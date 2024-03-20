Tia Pol
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tapas from the richly varied regional cuisines of Spain from Galicia to Andalucía, the Basque Country to Cataluña. An all-Spanish wine list as diverse as Spain's viticultural heritage. Join us for dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour!
Location
205 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
No Reviews
59 Chelsea Piers New York, NY 10001
View restaurant