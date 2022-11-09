- Home
Thunderbolt Pizza
4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B
Long Beach, CA 90805
Popular Items
Sicilian Squares!
Thunderbolt's House Pizza!
Sweet & Spicy
NEW: red sauce, mozzarella, dollops of ricotta, peppadew peppers, Ezzo's Cup & Char pepperoni, cracked black pepper and our hot honey drizzle. It's sweet & spicy and oh so good!
Old Skool BKLYN
This upside down pie has sliced mozzarella under the sauce then topped with fresh Avoria fresh mozz, Ezzo's Pepperoni, pepperoncini peppers and finished with fresh basil, and olive oil.
Colpo di Fulmine
Our house made red sauce, Grande mozzarella, extra Ezzo's cup & char pepperoni, finished with our house hot honey. This is an amazing pepperoni pie with a slight twist.
Bixby Butcher
A smokey meat lovers pizza made with our red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and smoked bacon. This is ridiculously good.
Jay's Staple
red sauce, Grande mozzarella, mushrooms, red onion & finished with fresh basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. This has been my staple for years. Our Italian sausage is a fantastic addition.
Spring Fling
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, crushed garlic, roasted cauliflower, fresh sliced mushrooms, black olives, red onion and finished with EV olive oil and oregano.
La Sorpresa
It's back! Our red sauce, mozzarella, thinly sliced soppressata picante, with fresh rosemary & lemon zest hidden beneath. Topped with capers, black olives, then dusted with parmesan/romano.
Margherita
One of the classic pies every shop is judged by, hand crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, finished w/ fresh torn basil and extra virgin olive oil
The Devil's Chicken
The Devil's chicken starts with our house made red sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, hot cherry peppers, fresh slices of garlic, fresh parsley and finished with a drizzle of our nicest extra virgin olive oil. Fair warning, this is spicy. The Diavola is going to become a cult favorite.
Sicilian Kiss
Our house made fresh herb infused white sauce, Grande Mozz, Avoria fresh mozz, italian sausage, blistered cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, fennel and finished with aged parm and fresh parsley.
Winter White
house made white sauce, mozzarella, fresh Avorio Mozzarella, mushrooms, baby kale and finished with a very nice extra virgin olive oil
The Hottie
Spicy red sauce, Grande Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced sausage, fresh fennel, finished with fresh basil.
The Works
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, red onion, red/green bell peppers, mushrooms
Veggie Supreme II
Updated! Our red sauce, crushed garlic, red/green bell peppers, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, roasted cauliflower.
BBQ Chicken
hickory BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, jalapeños, red onion and finished with fresh parsley. This classic pizza is well balanced and delicious.
Plant Powered Pizza!
Vegan Margarita
house red sauce, dollops of Vertage plant based* mozzarella and finished with fresh basil, nutritional yeast & extra virgin olive oil. * Allergy Warning: Contains cashew tree nuts.
The Hot Ex
Our red sauce, Follow Your Heart Vegan Mozzarella, Be The Hive Vegan Pepperoni. Then finished with vegan parm & either spicy vegan un-honey or our house hot honey (which is not vegan). The Hot Ex is like the Colpo di Fulmine, but whipped into shape and plant powered.
Bomba di Calabria
Our house red sauce, Follow Your Heart mozzarella, Be The Hive vegan sausage, sliced Calabrian peppers, roasted cauliflower, fresh oregano & Calabrian Pepper oil.
Vegan Fling
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, crushed garlic, roasted cauliflower, fresh sliced mushrooms, black olives, red onion and finished with EV olive oil and oregano.
Build Your Own Pizza!
12" Cheese Pizza!
Our cold fermented - hand stretched crust, red sauce, mozzarella. 8 Slices.
16" Cheese Pizza!
Our cold fermented dough, red sauce, mozzarella. 8 slices.
12" Cauliflower Crust
If cauliflower can become a pizza, then you my friend, can do anything. Gluten free, not vegan (small amount of parmesan cheese is in the crust). red sauce, mozzarella, 8 slices We add red sauce and cheese. Tell us what you like to make it your own.
12" Gluten Free Crust
A seasoned gluten free crust that is also vegan. Red sauce, mozzarella. We have vegan toppings below.
Wings and Things!
Garlic Knots
Five beautiful knotted balls of dough, cooked to perfection and tossed in hot butter, tons of garlic, parm and a dusting of fresh parsley. Side of house marinara Unforgettable! For Halloween we're replacing one knot with a skull.
You're So Cheesy! (And I love it!)
