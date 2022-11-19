- Home
Tia Maria's European Cafe
789 Reviews
$$
42 N Water Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
Appetizers
Calamari
Deep fried & mixed with giardiniera pickles served with cocktail sauce
Chicken Mozambique Tenders
Fried + dipped in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce
Chourico Bombeiro
Grilled portuguese sausage
Codfish Cakes
Deep fried and made up of potatoes, codﬁsh, eggs & parsley
Morcela + Pineapple Skewer
Grilled portuguese blood sausage with pineapple
Portuguese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, red hot peppers & ground linguiça
Shrimp Cakes
Deep fried croquettes ﬁlled with shrimp
Shrimp Mozambique App
10 Shrimp in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce Available Gluten Free upon request
Stuffed Quahog
Homemade with onions, chopped clams, sausage and bread stuffing
Soups
Salads
Garden Salad Small
Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots
Garden Salad Large
Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots
Greek Salad
Our large garden salad topped with olives & feta
Chef Salad
Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, sliced ham & turkey, mozzarella & hard boiled egg
Entrees
Azorean Steak
10 ounce steak smothered with hot peppers, spicy homemade gravy & topped with 2 eggs
Bifana Plate
Pan fried pork steak topped with hot peppers
Cacoila Plate
Chunks of stewed pork
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken in a marsala wine cream sauce with fresh sliced mushrooms
Chicken Mozambique Plate
Boneless chicken in a saﬀron garlic sauce - Available Gluten Free upon request
Junior Steak
6 ounce steak topped with one egg & our famous homemade gravy
Fish Portuguese Filets
Deep fried boneless codﬁsh served with a homemade pickle tomato tartar sauce
Portuguese Steak
A Phantom Gourmet Favorite! 10 ounce Ribeye steak topped with 2 eggs, hot peppers & our homemade gravy
Shrimp Mozambique Plate
12 Shrimp in a mild saﬀron garlic sauce - Available Gluten Free upon request
Tia's Steak
10 ounce steak topped with queijo da serra, grilled thick ham & 1 egg
Baked Chourico Scrod
Topped with bread crumbs, ground chouriço & lemon butter
Madeiran Steak
10 ounce steak smothered with mushrooms in a madeira wine sauce
Burgers
Avocado BBQ Burger
1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado + BBQ sauce served with chips
Azores Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with lettuce, bacon, grilled pineapple & São Jorge cheese served on a grilled bolo levedo with rodelas
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger served on a portuguese roll with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese
Greek Burger
1/2 pound burger served on a portuguese roll with spinach, tomato, feta & greek dressing
Portuguese Burger
A Phantom Gourmet favorite! 1/2 pound burger stacked with grilled linguiça, rodelas, fried egg, & hot peppers served on a portuguese roll + served with rodelas
Tia's Burger
1/2 pound burger, with bacon, deli ham, cheddar, green + hot peppers & fried egg served with rodelas
Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella + tomato sauce
Portuguese Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, onions & linguiça
Hawaiian Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple and your choice of linguiça, Chouriço or morçela
Greek Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach, & tomato
Chicken Mozambique Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with chunks of chicken in a zesty saﬀron garlic sauce with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Chourico & Chips Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced chouriço & hand sliced fried potatoes
Sao Jorge Pizza Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, linguiça & thick slices of São Jorge cheese
Vegetable Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers & mushrooms
Build Your Own Flatbread (10x6in)
Individual size flatbread (10x6in) topped with mozzarella + tomato sauce and toppings of your choice!
