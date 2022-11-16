Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe

2,500 Reviews

$$

615 Hampshire St

Quincy, IL 62301

* Beverages *

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

QAI & USDA Certified Organic teas in green, black, white, and herbal blends. (** naturally caffeine-free &/or caffeine-free option available.)

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Seasonal Tea

$4.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

* Hand-made Milkshakes *

Milkshake

$7.00

Kids Milkshake

$4.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Welcome to Thyme Square Online Ordering! All of our products are made from scratch using local, farm-fresh ingredients. Be sure to check out our DRINKS menu for delicious beverages & cocktails!

615 Hampshire St, Quincy, IL 62301

