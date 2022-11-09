Thunderbolt Pizza

Flatiron - "I Can't Feel My Face"

$19.95

The Flatiron Pepper Co. named this blend "I can't feel my face" because one of their team lost feeling in their face as they struggled through the intense burn this blend brings. The ICFMF blend consists of Carolina Reaper, Moruga Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, and Habanero. These are some of the hottest peppers on earth! The Reaper and Habanero bring a certain fruitiness that is quickly followed by intense heat, while the Scorpion and Ghost carry a smokier essence. The result is a sweet and smoky firestorm that is sure to kick up any dish of your choosing. At Thunderbolt we love these pepper flakes and will soon drop a face melting pizza. Lol, testing has been nuts. Please use with caution. These chiles are extremely spicy and have an extremely high Scoville Heat Rating, a little goes a long way. The Scoville Heat Rating for this blend is 750k+