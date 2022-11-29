Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

review star

No reviews yet

150 S. 48th St.

Ste. 1

Quincy, IL 62305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fountain Drinks

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.69
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.69
Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$2.69
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.69
SoBe

SoBe

$2.69
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Bottle Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.89
Apple

Apple

$2.89

Bottled Water

Klarbrunn

Klarbrunn

$1.99
Lifewater

Lifewater

$2.49
Bubbl'r Elixir'

Bubbl'r Elixir'

$1.99
Bubbl'r Orange'

Bubbl'r Orange'

$1.99

Fresh Brewed

100% Arabica Coffee Regular

100% Arabica Coffee Regular

$2.69
100% Arabica Coffee Decaf

100% Arabica Coffee Decaf

$2.69
Flavored Coffee

Flavored Coffee

$2.69
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.69
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.69
Stash Organic Hot Tea

Stash Organic Hot Tea

$2.69

To Go Cup

$0.25

Milk

Horizons organic 1% Milk

Horizons organic 1% Milk

$2.89
Horizons organic chocolate milk

Horizons organic chocolate milk

$2.89
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Restaurant info

Farm-fresh & scratch-made sandwiches for breakfast & lunch. Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 S. 48th St., Ste. 1, Quincy, IL 62305

Directions

Gallery
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar image
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar image
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Calftown Cafe - 432 S. 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
432 S. 8th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 2,500
615 Hampshire St Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Quincy

Thyme Square Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 2,500
615 Hampshire St Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
The Patio Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.5 • 271
401 Jersey Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Thai D'Lish
orange star4.8 • 219
234 N. 12th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Quincy
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston