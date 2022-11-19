Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tia Maria's European Cafe

789 Reviews

$$

42 N Water Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Espresso Specialty drinks
Iced Coffee (One Size 20 oz)
Iced Maria Bolacha Latte

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Deep fried & mixed with giardiniera pickles served with cocktail sauce

Chicken Mozambique Tenders

Chicken Mozambique Tenders

$10.00

Fried + dipped in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce

Chourico Bombeiro

Chourico Bombeiro

$10.50

Grilled portuguese sausage

Codfish Cakes

Codfish Cakes

$8.50

Deep fried and made up of potatoes, codﬁsh, eggs & parsley

Morcela + Pineapple Skewer

$9.65

Grilled portuguese blood sausage with pineapple

Portuguese Nachos

Portuguese Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, red hot peppers & ground linguiça

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

$8.50

Deep fried croquettes ﬁlled with shrimp

Shrimp Mozambique App

Shrimp Mozambique App

$14.00

10 Shrimp in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce Available Gluten Free upon request

Stuffed Quahog

$4.00

Homemade with onions, chopped clams, sausage and bread stuffing

Soups

Cup of soup

Cup of soup

$4.00

Shredded kale in a potato base with sliced chouriço - Gluten Free!

Bowl of soup

$5.50

Shredded kale in a potato base with sliced chouriço - Gluten Free!

Quart of soup

$12.00

Shredded kale in a potato base with sliced chouriço - Gluten Free!

Salads

Garden Salad Small

$5.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots

Garden Salad Large

$8.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Our large garden salad topped with olives & feta

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, sliced ham & turkey, mozzarella & hard boiled egg

Entrees

Azorean Steak

Azorean Steak

$19.75

10 ounce steak smothered with hot peppers, spicy homemade gravy & topped with 2 eggs

Bifana Plate

$16.00

Pan fried pork steak topped with hot peppers

Cacoila Plate

Cacoila Plate

$15.00

Chunks of stewed pork

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Sautéed chicken in a marsala wine cream sauce with fresh sliced mushrooms

Chicken Mozambique Plate

Chicken Mozambique Plate

$16.00

Boneless chicken in a saﬀron garlic sauce - Available Gluten Free upon request

Junior Steak

Junior Steak

$17.00

6 ounce steak topped with one egg & our famous homemade gravy

Fish Portuguese Filets

Fish Portuguese Filets

$19.00

Deep fried boneless codﬁsh served with a homemade pickle tomato tartar sauce

Portuguese Steak

Portuguese Steak

$19.00

A Phantom Gourmet Favorite! 10 ounce Ribeye steak topped with 2 eggs, hot peppers & our homemade gravy

Shrimp Mozambique Plate

Shrimp Mozambique Plate

$17.00

12 Shrimp in a mild saﬀron garlic sauce - Available Gluten Free upon request

Tia's Steak

Tia's Steak

$20.00

10 ounce steak topped with queijo da serra, grilled thick ham & 1 egg

Baked Chourico Scrod

Baked Chourico Scrod

$20.00

Topped with bread crumbs, ground chouriço & lemon butter

Madeiran Steak

$19.75

10 ounce steak smothered with mushrooms in a madeira wine sauce

Burgers

1/2 pound burger bacon, deli ham, cheddar, green + hot peppers & fried egg served on a portuguese roll with rodelas

Avocado BBQ Burger

$14.50

1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado + BBQ sauce served with chips

Azores Burger

Azores Burger

$13.50

1/2 pound burger topped with lettuce, bacon, grilled pineapple & São Jorge cheese served on a grilled bolo levedo with rodelas

Cheeseburger

$10.50

1/2 pound burger served on a portuguese roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese

Greek Burger

$11.50

1/2 pound burger served on a portuguese roll with spinach, tomato, feta & greek dressing

Portuguese Burger

Portuguese Burger

$15.00

A Phantom Gourmet favorite! 1/2 pound burger stacked with grilled linguiça, rodelas, fried egg, & hot peppers served on a portuguese roll + served with rodelas

Tia's Burger

Tia's Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound burger, with bacon, deli ham, cheddar, green + hot peppers & fried egg served with rodelas

