Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Tiago Coffee Bar + Kitchen

2,167 Reviews

$$

7080 Hollywood Boulevard

106

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakie Burrito
Cappuccino
Breakfast Sandwich


Are you dining in?

Please select this item so we can serve your order correctly.

Are you dining in?

Please select this item so we can serve your order correctly. Check in with a staff member when you arrive.

Hot Drinks

Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$4.00

Freshly roasted single origin coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.50

Double shot of espresso, 6 oz. of water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A short cappuccino. Double shot of espresso with steamed and textured milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$6.00

Espresso with 10 oz. of steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$6.50

Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Culinary grade matcha powder with agave and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache, 10oz of milk.

Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$4.00

Variety of organic loose leaf teas.

Tiago Traveler (96oz)

Tiago Traveler (96oz)

$25.00

A convenient carrier filled with 96 fl oz of single origin coffee (equivalent to 8 12-fl-oz cups), perfect for meetings, picnic gatherings or any occasion that calls for coffee.

Alt Milk

$1.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.50

Double shot of espresso over iced water

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with cold milk

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and cold milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Culinary grade matcha powder with agave and cold milk

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00

6 to 7 freshly squeezed oranges in every cup

Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Cold-brewed Indian black tea with coconut and mango.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, organic sugar, organic chamomile & hibiscus tea

Azul Tea (Decaf)

$5.00Out of stock

Juanito Palmer

$5.00

Whipper Snapper

$4.50

Iced Capuccino

$5.00
Milk

Milk

$5.00

Dairy by Clover Farms // Oat by Minor Figures // Califia Almond Milk

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

The classic crescent-shaped pastry made from flaky layers of buttery dough, baked to order every morning.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Delicious croissant baked with chocolate inside.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Twice Baked and Double Delicious!

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Croissant pastry filled with vanilla cream and glazed with vanilla milk.

GF Mixed Berry Muffin

$5.50Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Mini Loaf (GF)

Banana Chocolate Mini Loaf (GF)

$5.00

Everyone's favorite! Gluten-free mini chocolate banana bread! You'll want it everyday. (Gluten-free item; not processed in a gluten-free facility.)

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (V)

$5.00
Black & White Cakewich

Black & White Cakewich

$5.00

Chocolate cake sandwich filled with vanilla buttercream and chocolate crunchy pearls, coated in bittersweet chocolate.

Strawberry Chocolate Cakewich (V)

Strawberry Chocolate Cakewich (V)

$5.00

Red velvet cake sandwich filled with raspberry swirled buttercream and macerated raspberries, coated in bittersweet chocolate

Wake Monkey (GF)

Wake Monkey (GF)

$5.00

Lil Merri

$5.00Out of stock
Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Chia, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk, Agave, Fresh Fruit

Spiced Coffee Cake Donut

$5.00

Sprinkle Heart

$5.00Out of stock

Nutella Heart Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Babka Pinwheel

$5.50Out of stock

Campfire Cookie

$5.00

GF Choco. Loaf

$5.00

Huckleberry Maple Donut

$5.50

Granola Parfait To go (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Granola Bag (120z)

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Roasted Potatoes, Sourdough Toast
Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs any style, bacon, herb roasted potatoes, sourdough toast.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Brioche toast stuffed with whipped mascarpone & dulce de leche. It's BOMB, trust us.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.

Breakie Burrito

Breakie Burrito

$13.00

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Roasted Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Avocado Salsa. (Choose "No Meat" to make it 100% vegetarian.)

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Granola Parfait

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Russian dressing, organic ground beef, gruyere, arugula, Anaheim Chile, grilled onions, brioche bun
Baby Got Broc

Baby Got Broc

$14.00

Roasted Broccolini, Onion, Green Olive Spread, Aged Provolone, Calabrian Chili Mayo

California Cubano

California Cubano

$15.00

Marinated Pork Shoulder, Kimchi'd Cucumber, Dijonnaise & Gruyere Cheese

Albacore Tuna Melt

Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.00

Albacore Tuna salad, gruyere, grilled onions, heirloom tomato on grilled sourdough.

Green Chile Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Salads & Bowls

Turn The Beet Around

Turn The Beet Around

$16.00

Roasted Golden Beets, Mustard Frills, Cilantro, Parsley, Tangerines, Aged Gouda, Crispy Curry Bits, Dat Green Sauce.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Smokey Chicken Breast, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch, Cotija Cheese, Served In A Crunchy Flour Tortilla Bowl.

The Healthy Hoe

The Healthy Hoe

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pistachio Yogurt, Black Lentil Salad.

Caesar

$11.00

Sides a la carte

Bub & Grandma's Toast with Butter

Bub & Grandma's Toast with Butter

$4.00

Bub & Grandma's sourdough toast, butter with sea salt

Two Eggs a la carte

Two Eggs a la carte

$6.00

Two cage-free eggs, any style

Bacon a la carte

Bacon a la carte

$5.00

Three strips of bacon. (Responsibly raised. No antibiotics.)

Organic Grilled Chicken Breast a la carte

Organic Grilled Chicken Breast a la carte

$7.00

Organic grilled chicken breast

Avocado a la carte

Avocado a la carte

$5.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Herb-roasted quartered potatoes

Broccolini

Broccolini

$5.00

Pinto Beans

$5.00

House Jam

$1.00

Arbol Salsa

$1.00

Albacore Tuna A La Carte

$7.00

Vegan Mushroom Soup

$9.00

Vegan Creamy Mushroom Soup, Served with a side of Bub and Grandma's grilled sourdough.

Grass Fed Beef Patty A La Carte

$7.00

Bottled Drinks

Liquid Death Berry

Liquid Death Berry

$4.50

Boxed Water is Better (half liter / 16.9 oz.)

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz. glass bottle. Sparking mineral water.

Harmless Harvest Coco Water

Harmless Harvest Coco Water

$7.00

16 oz. Certified Organic & Fair for Life. Micro-Filtered. Never pasteurized.

Mexican Coke 355ml

Mexican Coke 355ml

$4.00

12 oz. Glass bottle.

Liquid Death Lime

$4.50

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha-Apple

$5.50

Kombucha - Ginger

$5.50

Kombucha Pomegranate

$5.50

Kombucha - Grape

$5.50

Vive Orange

$4.50

Vive Lemon Lime

$4.50

Mexican Coke 500ml

$6.00Out of stock

Vive Elderberry

$4.50

Liquid Death Still

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Amazing Coffee, And Delicious Food In The Heart Of Hollywood.

Website

Location

7080 Hollywood Boulevard, 106, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