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion + cheddar served on your choice of bread
BELT(Egg Salad)
Bacon, Egg Salad, Lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce + Tomato served on your choice of bread - If you would like to add mayo, select it under extras
Chicken Florentine
Provolone, spinach, red onion & mayo served on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pulled chicken mixed with mayo, pureed onion & celery served on your choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Chopped hard boiled egg mixed with mayo, parsley, salt + pepper served on your choice of bread
Ham Cranberry Melt
Deli ham, cranberry sauce + cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Ham Sandwich
Sliced Deli ham served with lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread
Pesto Tomato Melt
Provolone, spinach & red onion served on your choice of bread
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Deli turkey, cranberry sauce, stuﬃng, lettuce & mayo best served on a Portuguese roll
Tuna Florentine Sandwich
Tuna salad with spinach, provolone + red onion served on your choice of bread with chips
Tuna Sandwich
Light tuna mixed with mayo, pureed onion & celery served on your choice of bread
Turkey Fresco
provolone, spinach, sundried tomato, roasted red peppers & artichokes served on your choice of bread
Turkey Pesto
Provolone, spinach & tomato served on your choice of bread
Turkey Sandwich
Deli turkey hand sliced fresh with lettuce + tomato served on your choice of bread
Specialty Sandwiches
Bifana Sandwich
Pan fried pork steak topped with hot pepper
Cacoila Sandwich
Chunks of stewed Pork
Chicken Mozambique Sandwich
Chicken breast in a mild saﬀron garlic sauce
Chourico & Chips Sandwich
Sliced portuguese sausage & rodelas
Chourico Sandwich
Grilled mildly spicy Portuguese Sausage
Linguica Sandwich
Grilled mild Portuguese Sausage
Morcela & Pineapple Sandwich
Grilled blood sausage & pineapple
Steak Sandwich
Grilled thin steak topped with hot peppers
Wraps
Balsamic chicken wrap
Served on a wheat wrap with grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, dried cranberries, feta + balsamic dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buﬀalo hot sauce with bleu cheese & lettuce in a wheat wrap
Cacoila & Rice Wrap
Stewed chunks of pork & rice served on a wheat wrap with rodelas
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing served on a wheat wrap
Chicken Mozambique & Rice Wrap
Sauteed chicken in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce & rice served a wheat wrap with rodelas
Vegetable Wrap
Spinach, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers & olives tossed in balsamic vinaigrette served on a wheat wrap
Sides
Rice
Saﬀron rice with peas, carrots, tomato & onion
Rodelas
Hand sliced fried potatoes
Vegetable of the Day
Pasta Salad
Mixed with cucumbers, olives & carrots
Side Salad
Green leaf lettuce topped with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes & carrots
Side Gravy
Your choice: steak, cacoila or mozambique
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Moist layers of cake covered with rich cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Mousse
Sweet + whipped chocolate
Cookies
3 chocolate chip cookies per order
Cream Cheese Squares
2 per order - Decadent Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars
Death By Chocolate
Layers of rich chocolate cake and fudge frosting
Deep Fried Nata
Only at Tia's! Egg tart custard with lemon zest that's dipped in a cinnamon + vanilla flavored batter, deep fried and topped with powdered sugar + cinnamon
Caramel Flan
Caramel Custard
Orange Flan
Orange flavored custard pudding
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
A decadent, gluten-free flourless chocolate cake
Limoncello Cake
Sponge cake with layers filled with a thin layer of lemon curd and frosted with a decadent mascarpone and cream cheese frosting.
Pastel de Nata
Egg tart custard with lemon zest
Natas - 6
An order of 6 egg tart custards - pasteis de nata
Nutella Peanut Butter Squares
2 per order - Rich and fudgy Nutella brownies stuffed with chocolate and peanut butter
Oreo Mousse Cake
Layer of brownie on the bottom, then a layer of Oreo cookie mousse and topped with whipped cream
Plain Cheesecake
Rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
Rice Pudding
Classic + creamy sweet rice
Tiramisu
Layered with ladyﬁnger cookies & espresso topped with cocoa powder
Toasted almond
Layers of white cake with creamy, almond custard and covered with buttercream and caramelized almonds.
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Hot Espresso drinks
Made with milk + 1 shot of espresso
Iced Espresso Specialty drinks
One Size, A double shot espresso + your choice latte, cappuccino, cafe mocha, americano or macchiato
Iced Maria Bolacha Latte
One size, double espresso, caramel, chunks of bolacha maria cookies + whipped cream
Iced Cookie Crumble Latte
One size, double espresso, french vanilla, chocolate, chunks of cookies + whipped cream
Iced Coco Loco
Iced coffee with an espresso shot + coconut water
HOT Americano 12 - 16 oz
Hot water + espresso
Double Espresso
2 shots of Bristot Italian Coffee
Espresso
A single shot of Italian Bristot espresso
Teas
Canned or Bottled
Soda
Coca cola products
Sumol
Lightly carbonated fruit juice from Portugal.
