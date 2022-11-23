Restaurant header imageView gallery

thyme events catering

No reviews yet

8 Tower Place

- Catering Manager: (516) 669-5822

Roslyn, NY 11576

Order Again

Starters

Crudités Basket-Small

Crudités Basket-Small

$55.00

Small crudites serves approx 6-10 guests - A Bountiful Presentation of Assorted Fresh Vegetables, Includes Spinach Dip.

Crudités Basket-Large

Crudités Basket-Large

$72.00

Large crudites serves approx 10-15 guests - A Bountiful Presentation of Assorted Fresh Vegetables, Includes Spinach Dip.

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp (Dozen)

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp (Dozen)

$55.00

12pcs Extra Jumbo (U10) Shrimp - Includes Cocktail Sauce on the Side

Apple-Stuffed Baked Brie

Apple-Stuffed Baked Brie

$60.00

Serves approx 8-10ppl - Warm Brie with Sliced Apples, Wrapped in Puff Pastry. Crackers not included.

Mini Tomato & Chevre Tarts (Dozen)

Mini Tomato & Chevre Tarts (Dozen)

$22.00

Roasted Tomato & Goat Cheese Tartlettes (12 pcs, small)

Mini Jumbo-Lump Crab Cakes (Dozen)

Mini Jumbo-Lump Crab Cakes (Dozen)

$32.00

12 pcs, Bite-Sized - Includes Chipotle Aioli on the Side

Mediterranean Dips

Mediterranean Dips

$30.00

Hummus & Babaganoush, 1 pint of each

Falafel (Dozen)

Falafel (Dozen)

$22.00

12 pcs, small - Includes Tahini Sauce on the Side

Organic Kale Salad-Small

Organic Kale Salad-Small

$50.00

Small/half tray serves approx 6-10 guests - Organic Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds - Includes Honey Mustard Vinaigrette on the side.

Organic Kale Salad-Large

Organic Kale Salad-Large

$79.00

Large/full tray serves approx 12-16 guests - Organic Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds - Includes Honey Mustard Vinaigrette on the side.

Apple Endive Salad-Small

Apple Endive Salad-Small

$50.00

Small/half-tray serves approx 6-10 guests - Organic Greens, Fuji Apples, Endive, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts - Includes Cider Vinaigrette on the side. *Contains Nuts

Apple Endive Salad-Large

Apple Endive Salad-Large

$79.00

Large/full tray serves approx 12-16 guests - Organic Greens, Fuji Apples, Endive, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts - Includes Cider Vinaigrette on the side. *Contains Nuts

Caesar Salad-Small

Caesar Salad-Small

$50.00

Small/half-tray serves approx 6-10 guests - Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons on the side - Includes Caesar Dressing on the side. *Dressing contains anchovies

Caesar Salad-Large

Caesar Salad-Large

$79.00

Large/full tray serves approx 12-16 guests - Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, House-Made Croutons on the side - Includes Caesar Dressing on the side. *Dressing contains anchovies

Butternut Squash Soup (Quart)

Butternut Squash Soup (Quart)

$16.00

Quart serves approx 3ppl. (Vegetarian/Vegan)

Entrees

Whole Roast Turkey/WEDNESDAY**

Whole Roast Turkey/WEDNESDAY**

$160.00

Roasted Whole Turkey - Approx. 18-20 lbs. **For pickup/delivery the DAY BEFORE THANKSGIVING / WEDNESDAY**. Gravy Sold Separately. Carving not available. **Separate option available for turkey to be picked up on Thursday/Holiday-Additional fee/minimum applies. (Must match date on order.)

Whole Roast Turkey/THURSDAY** (Holiday AM)

Whole Roast Turkey/THURSDAY** (Holiday AM)

$235.00

Roasted Whole Turkey - Approx. 18-20 lbs. **For THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING MORNING +$75 Holiday Fee Applies.** (Minimum for Thurs order must also be met - see below.) Gravy Sold Separately. Carving not available. **All Holiday/Thursday orders must include a Whole Turkey for Thurs, or be received Wed. Minimum for THURS pickup: $400 / Min for THURS delivery: $500. Before 12pm/TBD - Not delivered hot. **Separate option available for Wednesday turkey. (Must match date on order.)

Whole Oven-Ready (Uncooked) Turkey

Whole Oven-Ready (Uncooked) Turkey

$100.00

Approx. 14-16 lbs. (not stuffed) - Please note that this is a fully-prepped/seasoned, but uncooked/RAW turkey in a disposable metal cooking tray. All you have to do is put it in the oven!

