews
6042 Southeast Division Street Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Gladstone St. Pizza
orange star4.2 • 273
3813 SE Gladstone St Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston