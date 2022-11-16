Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
2,500 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients. Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!
Location
615 Hampshire St, Quincy, IL 62301
Gallery