Roasted Turkey Breast (2 lbs, sliced)

Roasted Turkey Breast (2 lbs, sliced)

$42.00

2 lbs, sliced - serves approx 4-6 guests. Gravy sold separately.

Brown Sugar Spiral Baked Ham

Brown Sugar Spiral Baked Ham

$98.00

Approx. 8 lbs - Serves approx. 16-24ppl

Grilled Lemon Salmon (2 pcs)

Grilled Lemon Salmon (2 pcs)

$38.00

2 filets

Halibut - Potato-Crusted (2 pcs)

Halibut - Potato-Crusted (2 pcs)

$48.00

2 East Coast Halibut filets - Layered with Thinly-Sliced Potatoes on one side

Halibut - Pan-Seared (2 pcs)

Halibut - Pan-Seared (2 pcs)

$48.00

2 East Coast Halibut filets, pan-seared

Filet Mignon - 3 lbs

Filet Mignon - 3 lbs

$185.00

3 lbs serves approx 6ppl, depending on cut. Cooked rare to be reheated at home.

Filet Mignon - Whole

Filet Mignon - Whole

$290.00

Serves approx 8-14 guests, depending on cut. (Pre-Cooked weight approx. 7 lbs). Cooked rare to be reheated at home.

Rosemary-Garlic Roasted Chicken (2 Chickens, cut)

Rosemary-Garlic Roasted Chicken (2 Chickens, cut)

$45.00

Two Small Chickens, Cut into 8ths (16 parts) - Serves approx 4-8 guests. Oven-Roasted with Herbs & Garlic

Apricot-Glazed Cornish Hens (2 Hens, cut)

Apricot-Glazed Cornish Hens (2 Hens, cut)

$38.00

Two Cornish Hens, Cut in Half - Serves 2-4ppl.

Braised Boneless Short Ribs (2 lbs)

Braised Boneless Short Ribs (2 lbs)

$64.00

2 lbs serves approx 5 guests.

Chicken Fingers (2 lbs)

Chicken Fingers (2 lbs)

$42.00

Great for kids and adults! 2 lbs serves approx 4-6ppl.

Accompaniments

Traditional Herb Bread Stuffing (2 lbs)

Traditional Herb Bread Stuffing (2 lbs)

$24.00

2 lbs serves approx. 4-6 guests

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (2 lbs)

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (2 lbs)

$24.00

2 lbs serves approx 4-5ppl. Classic Mashed Potatoes made with Yukon Gold Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes with Garlic (2 lbs)

Mashed Potatoes with Garlic (2 lbs)

$24.00

2 lbs serves approx. 4-5ppl. Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Garlic

Mashed Sweets (2 lbs)

Mashed Sweets (2 lbs)

$26.00

Includes marshmallows on the side. 2 lbs serves approx. 4-8 guests.

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (2 lbs)

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (2 lbs)

$22.00

2 lbs serves approx 4-6ppl.

Long-Grain Wild Rice Pilaf (2 lbs)

Long-Grain Wild Rice Pilaf (2 lbs)

$28.00

2 lbs serves approx 4-8ppl - Includes Dried Cranberries and Pine Nuts. *Contains Nuts.

Apple-Stuffed Acorn Squash (4 pcs)

Apple-Stuffed Acorn Squash (4 pcs)

$28.00

4 pcs serves approx 4-8ppl. Roasted Acorn Squash Stuffed with Warm Sweetened Apples

Three-Cheese Mac 'n Cheese (2 lbs)

Three-Cheese Mac 'n Cheese (2 lbs)

$26.00

2 lbs serves approx. 4-6ppl.

Potato Latkes (2 Dozen)

Potato Latkes (2 Dozen)

$48.00

Recommend 2-3 per person. Applesauce sold separately.

Potato Latkes **GLUTEN FREE** (2 Dozen)

Potato Latkes **GLUTEN FREE** (2 Dozen)

$50.00

Special Order GLUTEN-FREE Potato Pancakes. Recommend 2-3 per person. Applesauce sold separately.

Vegetables

Spinach Souffle

Spinach Souffle

$32.00

Serves approx 4-6ppl.

Carrot Souffle

Carrot Souffle

$30.00

Serves approx 4-6ppl.

French Green Beans (1 lb)

French Green Beans (1 lb)

$16.00

Serves approx 4-6ppl. Plain.

French Beans w/ Garlic (1 lb)

French Beans w/ Garlic (1 lb)

$16.00

Serves approx 4-6ppl. French Green Beans with Garlic & Oil.

Roasted Autumn Vegetables (2 lbs)

Roasted Autumn Vegetables (2 lbs)

$32.00

2 lbs serves approx 4-8ppl - Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Butternut Squash, Red Peppers and/or Parsnips.

Grilled Asparagus (2 lbs)

Grilled Asparagus (2 lbs)

$36.00

2 lbs serves approx 6-8ppl.

Crispy Roasted Brussels Sprout (2 lbs)

Crispy Roasted Brussels Sprout (2 lbs)

$36.00

2 lbs serves approx 6-8ppl. Halved & Roasted until Crispy.

Oven-Browned Roasted Broccoli (2 lbs)

Oven-Browned Roasted Broccoli (2 lbs)

$36.00

2 lbs serves approx 6-8ppl.

Extras

Turkey Gravy (Quart)

Turkey Gravy (Quart)

$17.00
Thin Crispy Onions

Thin Crispy Onions

$15.00

Serves approx 3-5ppl - A perfect complement to your meat or vegetables.

Cranberry-Pecan Relish (Pint)

Cranberry-Pecan Relish (Pint)

$14.00

*Contains Nuts

Cranberry-Pecan Relish (Quart)

Cranberry-Pecan Relish (Quart)

$24.00

*Contains Nuts

Mini Corn Bread Loaves (2)

Mini Corn Bread Loaves (2)

$20.00

2 small loaves - Each loaf serves approx 3ppl.

Specialty Bread Basket (Dozen)

Specialty Bread Basket (Dozen)

$24.00

One Dozen Assorted Rolls, including Parker House, Cranberry-Walnut, Rosemary Cluster and/or Ciabatta. *May contain nuts

Buttermilk Biscuits-Baked (Dozen)

Buttermilk Biscuits-Baked (Dozen)

$36.00

Ready-to-Eat (fully baked), 12 pcs.

Buttermilk Biscuits-Ready-To-Bake (Dozen)

Buttermilk Biscuits-Ready-To-Bake (Dozen)

$36.00

Ready-to-Bake (*Uncooked), 12 pcs.

Homemade Applesauce (Pint)

Homemade Applesauce (Pint)

$13.00

Sweets/Desserts

Fruit Platter-Small

Fruit Platter-Small

$62.00

Small serves approx. 6-10 guests - Assorted Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Melon, Grapes and/or Berries.

Fruit Platter-Large

Fruit Platter-Large

$78.00

Large serves approx. 10-15 guests - Assorted Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Melon, Grapes and/or Berries.

Sweets Basket

Sweets Basket

$68.00

Serves approx 8-10ppl. A bite-sized assortment of our cookies/sweets/ruggelach.

Homemade Apple Crumb Pie

Homemade Apple Crumb Pie

$29.00

Serves approx 8ppl.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Serves approx. 8ppl.

Homemade Pecan Pie

Homemade Pecan Pie

$30.00

Serves approx. 8ppl.

Chocolate Decadence Torte

Chocolate Decadence Torte

$38.00

Serves approx 8-12ppl. *Flourless

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (1 lb)

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (1 lb)

$19.00

Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookies - approx. 8-12pcs/lb (varies depending on weight).

Chocolate Ruggelach (1 lb)

Chocolate Ruggelach (1 lb)

$22.00

Homemade Chocolate Ruggelach - approx. 8-12pcs/lb (varies depending on weight).

Assorted Ruggelach (1 lb)

Assorted Ruggelach (1 lb)

$22.00

Assortment of Homemade Chocolate, Apricot and Raspberry (sorry, no exclusions/substitutions) - approx. 8-12pcs/lb (varies depending on weight).

Banana Wafer Pudding Jars (2)

Banana Wafer Pudding Jars (2)

$22.00

Our House-Made Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafers in a Small Glass Jar (2 Jars per order)

Thank you for choosing thyme! Holiday pickups are typically available from 1-4pm*/TBD - pickup times are estimated and we will call you before your order is ready. Deliveries are typically a 12-4pm window*/TBD - we are unable guarantee specific delivery times. Thank you for understanding! *Please see banner at the top of the ordering page for holiday-specific order requirements & details* Cancellations cannot be accepted after the order is placed/paid. Questions: email info@thymenewyork.com or call 516.625.2566 / 516.669.5822.