Pick TWO

Pick Two Selection

Pick Two Selection

$8.00

PICK TWO: 1/2 Sandwich, Cup of soup OR small garden salad

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread (10x6in)

$6.75

Individual size flatbread topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread (10x6in)

$9.00

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella + tomato sauce

Portuguese Flatbread (10x6in)

Portuguese Flatbread (10x6in)

$9.75

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, onions & linguiça

Hawaiian Flatbread (10x6in)

$9.75

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple and your choice of linguiça, Chouriço or morçela

Greek Flatbread (10x6in)

$9.50

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, & tomato

Chicken Mozambique Flatbread (10x6in)

Chicken Mozambique Flatbread (10x6in)

$10.50

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with chunks of chicken in a zesty saﬀron garlic sauce with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chourico & Chips Flatbread (10x6in)

Chourico & Chips Flatbread (10x6in)

$9.00

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced chouriço & hand sliced fried potatoes

Sao Jorge Pizza Flatbread (10x6in)

Sao Jorge Pizza Flatbread (10x6in)

$10.75

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, linguiça & thick slices of São Jorge cheese

Vegetable Flatbread (10x6in)

$11.00

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Build Your Own Flatbread (10x6in)

$6.75

Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with mozzarella + tomato sauce and toppings of your choice!

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion + cheddar served on your choice of bread

BELT(Egg Salad)

$9.35

Bacon, Egg Salad, Lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.65

Bacon, Lettuce + Tomato served on your choice of bread - If you would like to add mayo, select it under extras

Chicken Florentine

$10.35

Provolone, spinach, red onion & mayo served on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.45

Pulled chicken mixed with mayo, pureed onion & celery served on your choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.35

Chopped hard boiled egg mixed with mayo, parsley, salt + pepper served on your choice of bread

Ham Cranberry Melt

$9.65

Deli ham, cranberry sauce + cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Ham Sandwich

$8.35

Sliced Deli ham served with lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread

Pesto Tomato Melt

Pesto Tomato Melt

$8.35

Provolone, spinach & red onion served on your choice of bread

Thanksgiving Sandwich

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.35

Deli turkey, cranberry sauce, stuﬃng, lettuce & mayo best served on a Portuguese roll

Tuna Florentine Sandwich

$9.35

Tuna salad with spinach, provolone + red onion served on your choice of bread with chips

Tuna Sandwich

$8.45

Light tuna mixed with mayo, pureed onion & celery served on your choice of bread

Turkey Fresco

$9.85

provolone, spinach, sundried tomato, roasted red peppers & artichokes served on your choice of bread

Turkey Pesto

$9.65

Provolone, spinach & tomato served on your choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

$8.35

Deli turkey hand sliced fresh with lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread

Specialty Sandwiches

Bifana Sandwich

Bifana Sandwich

$9.45

Pan fried pork steak topped with hot pepper

Cacoila Sandwich

Cacoila Sandwich

$9.00

Chunks of stewed Pork

Chicken Mozambique Sandwich

Chicken Mozambique Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken breast in a mild saﬀron garlic sauce

Chourico & Chips Sandwich

$9.45

Sliced portuguese sausage & rodelas

Chourico Sandwich

Chourico Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled mildly spicy Portuguese Sausage

Linguica Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled mild Portuguese Sausage

Morcela & Pineapple Sandwich

$9.85

Grilled blood sausage & pineapple

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled thin steak topped with hot peppers

Wraps

Balsamic chicken wrap

$10.00

Served on a wheat wrap with grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, dried cranberries, feta + balsamic dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.85

Grilled chicken tossed in buﬀalo hot sauce with bleu cheese & lettuce in a wheat wrap

Cacoila & Rice Wrap

Cacoila & Rice Wrap

$10.50

Stewed chunks of pork & rice served on a wheat wrap with rodelas

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing served on a wheat wrap

Chicken Mozambique & Rice Wrap

Chicken Mozambique & Rice Wrap

$10.50

Sauteed chicken in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce & rice served a wheat wrap with rodelas

Vegetable Wrap

Vegetable Wrap

$9.85

Spinach, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers & olives tossed in balsamic vinaigrette served on a wheat wrap

Sides

Rice

Rice

$4.00

Saﬀron rice with peas, carrots, tomato & onion

Rodelas

Rodelas

$4.00

Hand sliced fried potatoes

Vegetable of the Day

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Mixed with cucumbers, olives & carrots

Side Salad

$5.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots

Side Gravy

$2.25

Your choice: steak, cacoila or mozambique

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Moist layers of cake covered with rich cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.65

Sweet + whipped chocolate

Cookies

$1.80

3 chocolate chip cookies per order

Cream Cheese Squares

Cream Cheese Squares

$3.95

2 per order - Decadent Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

Death By Chocolate

$5.95

Layers of rich chocolate cake and fudge frosting

Deep Fried Nata

Deep Fried Nata

$5.45

Only at Tia's! Egg tart custard with lemon zest that's dipped in a cinnamon + vanilla flavored batter, deep fried and topped with powdered sugar + cinnamon

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$5.45

Caramel Custard

Orange Flan

$5.45

Orange flavored custard pudding

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$6.30

A decadent, gluten-free flourless chocolate cake

Limoncello Cake

$5.85

Sponge cake with layers filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting.

Pastel de Nata

Pastel de Nata

$1.85

Egg tart custard with lemon zest

Natas - 6

$10.50

An order of 6 egg tart custards - pasteis de nata

Nutella Peanut Butter Squares

$3.95

2 per order - Rich and fudgy Nutella brownies stuffed with chocolate and peanut butter

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.85

Layer of brownie on the bottom, then a layer of Oreo cookie mousse and topped with whipped cream

Plain Cheesecake

$5.55

Rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.65

Classic + creamy sweet rice

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.95

Layered with ladyﬁnger cookies & espresso topped with cocoa powder

Toasted almond

$5.75

Layers of white cake with creamy, almond custard and covered with buttercream and caramelized almonds.

Coffee

Iced Coffee (One Size 20 oz)

$3.15

Your Choice of roast

HOT Coffee 12 - 20 oz

$2.15+

Your Choice of roast

Espresso Drinks

Hot Espresso drinks

Hot Espresso drinks

$3.85+

Made with milk + 1 shot of espresso

Iced Espresso Specialty drinks

Iced Espresso Specialty drinks

$4.95

One Size, A double shot espresso + your choice latte, cappuccino, cafe mocha, americano or macchiato

Iced Maria Bolacha Latte

Iced Maria Bolacha Latte

$5.95

One size, double espresso, caramel, chunks of bolacha maria cookies + whipped cream

Iced Cookie Crumble Latte

Iced Cookie Crumble Latte

$5.95

One size, double espresso, french vanilla, chocolate, chunks of cookies + whipped cream

Iced Coco Loco

$4.95

Iced coffee with an espresso shot + coconut water

HOT Americano 12 - 16 oz

$2.50+

Hot water + espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.65

2 shots of Bristot Italian Coffee

Espresso

$1.85

A single shot of Italian Bristot espresso

Teas

Your choice of herbal, black or green
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Your choice of herbal, black or green

Iced Tea (One size 20 oz)

$3.00

Your choice of herbal, black or green

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamed milk mixed with cocoa + topped with whipped cream

Juice

Juice TO GO (One Size 20 ounces)

$3.65

Orange, Cranberry or Apple

Milk

Milk To GO (One Size 20 Ounces)

$3.65

Your choice of milk

Canned or Bottled

Soda

$2.00

Coca cola products

Sumol

$2.45

Lightly carbonated fruit juice from Portugal.

Laranjada

$2.45

Orange carbonated soft drink of the Azorean company Melo Abreu.

Castello Water

$2.00

Agua castello finna is a lightly carbonated natural water from Portugal.

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Natural spring water from Maine.

Luso Water

$2.00

Natural mineral water that comes from the luso region of Portugal.

