Thunderhead Brewing- Kearney

214 Reviews

$$

18 E 21st St

Kearney, NE 68847

Popular Items

Pretzel w/Mustard

$3.29

10" Cheese

$11.54

Artichoke Dip

$9.89

DRINKS

Beer

12oz First St. Saison

$4.10

16oz First St. Saison

$4.50

26oz First St. Saison

$4.13

6-Pac Headlight

$5.45

6-Pac Golden Frau

$9.68

6-Pac Prairie Peach

$9.68

6-Pac Schaben's

$8.25

6pack Crafty Dog

$9.99

6pk El Jefe Jalapeño Ale

$10.29

6pack Brothers Cup Grand Cru

$11.80

6pk Cattywampus

$10.29

6pk Autumn Lager

$10.29

6-Pac Farmageddon

$10.29

6-Pac Leatherhead

$10.29

6-Pac Cropduster

$10.29

6pk Hopaluia

$11.80

6pack Frost Warning

$11.80

6-Pac Cornstalker

$10.29

6-Pac Mactawisch

$9.99

6-pac Chinook IPA

$11.80

6-Pac Peat Smoked Porter

$10.29

6-Pac Low Pressure

$10.29

6-Pac Spring Lager

$10.29

6-Pac Hefe

$10.29

Mixed 6-pac

$9.99

4pac ThunderPunch

$7.87

4-pac Tpunch Cherry

$7.85

4-pac Tpunch Lime

$7.87

12 Pac to go

$18.15

Headlight Case

$19.97

Golden Frau Case

$37.51

Prairie Peach Case

$37.51

Schaben's Plisner Case

$36.30

Case Spring Lager

$38.72

Case Crafty Dog

$38.72

Case Hefe

$38.72

Case Brothers Cup Grand Cru

$46.68

Case Autumn Lager

$38.72

Cattywampus Case

$38.72

Case Farmageddon

$38.72

Case El Jefe Jalapeño Ale

$38.72

Case Low Pressure

$38.72

Case Leatherhead Red

$38.72

Case Hopaluia

$38.72

Cropduster IPA Case

$41.14

Case Frost Warning

$46.68

Case Chinook IPA

$45.98

Cornstalker Dark Wheat Case

$38.72

Case MacTawisch Scottish Ale

$38.72

Case Peat Smoked Porter

$38.72

Case Thunderpunch

$45.98

Case Tpunch Cherry

$45.98

Case Tpunch Lime

$45.98

Your Argument is Invalid - Bottled To Go

$12.69

Yes Dear - Bottled To Go

$12.69

I Concede the Point - Bottled To Go

$12.69

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.48

Diet Coke

$2.48

Cherry Coke

$2.48

Dr Pepper

$2.48

Sprite

$2.48

Shirley Temple

$2.48

Lemonade

$2.48

Iced Tea

$2.48

Water

Kids Root Beer

$2.75

Kids Cream Soda

$2.75

Redbull

$4.40

Online Food

Appetizers

Pretzel w/Mustard

$3.29

Cheese Bread-sticks w/Marinara

$16.49

Artichoke Dip

$9.89

Focaccia Bread Loaf (Uncut)

$7.14

Salads

Side Salad

$6.59

Garden Salad

$11.38

10" Pizza

10" Thunderpie

$16.49

10" The Usual

$15.39

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.64

10" Hula Hula

$14.58

10" Classic Hawaiian

$13.48

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.64

10" Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$14.62

10" The Angry Greek

$7.69

10" Supreme

$17.33

10" Meat Junkie

$20.08

10" Veggie

$13.19

10" Cheese

$11.54

Calzones/Spuds

Cheese Calzone

$10.44

Pepperoni Cheese

$10.99

The Usual Zone

$11.54

Arti Zone

$11.54

Thunder Zone

$14.58

Bierock

$7.69

ThunderSpud

$11.87

Plain Spud

$1.64

12" Pizza

12" Thunderpie

$22.54

12" The Usual

$20.89

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.04

12" Hula Hula

$18.98

12" Classic Hawaiian

$17.59

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.04

12" Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$19.79

12" The Angry Greek

$10.99

12" Supreme

$23.09

12" Meat Junkie

$26.39

12" Veggie

$17.04

12" Cheese

$15.13

Sides of Sauce/Extra dressing

Ranch

$0.33

Mustard

$0.39

Nacho Cheese

$1.64

Side of Marinara

$1.64

Dorthy Lynch

$0.33

Honey Mustard

$0.33

Creamy Italian

$0.33

Blue Cheese

$0.33

Vinaigrette

$0.33

1000 Island

$0.33

Side of Alfredo

$1.97

Small Sour Cream

$0.28

Large Sour Cream

$0.83

Small Buffalo Sauce

$0.55

Large Buffalo Sauce

$1.38

Small BBQ

$0.55

Large BBQ

$1.38

Salsa

$1.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Ales and Lagers brewed at our brewery in Axtell and served with our fresh from scratch stone oven pizzas.

Website

Location

18 E 21st St, Kearney, NE 68847

Directions

