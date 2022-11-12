Thyme & Tonic imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Thyme & Tonic 474 Columbus Ave

97 Reviews

$$

474 Columbus Ave

New York, NY 10024

Popular Items

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with ChiliMaple & Lime
Mini Quesadillas
Power Pesto

Starter

Thai Lentil Soup

$10.00
Salt & Vinegar Onion Ring

$10.00

Served With Chipotle Aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with ChiliMaple & Lime

$10.00
Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$12.00

Served With Peanut Coconut Satay

Guacamole with Charred Jalapeno and Pumpkin Seeds

$13.00

Served With Plantain Chips.

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

With Citrus Aioli

Homemade Vegetable Dumplings

$11.00

With Garlic Chili Oil

Mini Quesadillas

$12.00

With Squash Blossom and Poblano Chiles

Buffalo Popcorn Chick'n

$13.00

Served With Ranch Dip

Salad

Chattanooga Chopped

$19.00

Baby Spinach, Cabbage, Radish, Broccoli, Cherry tomato, Red Onion, Charred Corn, Carrots, Heart of Palm, Avocado, Crunchy Chickpeas, Southern Ranch

Fresh Harvest

$18.50

Shredded Kale, Shaved Honeycrisp Apples, Roasted Butternut Squash, Toasted Maple Pumpkin Seeds, Balsamic Dressing.

The Shang

$22.00

Fried Chik'n, Red & Green Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Baby Watercress, Red Pepper, Coriander, Black & White Sesame, Miso Ginger Dressing.

Greens & Grains

$19.50

Tuscan Kale, White Quinoa, Forbidden rice, roasted Sweet Potato, Red Cabbage, Golden Beets, Pomegranate, Toasted Sunflowers Seeds, Date Vinaigrette.

Add Ons

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Cheese (NV)

$3.00

Side Vegan Bacon

$5.00

Side Charred Tofu

$5.00

Side Crispy Tofu

$5.00

Side Fried Chick'n

$7.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Side French Fries

$5.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Rice&beans

$5.00

Side Seared Ahi

$12.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Bowls

Gone To Goa

$18.50

Coconut Curry, Eggplant, Green Squash, Chickpeas, Scallions, Brown Rice.

Kung Pao

$19.00

Cauliflower, Szechuan , Chili, Zucchini, Brown Rice.

One Night In Bankgog

$20.00

Spicy Tamarind and Peanuts Pad Thai with Rice Noodles and Tofu

Power Pesto

$19.50

Fusilli, Pumpkin Seed and Broccoli Pesto, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Parmesan.

Kung Pao

$18.50

Burgers

All American

$18.00

Thick Impossible Patty, American Cheez, Homemade Bakon, Griddled Onions

Old School

$16.50

Black Bean & Beet Burger, Avocado, Arugula, Cucumber, Smokey Aioli.

Thyme & Truffle

$17.00

Balsamic Glazed Portobello Mushroom, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Avocado, Calabrian Pepper.

The Colonel

$15.50

Fried Chick'n, White Cabbage, Crunchy Dill Pickle, Herb Aioli.

Sticky Asian

$17.50

Fried Chick'n, Szechuan Glaze, Pickle Cabbage, Sesame Sriracha Aioli.

Nashville

$16.50

Fried Chick'n, Nashville Hot Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickle Chips, Southern Slaw.

Plain Jane

$14.00

Thick Impossible Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crunchy Dill Pickle Heinz.

Diablo

$18.50

Thick Impossible Patty Pickle Jalapeno, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado.

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Baby Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli.

Seared Ahi

$21.00

Black Pepper Crusted Ahi, Arugula, Avocado, Pickle Onion Miso Ginger Aioli.

Tacos

Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickle Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avocado Crema. Served With Brown Rice & Black Beans.

Mahi Mahi with Avocado Tomatillo Salasa

$24.00

Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avoca Crema Served With Brown Rice and Black Beans.

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries With Homemade Spicy Ketchup

$6.50
Twice Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.50
Truffle Parmezzan Fries

$8.50
Chargrilled Zucchini Spears

$8.50

Beverages

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ice Coffe

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arno Palmer

$7.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00+

Cucumber, Grapefruit, Mint

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$8.00

Fruit Limonade

$10.00

Special Lemonades

Regular Lemonade

$8.00

Thyme Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$8.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$8.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$8.00

Starter

Thai Lentil Soup

$10.00
Guacamole with Charred Jalapeno and Pumpkin Seeds

$13.00

Served With Plantain Chips.

Buffalo Popcorn Chick'n

$13.00

Served With Ranch Dip

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$10.00

Served With Peanut Coconut Satay

Zucchini Fries

$9.50

With Citrus Aioli

Mini Quesadillas

$12.00

With Squash Blossom and Poblano Chiles

Brunchy

Coconut Pancakes

$16.00

Rise and Shine

$16.00

Avo and Smoke

$17.00

Giant Latke

$19.00

Huevos Divorciasdos

$17.00

Cheddar Scramble

$16.00

Salad

Chattanooga Chopped

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Cabbage, Radish, Broccoli, Cherry tomato, Red Onion, Charred Corn, Carrots, Heart of Palm, Avocado, Crunchy Chickpeas, Southern Ranch

Fresh Harvest

$17.50

Shredded Kale, Shaved Honeycrisp Apples, Roasted Butternut Squash, Toasted Maple Pumpkin Seeds, Balsamic Dressing.

Greens & Grains

$19.50

Tuscan Kale, White Quinoa, Forbidden rice, roasted Sweet Potato, Red Cabbage, Golden Beets, Pomegranate, Toasted Sunflowers Seeds, Date Vinaigrette.

Tacos

Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickle Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avocado Crema. Served With Brown Rice & Black Beans.

Mahi Mahi with Avocado Tomatillo Salasa

$24.00

Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avoca Crema Served With Brown Rice and Black Beans.

Burgers

Old School

$16.50

Black Bean & Beet Burger, Avocado, Arugula, Cucumber, Smokey Aioli.

Thyme & Truffle

$17.00

Balsamic Glazed Portobello Mushroom, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Avocado, Calabrian Pepper.

Sticky Asian

$17.50

Fried Chick'n, Szechuan Glaze, Pickle Cabbage, Sesame Sriracha Aioli.

Nashville

$16.50

Fried Chick'n, Nashville Hot Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickle Chips, Southern Slaw.

All American

$18.00

Thick Impossible Patty, American Cheez, Homemade Bakon, Griddled Onions

Diablo

$18.50

Thick Impossible Patty Pickle Jalapeno, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado.

Seared Ahi

$20.00

Black Pepper Crusted Ahi, Arugula, Avocado, Pickle Onion Miso Ginger Aioli.

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Baby Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli.

Add Ons

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Cheese (NV)

$3.00

Side Vegan Bacon

$5.00

Side Charred Tofu

$5.00

Side Crispy Tofu

$5.00

Side Fried Chick'n

$7.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Side French Fries

$5.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Rice&beans

$5.00

Side Seared Ahi

$12.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$9.00

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries With Homemade Spicy Ketchup

$6.50
Twice Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.50
Chargrilled Zucchini Spears

$8.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

474 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024

Directions

