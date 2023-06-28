Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thyme Machine

review star

No reviews yet

423 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States

MIami, FL 33127

Man'ouche

Zaatar

Zaatar

$8.00
Za'atar-Cheese

Za'atar-Cheese

$10.00
Za'atar-Labneh

Za'atar-Labneh

$10.00
Keshek

Keshek

$12.00Out of stock
Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$12.00Out of stock
Cheese

Cheese

$9.00
Labneh

Labneh

$9.00
Nutella

Nutella

$9.00
Muhammara

Muhammara

$11.00Out of stock

Desserts

Baklawa

Baklawa

$3.50Out of stock
Unica

Unica

$2.00Out of stock
Muhallabié

Muhallabié

$5.00Out of stock

Meat Protein

Lahme Baajin (Beef)

Lahme Baajin (Beef)

$16.00

Halal

Chicken

Chicken

$16.00
Ham-Cheese

Ham-Cheese

$13.00
Kibbe

Kibbe

$14.99

Dips

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$6.00
Eggplant

Eggplant

$6.00

Combo 1

Combo 1: 1 Meat + Drink + Dessert

Combo 1

$21.00

Combo 1: Choose any Meat Meal, with any drink and any dessert for only $21

Combo 2

Combo 1: 1 Regular Man'ouche + Drink + Sweet

Combo 2

$17.00

Combo 3

Combo 3: 2 Meat Man'ouche + 1 Drink

Combo 3

$31.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 4:59 am
Come out here and enjoy the best thymes!

423 16th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States, MIami, FL 33127

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