MIMOSAS

TO GO - Traditional OJ Mimosa

$27.00

Sealed Bottle served with orange juice on the side

TO GO - Poinsettia Mimosa

$27.00

Sealed Bottle served with cranberry juice on the side

TO GO - Tia's Mimosa

$29.00

Sealed Bottle served with our choice of sumol

TO GO - Apple Cider Mimosa

$29.00

Sealed Bottle served with apple cider on the side

WINE

Bottle Aveleda - Vinho Verde

$20.00

Portugal / Complex flowery aromas with peaches and tropical fruits

Bottle Casal Mendes - Rose

$19.00

Portugal / Refreshing, soft & fruity

Bottle Casal Mendes - Vinho Verde

$19.00

Portugal / Light, young & fruity

Bottle Barton & Guestier Chardonnay

$20.00

France / Medium bodied with orange, apple and peach

Bottle JP Azeitao

$19.00

Setúbal, Portugal / Red: Fruity aroma of the forest and strawberry conserve / White: Fruity aroma of orange blossom, pineapple + citrus bottle

Bottle Monte Velho - Red

$20.00

Alentejo, Portugal / Fresh & vibrant hints of berries

Bottle Jacobs Creek - Moscato

$20.00

Australia / Bright citrus with honey & tropical fruit

Bottle Olaria

$18.00

Alentejo, Portugal / White: Tropical & white pulp fruits / Red: Rich aroma of ripe berries & sweet grapes

Bottle Pacheca - Red

$20.00

Ripe & spicy layers of dark fruit

Bottle Pacheca Superior - Red

$26.00

Douro, Portugal / Full bodied with fruit aroma & hints of violets

Bottle Pacheca - White

$20.00

Dry white with floral aromas & fruits

Bottle Zonin - Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Italy / Light with a fresh floral aroma

Bottle Hob Nob - Pinot Noir

$26.00

France / Vibrant dark fruit with hints of vanilla

Bottle Porta da Ravessa - Red

$19.00

Alentejo, Portugal / Smooth with aromas of red fruit

BEER

Super Bock

$5.50

Portugal / A pilsner with golden and refreshing flavor

Budweiser

$5.00

Pale lager

Carlsberg

$5.00

Denmark / Mildly malty & light body

Corona Extra

$5.50

Lager with hop & malt notes

Indian Pale Ale ( IPA )

$5.50

Your choice: Lagunitas OR Be Hoppy

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Malty sweetness with hop spiciness

Shocktop

$5.50

Traditional Belgian-style wheat ale

Whale's Tale Pale Ale

$4.50

Nantucket / Amber brew with a malt body

Yuengling

$5.00

Amber & caramel malt

Current Specials

Alheira Appetizer

$9.00

House made smoked Portuguese sausage made with meat, bread, olive oil, garlic and spices

Little Necks Bulhao Pato

$16.00

Very popular in Lisbon and named after Bulhão Pato, a 19th-century Portuguese poet. Served 12 per order and made in a garlic broth with olive oil, parsley & white wine

Cacoila Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with chunks of cacoila, green peppers, mozzarella & red hot peppers

Chicken Wings

$10.00

7 deep fried chicken wings

Bacalhau à Brás

Bacalhau à Brás

$19.00

Codﬁsh shreds, thinly fried potatoes & onions mixed in a bound of scrambled eggs topped with parsley, sliced tomatoes & black olives

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$16.00

4 large shrimp made with seafood & bread stuﬃng

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$19.00

Steak topped with 2 baked stuﬀed shrimp & served with our homemade gravy

Scrod Mozambique

$21.00

Oven baked topped with 5 shrimp in a mild saffron garlic sauce

Tres amigos Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Morçela, Linguiça + Chouriço with São Jorge cheese served with rodelas

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Dipped in batter and rolled in a blend of shredded coconut and Panko breadcrumbs

Pork Alentejana

Pork Alentejana

$18.00

A Portuguese classic made with pork & little necks topped with cubed fried potatoes & mixed giardiniera pickles

Dobrada - Tripe Stew

Dobrada - Tripe Stew

$17.00

Tripe Stew with pork, beans + chourico served with white rice

MIMOSA To Go

Sealed Bottle served with your choice of juice
Sealed bottle with Orange Juice

Sealed bottle with Orange Juice

$23.00

Must be 21+ and order at least one prepared food item.

Sealed bottle with Cranberry Juice

Sealed bottle with Cranberry Juice

$23.00

Must be 21+ and order at least one prepared food item.

Sealed bottle with Sumol

Sealed bottle with Sumol

$25.00

Must be 21+ and order at least one prepared food item.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday + Saturday nights with a wide variety of local favorites and Portuguese cuisine. Come in as amigos, leave as familia.

Website

Location

42 N Water Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery
Tia Maria's European Cafe image
Tia Maria's European Cafe image