Our crust covered in mozzarella, Grana Pandano, crushed garlic, rosemary, then finished with a drizzle of olive oil. We square cut this joy into sticks and serve with a side of our house marinara. Make sure you stop in and thank Eli for this cheesy love affair!
Bone-in Hot Wings!
Hot wings, 8 in an order, we narrowed it down to one sauce, perhaps the right amount of heat. We go out of our way to find really nice wings. *Wing prices are abnormally high due to the shortage, prices will shift with the current market.
Boneless Hot Wings
Boneless Hot Wings, we narrowed it down to one sauce with just the right amount of heat. We throw in 2 pepperoncini peppers. There are 8 boneless wings to an order.
Thunder Nuggies
Boneless wings have been impossible to find. But we did find these chicken nuggets which taste like they were hatched under golden arches. Either a guilty pleasure or perfect for kids. 10 to an order served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Stromboli
If you're from the East Coast you know Stromboli. For our "Best Coast" friends, it's like an italian burrito made with red sauce, pepperoni, ham, salami, and mozzarella and baked in the oven. A side of marinara. Stromboli is delicious and can be customized. ***This item can take 15-20 minutes in the oven***
Mozzarella Sticks
gooey mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sauce
Little Ambitions
Every brewery needs tater-tots. We toss our tots with garlic, parm and parsley. Each order comes with a side of ketchup or our house made Ranch.
Zucchini Sticks
Breaded and fried zucchini sticks served with our house made from scratch Ranch. We are back to sticks. No more slices. Yeah!
Salads!
Roasted Root Salad
Roasted cauliflower, roasted sweet potato, power greens, toasted pumpkin seeds tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine and brick oven croutons tossed in Caesar dressing then finished with freshly grated aged parm.
Arugula
baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, fresh mozzarella tossed in our house balsamic vinaigrette.
Chopped & Sliced Salad
romaine lettuce chopped, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, brick oven croutons. Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Balsamic vinaigrette
Draft Beer (Dine-in Only)
Liquid Gravity WC IPA
Liquid Gravity IPA is a modern West Coast IPA with a bright, tropical hop character, refreshing bitterness and crisp finish. Bursting with an intense bouquet of passionfruit, guava and tangerines, this 100% Mosaic dry hopped beer is the cornerstone of our lineup. WC IPA - ABV 7% - San Luis Obispo, CA
HopSaint - Fresh Intentions - Fresh Hopped Pale Ale
It's that time of year again: with fall comes the hop harvest season. With this pale ale, we decided to showcase fresh Citra hops, shipped overnight from Yakima, WA. Citrus, mango, and some dank fresh hop character.
Burnin Daylight - Citrus Haze - Hazy IPA
Grapefruit Hazy IPA Hazy IPA - 7% ABV - Lomita, CA
LA Ale Works - Dead Cowboy - Red Lager
Easy to drink, this golden amber lager is packed full of German red malt and puffed red rice, balanced out by noble Hallertau hops. Expect caramel flavor and a bone dry finish. The ideal beer for those who always drink upstream from the herd. Lager - Red / 5.5% ABV / 165 CAL / Hawthorne, CA
Abnormal Blonde - Ale
Our flagship Blonde Ale is simple, clean, crisp, and easy to drink yet full of flavor and sweet aromas. Bread-like maltiness shines while a light dose of Nugget and Citra hops cut through with fruity citrus on the finish. The finish is clean and dry which makes you want to go pint after pint with this one.
Radiant - International Amore - Italian Pilsner
Crystal clear, highly carbonated, and ever-so drinkable, this pils begins as German in style, but with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Tettnanger dry hopping, it evolves to become the deliciously crisp Italian-style Pilsner. Brewer Agostino Arioli of Birrificio Italiano is credited with developing this method of brewing, and our foray into the style showcases hop forward aromatics of black tea, bergamot, thyme and pils malt character, with a very dry, mildly herbal, drinking experience that we’ve fallen in love with. Pilsner - Italian / 5.4% ABV / 162 CAL / Anaheim, CA
Harland Rumbler - DDH Pale Ale
Say hello to our newest addition to the Harland Brewing core lineup. An aromatic and refreshing Double Dry Hopped Pale Ale with Nelson and Mosaic hops. Sessionable + smooth, light + refreshing - you’ll want to crack open an ice cold Rumbler all summer long.
Radiant - Happens All The Time - WC IPA
It’s a dance party for your mind and your mouth, and while this collab may not be one that actually happens all the time, it’s one we certainly enjoyed making with Citra, Nelson Sauvin & HBC 630 hops, and present company.
Cans (Dine-in & Takeout)
Abnormal - Trail Buds - WC Pilsner
Let’s be honest, the only reason we hike is to earn another beer. Trail Buds is the perfect after hike reward. Paying homage to Italian style pilsners, we dry-hopped this beer with 100% American Noble hops to give it a West Coast feel. Expect a super crisp finish with hints of berry and citrus. Pilsner • 5.2% • San Diego, CA
Abnormal Fresh Attacks - WC IPA
Harvest season is upon us! This Fresh Hop IPA features Chinook and Cascade from our friends at North Country Hops. With six pounds per barrel of fresh wet cones, this sticky and resinous West Coast IPA is sure to bring the heat.
Altamont & Moonraker - Captain Kush - WC DIPA
Resin, dank pineapple. West Coast DIPA. Smells like a bag of Kush. This ain't no snickelfritz kids. (collaboration with Altamont Brewing) Mosaic, Galaxy, 07270 Double IPA • 8.5% • Auburn, CA
Ambitious Ales - Berry Shower
Sour Blonde conditioned on Raspberry puree and Madagascar Vanilla Beans. 7.0% ABV.
Ambitious Ales - Gandalf The Crisp - Pilsner
Common Space & Riip - 3 Hop Drop - IPA
Collaboration between Common Space and Riip. YCH 301 unkilned wet hops - Cryo, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra.
Common Space - Chubby Unicorn Peach - Milkshake IPA
This juice bomb loaded with peaches and vanilla. Hawthorne CA - 8% ABV - Milkshake IPA
Embolden - Beyond Borders - Baja Lager
Baja Lager - Classic Mexican Lager Mexican Lager · 4.5% · San Diego, CA
Embolden - Brave The Haze - Hazy DIPA
Hazy Double IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic & NZ Cascade hops NE/Hazy DIPA · 8.0% · San Diego, CA
Embolden - Lighthouse Blonde
In a sea of the mundane, this artisan brewed blonde ale stands as a beacon of hope- Leading to the promised land of light, crisp, crushable craft beer. Litehouse uses only the finest ingredients and brewing techniques, proving once and for all that real, independent beer is always better. Follow us for a delicious taste of adventure, this epic journey has only just begun.
Eureka - P.O.G. Tart - Fruit Beer
Our tart wheat ale brewed with passionfruit, orange and guava, tropical and refreshing. 4.5% Alcohol by volume.
Harland - Japanese Rice Lager
Lager - Japanese Rice / 5% ABV / San Diego This lager was crafted using puffed Jasmine rice and toasted rice flakes giving the beer a unique floral nose and familiar Japanese lager taste. Fermented using Urkel from Imperial Yeast. This Czech yeast lends to a very clean and crisp rice lager.
Harland - Rumbler - DDH Pale Ale
Pale Ale w/ Mosaic and Nelson American Pale Ale · 5.4% · San Diego, CA
Hop Saint - Pure Intention - Pale Ale
Pale Ale with a touch of specialty malts and dry-hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado. Tropical, hoppy, and delicious. Gold medal at the 2019 LA International Beer Competition & silver medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival! American Pale Ale • 5.5% • Torrance, CA
LB Beer Lab + Untitled Art - Crispy Pair of Levis
Rice & Beans Pilsner collaboration with Untitled Art Pilsner • 5.2% • Long Beach, CA
LB Beer Lab - Gloop Glop - Fruited Hard Seltzer
GLOOP GLOP, is a new offering from the wild minds in the Beer Lab. We were challenged by our buddies @ambitiousales to concoct the thicccest fruit amalgam possible. We believe it's been accomplished. Imperial Fruited Hard Seltzer (10% abv) dripping with pineapple, guava, banana and Coconut. Imperial Fruited Seltzer - 10% ABV - Long Beach, CA
LB Beer Lab - This Is The Way - IPA
West Coast IPA Double Dry Hopped with only Galaxy Hops and all pilsner malt. This crisp and dry west coast IPA is oozing Mango, Papaya, slight strawberry with a noticeable dank IPA bite. Clean, crisp, dry and dank IPA, This Is The Way IPA • 7.2% • Long Beach, CA
Liquid Gravity - IPA
Liquid Gravity IPA is a modern West Coast IPA with a bright, tropical hop character, refreshing bitterness and crisp finish. Bursting with an intense bouquet of passionfruit, guava and tangerines, this 100% Mosaic dry-hopped beer is the cornerstone of our lineup.
