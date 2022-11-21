- Home
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101
San Antonio, TX 78256
Margaritas
Tiagos Gold Margarita
Our signature margarita made with Cuervo Especial, Gran Gala, lime sour and fresh limes. Served frozen or on the rocks.
Dragon Fruit Rita
This refreshing & exotic margarita is made with real dragon fruit, Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Patron Citronge and house-made lime sour.
La Perfecta Margarita
This top selling margarita is made with the perfect blends of Cuervo Traditional, Patron Citronge, Presidente Brandy, Gran Gala and lime sour. Served in a 16 ounce shaker with a glass that has a salted rim and slice of lime.
Chamoy Rita
This San Antonio classic is a refreshing blend of Cuervo Gold, Gran Gala, handmade lime sour and chamoy. Served with a chamoy straw and chili rim. Frozen or on the rocks.
Cucumber Chamoy Rita
A refreshing blend of Cuervo Especial, Gran Gala, cucumbers, and chamoy served with a chili salt rim and cucumber slices.
Top Shelf Margarita Rocks
Avocado Mango Margarita
A creamy blend of fresh avocados, mango and our frozen Signature Tiago's Gold Margarita.
Guava Margarita-Rocks
This tart yet refreshing Margarita is made with just Lalo Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Guava Purée. Served in the rocks.
Patron Doble Rita
This margarita had a DOUBLE shot of tequila! Made with Patron Silver, Patron Citronge, mixed with fresh lime juice, agave, and lime sour. This margarita is served in our specialty Patron Bottle!
Pineapple/Jalapeno Rita
A tropical margarita swirled with a little heat! Made with Dulce Vida's Pineapple Jalapeno flavored tequila mixed with our house sour, a splash of pineapple juice and jalapenos.
Sangria Swirl Margarita
A perfect blend of our Handmade Sangria blended with our signature Tiago's Gold Margarita.
"Skinny" Rita
Hand Shaken with a Partida Blanco Tequila and lime juice. A margarita with low calories, yum!
Strawberry Jalapeno Rita
Hand shaken with Tequila Mi Campo Blanco, agave nectar, fresh jalapeños, strawberry puree and lime juice with a chili lime salt rim.
Strawberry Jalapeno Whiskey Rita
Made with Rebecca Creek Whiskey, fresh jalapeños, strawberry puree and lime juice with a Chili lime salt rim.
Jalapeno Margarita
Chamoy Straw
Mojitos Y Mas
Mojitos
This Cuban classic is made with Bacardi Limon, sugar, mint & soda. Frozen or Rocks. Choose from: Original, Grapefruit, Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, or Cucumber.
Pina Coloda
Made with Don Q Rum. Choose from classic, Strawberry or Mango. Topped with Whip Cream & a cherry.
Mexican Martini
This martini hits the spot! Made with Patron Silber Tequila, Gran Gala, fresh lime juice, agave, a splash of olive juice, and fresh squeezed orange. Garnished with olives and a chili salt rimmed glass.
Ranch Water
Sangria- Glass
Hand made Sangria made with Cabernet, Gran Gala, fresh squeezed oranges, limes and lemons.
Frozen Whiskey Coke
A cool and refreshing frozen blend of Coca Cola with Rebecca Creek Whiskey.
Frozen Pink Lemonade
Lunch Specials
Soup, Salad Taco Trio
Chicken Tortilla Soup or Poblano Cream Soup, Choose a Taco - crispy chicken or crispy beef, House salad & side of coastal rice.
Lunch Cheese Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Lunch Combo (2)
Choose 2- cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco or crispy chicken taco, bean and cheese tostada, chicken flauta or chicken empanada. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of beans.
Lunch Combo (3)
Choose 3-cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco or crispy chicken taco, bean and cheese tostada, chicken flauta or chicken empanada. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of beans.
Lunch Baja Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla, with zesty chipotle mayo, cheese, cabbage strips and mango salsa. Served with coastal rice and choice of beans.
Lunch Cabo Fried Shrimp
Wild-caught shrimp lightly dusted, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with seasoned French fries and a jalapeño tartar sauce.
Lunch Mahi Skewers
Two ancho marinated Mahi Mahi skewers. Served with coastal rice and seasonal vegetables.
Lunch Wood Grilled Angus Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus Burger topped with mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted bun with seasoned French fries.
Lunch Sizzling Fajitas
Wood Fire Grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
Lunch Cabo Topped Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese, Chili con carne sauce & topped with grilled Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
A special blend of cheese, peppers, tomatoes and spices. Served with chips & salsa.
Loaded Queso
A special blend of cheese, peppers, tomatoes and spices. Topped with taco meat, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.
Cabo Sampler
Chicken flautas, fire-grilled beef fajita nachos and chicken empanadas
Calamari
Lightly dusted, Flash fried calamari and onion strings. Served with a zesty chipotle mayo.
Chicken Flautas
Crispy fried flautas stuffed with shredded chicken, cheese and spices. Served with chile con queso and jalapeño cream sauce. otle mayo. *GF