Laranjada
Orange carbonated soft drink of the Azorean company Melo Abreu.
Castello Water
Agua castello finna is a lightly carbonated natural water from Portugal.
Poland Spring Water
Natural spring water from Maine.
Luso Water
Natural mineral water that comes from the luso region of Portugal.
MIMOSAS
TO GO - Traditional OJ Mimosa
Sealed Bottle served with orange juice on the side
TO GO - Poinsettia Mimosa
Sealed Bottle served with cranberry juice on the side
TO GO - Tia's Mimosa
Sealed Bottle served with our choice of sumol
TO GO - Apple Cider Mimosa
Sealed Bottle served with apple cider on the side
WINE
Bottle Aveleda - Vinho Verde
Portugal / Complex flowery aromas with peaches and tropical fruits
Bottle Casal Mendes - Rose
Portugal / Refreshing, soft & fruity
Bottle Casal Mendes - Vinho Verde
Portugal / Light, young & fruity
Bottle Barton & Guestier Chardonnay
France / Medium bodied with orange, apple and peach
Bottle JP Azeitao
Setúbal, Portugal / Red: Fruity aroma of the forest and strawberry conserve / White: Fruity aroma of orange blossom, pineapple + citrus bottle
Bottle Monte Velho - Red
Alentejo, Portugal / Fresh & vibrant hints of berries
Bottle Jacobs Creek - Moscato
Australia / Bright citrus with honey & tropical fruit
Bottle Olaria
Alentejo, Portugal / White: Tropical & white pulp fruits / Red: Rich aroma of ripe berries & sweet grapes
Bottle Pacheca - Red
Ripe & spicy layers of dark fruit
Bottle Pacheca Superior - Red
Douro, Portugal / Full bodied with fruit aroma & hints of violets
Bottle Pacheca - White
Dry white with floral aromas & fruits
Bottle Zonin - Pinot Grigio
Italy / Light with a fresh floral aroma
Bottle Hob Nob - Pinot Noir
France / Vibrant dark fruit with hints of vanilla
Bottle Porta da Ravessa - Red
Alentejo, Portugal / Smooth with aromas of red fruit
BEER
Super Bock
Portugal / A pilsner with golden and refreshing flavor
Budweiser
Pale lager
Carlsberg
Denmark / Mildly malty & light body
Corona Extra
Lager with hop & malt notes
Indian Pale Ale ( IPA )
Your choice: Lagunitas OR Be Hoppy
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Malty sweetness with hop spiciness
Shocktop
Traditional Belgian-style wheat ale
Whale's Tale Pale Ale
Nantucket / Amber brew with a malt body
Yuengling
Amber & caramel malt
Current Specials
Alheira Appetizer
House made smoked Portuguese sausage made with meat, bread, olive oil, garlic and spices
Little Necks Bulhao Pato
Very popular in Lisbon and named after Bulhão Pato, a 19th-century Portuguese poet. Served 12 per order and made in a garlic broth with olive oil, parsley & white wine
Cacoila Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with chunks of cacoila, green peppers, mozzarella & red hot peppers
Chicken Wings
7 deep fried chicken wings
Bacalhau à Brás
Codﬁsh shreds, thinly fried potatoes & onions mixed in a bound of scrambled eggs topped with parsley, sliced tomatoes & black olives
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
4 large shrimp made with seafood & bread stuﬃng
Surf & Turf
Steak topped with 2 baked stuﬀed shrimp & served with our homemade gravy
Scrod Mozambique
Oven baked topped with 5 shrimp in a mild saffron garlic sauce
Tres amigos Sandwich
Grilled Morçela, Linguiça + Chouriço with São Jorge cheese served with rodelas
Coconut Shrimp
Dipped in batter and rolled in a blend of shredded coconut and Panko breadcrumbs
Pork Alentejana
A Portuguese classic made with pork & little necks topped with cubed fried potatoes & mixed giardiniera pickles
Dobrada - Tripe Stew
Tripe Stew with pork, beans + chourico served with white rice
MIMOSA To Go
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday + Saturday nights with a wide variety of local favorites and Portuguese cuisine. Come in as amigos, leave as familia.
42 N Water Street, New Bedford, MA 02740