Liquid Gravity - Miami Heist - Hazy IPA
Hazy Double IPA brewed with Centennial and Citra hops. At first approach you’ll find bright aromas of citrus and melon exploding from the glass. The use of oats and wheat help to balance the beer with a gentle sweetness and luscious texture that soften the hops as they land on the palate. Hazy DIPA · 8.0% · San Luis Obispo, CA
Long Beach Beer Lab - Dad Beer - Pilsner
Dry Hopped German Pilsner. Absolutely crushable! A sensational easy drinking beer not just for Dads.
Los Angeles Ale Works - Dead Cowboy - Lager
Lager brewed with red rice. Lager - Red / 5.5% ABV / 165 CAL / Hawthorne, CA
Modelo Especial - Mexican Lager
Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a full-flavored pilsner beer with a crisp taste. An orange blossom honey aroma and light hop character make this imported beer perfect for tailgating. Lager - American / 4.5% ABV / 18 IBU / 144 CAL / Nava, Coahuila de Zaragoza
Ogopogo & El Segundo - Double Trouble 2 - DDH IPA
DDH IIPA collaboration with our dear friends @esbcbrews W/ Incognito Mosaic, Incognito Chinook, Michigan Chinook, and Mosaic Cryo. Look out for their release ‘Hop City Express: Trouble’s Brewin’ Double IPA · 8.5% · San Gabriel, CA
Ogopogo & Three Weavers - Arachne -
Fresh Hops Ale with Strata Hops. Three Weavers collaboration
Ogopogo - Harmonia - Mango Wheat
Mango Wheat Ale. The Greek goddess Harmonia is the embodiment of harmony and concord. Her wedding to Cadmus was the last day mortals and gods met in union. As an act of petty vengeance, a cursed necklace was given to Harmonia. Hardship befell the couple and her husband was turned into a serpent. It was Harmonica's wish to share her husband's fate, and the two finally found peace. Mango Wheat Ale - 5% ABV - San Gabriel, CA
Stereo - Robot - Red Ale Imperial
0101001001101111011000100110111101110100… Oh, sorry, we forgot you don’t speak robot. This Imperial Red Ale known as Robot is artificially intelligent, but naturally delicious with sweet caramel flavors, medium body and a floral hop finish. Unplug from reality and enjoy this beer anywhere while you plug in some headphones and rock out to the electric beats that inspired it. Red Ale - Imperial / 9.5% ABV / 75 IBU / 285 CAL / Placentia, CA
Red Wine (Bottles Available For Takeout)
Chianti Colli Senesi ODCG, Fattoria del Cerro 2019 – Toscana, IT
90% Sangiovese Grosso, 10% Canaiolo Nero Black cherry | herbs | med/full body
Rossa Siciliane IGT, Cantine Colosi 2019 – Sicilia, IT
70% Syrah, 30% Nerello Mascalese Ripe Raspberry | Black Cherry | Peppery Florals
Pinot Noir, Ballard Lane 2019 – Central Coast, CA
100% Pinot Noir Baking spice | Ripe black cherry |Dark Berry Fruits
Velenosi Brecciarolo - Rosso Piceno DOC Superiore 2018 – IT
On the palate it is persistent, aromatic and full-bodied. It keeps all the aromas felt at the nose. It can be defined as a charismatic and distinct wine
Barbera d' Alba, Giovanni Rossa, Donna Margherita 2016 – Piedmont, IT
The Giovanni Rosso 2016 Barbera d'Alba Donna Margherita shows a slightly aged personality with toasted hazelnut, dried blackberry, dusty mineral and campfire ash. Barbera maintains bright primary fruit for a long time, but this wine (tasting four years after the harvest) is just beginning to show that added complexity of time, especially on the bouquet. In the mouth, however, Donna Margherita is surprising lively, bright and fresh. ~ Robert Parker's Wine Advocate
White Wine (Bottles Available For Takeout)
Vermentino di Sardegna DOC 2019 – Sardegna, IT
100% Vermentino di Sardegna Mineral | Mango | Lime | Orchard Fruits
Luisa Pinot Grigio Isonzo Del Friuli DOC 2020
Bright straw-yellow color. The bouquet is reminiscent of crusty bread, acacia blossoms and ripe tropical fruits. On the palate it is fruity, silky, soft and round with an elegant long lasting finish....
Sauvignon Blanc, Stoneleigh 2020 - Marlborough NZ
Sauvignon Blanc, Passionfruit | Grapefruit | Tropical
Chardonnay, Cline 2019 - Central Coast, CA
100% Chardonnay tropical | stone fruit | oak and vanilla
Rose Siciliane IGT, Purato (Organic/Vegan), 2019 – Sicilia, IT
100% Nero D’Avola Raspberry | Red Cherry | Strawberry
Prosecco DOC, Acinum – Treviso Veneto, IT (Sparkling)
100% Glera Citrus | Pear | Melon
Chandon Garden Spritz
Ready to chill and ready to share, Garden Spritz is the blend of an exceptional sparkling wine and a unique bitters recipe crafted with locally sourced fresh oranges macerated with dry orange peels, herbs and spices carefully selected from the finest terroirs in the world. We bring nature to the world of spritz. 187 ml bottle
COCKTAILS
Cold Beverages
Can Soda
A small collection of cold soda in the can. Let us know if there is something you wish we carried. We just might make it happen.
Mexi-Coke Bottle
Heco en Mexico, made the old way, with real sugar and served in a glass bottle.
Mexi-Squirt Bottle
Mexi-Sprite
Mexi-Fanta
Babe Kombucha - Hawaiian POG
All of Babe's blends are sourced from high-quality ingredients and brewed flavor first. That means every kombucha on tap is uniquely blended from beginning to end to deliver the smoothest, lightest experience. Hawaiian POG - Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava
Pellegrino Mineral Water
Topo Chico
Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been a smash hit in Texas and Arizona for some time now. This 125 year old sparkling water company has become a house favorite at Thunderbolt.
Aranciata Rossa (Sparkling Blood Orange)
These sparkling Pellegrinos are delicious. We have a few flavors to choose from.
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Martinelli's classic glass apple juice bottles. If I can get my staff to stop drinking them we might have a few in stock.
Bottled Water
Manhattan Special
Forget the endless array of energy drinks. We finally have Manhattan Special in stock. Made in Brooklyn since 1895, this sinisterly good espresso soda with get you back on the good foot.
TAZO Tea
IBC Rootbear
Calypso Lemonade
Vita-Water
Dipping Sauce!
Ranch Dressing
Our in-house made from scratch ranch dressing with fresh herbs daily. No packets or shortcuts. This is our best ranch game. I'm not sure what everyone is doing with all this ranch but we should just call it California Bathing Sauce.
Blue Cheese
Calabrian Chimichurri
This is so good it's not right. Through a series of twists and turns we turned Calabrian chiles into a chimichurri that's perfect for dipping crust and drizzling across our pizza.
Marinara
We make a special marinara for our garlic knots. It's great for dipping pizza crusts and who knows what else. Time tells all tales.
Hot Honey
It took a month to dial in our in-house Hot Honey. It was well worth the effort! Perfect for drizzling on pizza, dipping crust and featured on our Colpo di Fulmine pizza.
Hot Pepper Flakes & Sauce!
Flatiron - Four Pepper Blend
We were on the hunt for fantastic hot peppers when one of our customers tagged us on the Flatiron Pepper Company's IG. Things happened fast and now we have ridiculously good and smoking hot red pepper flakes. We have been handing out packets of these hot peppers with our pizza and our customers love them! Just use sparingly, they are hot and flavorful. A fiery combination of Habanero, Jalapeño, Arbol, and Ghost pepper. This blend is full of heat and flavor, and is a perfect substitute for those old, stale, generic red pepper flakes you normally find at a pizzeria. Once you try this blend, you'll never go back to generic red pepper flakes! The Scoville Heat Rating for this blend is 80-110k.
Flatiron - "I Can't Feel My Face"
The Flatiron Pepper Co. named this blend "I can't feel my face" because one of their team lost feeling in their face as they struggled through the intense burn this blend brings. The ICFMF blend consists of Carolina Reaper, Moruga Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, and Habanero. These are some of the hottest peppers on earth! The Reaper and Habanero bring a certain fruitiness that is quickly followed by intense heat, while the Scorpion and Ghost carry a smokier essence. The result is a sweet and smoky firestorm that is sure to kick up any dish of your choosing. At Thunderbolt we love these pepper flakes and will soon drop a face melting pizza. Lol, testing has been nuts. Please use with caution. These chiles are extremely spicy and have an extremely high Scoville Heat Rating, a little goes a long way. The Scoville Heat Rating for this blend is 750k+
Flatiron - "Sweet Heat"
Firelli - Italian Hot Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
A Brooklyn style, date night pizzeria in Bixby Knolls. Serving fabulous thin crust pizza, salads and hot wings. We also have wine and beer. This is still our soft-opening menu, new items will be added regularly.
4085 Atlantic Avenue Unit B, Long Beach, CA 90805