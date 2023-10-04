LONGS STYLE SUSHI(寿司)

SUSHI rolls

1#

$6.99

辣三文鱼，蟹肉沙拉，牛油果（烤卷）

2#

$6.99

章鱼，寿司虾仁，蟹肉沙拉（烤卷）

3#

$6.99

三文鱼，牛油果，蟹肉沙拉，黄柠檬，甜不辣虾

4#

$6.99

吞拿鱼，甜不辣虾，牛油果，青柠

5#

$6.99

蟹肉条，三文鱼，吞拿鱼，红雕鱼（全生）

6#

$6.99

三文鱼，红雕鱼，吞拿鱼，蟹肉条，黄瓜，牛油果

7#

$6.99

牛油果，蟹肉沙拉，黄瓜

8#

$6.99

Tamago，黄瓜，牛油果，寿司虾仁，Tobiko鱼籽

9#

$6.99

章鱼，红雕鱼，寿司虾，黄瓜，红辣椒（辣辣辣）

10#

$6.99

蟹肉沙拉，烟熏三文鱼，TAMAGO，奶油芝士，牛油果

11#

$6.99

三文鱼，黄芝士，牛油果，紫苏叶

12#

$6.99

三文鱼，蟹肉沙拉，牛油果，奶油芝士（喷烤）

13#

$6.99

鳗鱼，TAMAGO，黄瓜，牛油果

14#

$6.99

三文鱼，甜不辣虾，奶油芝士，牛油果，蟹肉沙拉

15#

$6.99

蟹肉沙拉，老墨椒，辣吞拿鱼（烤卷）

16#

$6.99

鳗鱼，TAMAGO，黄瓜，葫芦条，蟹肉条

四条点我

$19.99

一次性选购四条只要$19.99 直接选我进购物车就好了 切记一定要备注好选中的卷的号码 如果没有看见号码我们就chef choice

free stylel SUSHI

绊脚石炸鸡（十块）

$9.99
焗烤芝士三文鱼虾饭

$9.99

三文鱼，碎芝士，寿司虾仁，黄瓜，牛油果，蟹肉条

炙烤黄尾鱼头

$14.99
手卷套餐（3条装）

$14.99

1：蟹肉沙拉，黄瓜，牛油果 2：烟熏三文鱼，奶油芝士，牛油果 3：三文鱼，紫苏叶，牛油果，奶油芝士 4：吞拿鱼，香葱 5: 辣三文鱼或辣吞拿鱼，黄瓜 6: 鳗鱼，黄瓜，牛油果 注：此款为chef`s choice也可在以上款式里任选三样，自选切记下单时请备注好所选的号码，谢谢。

三文鱼套餐

$14.99
寿司蛋糕套装

$14.99

三文鱼 紫苏叶 黄芝士 牛油果 喷烤三文鱼 蟹肉沙拉 牛油果 奶油芝士

手握寿司套餐（20个）

$49.99

此款为chef `s choice 厨师会用当天最新鲜的食材来做

七小福套餐（7条）

$29.99

这是一款 chef`s choice 如有禁忌请备注说明 谢谢

七大福套餐（7条）

$59.99

此款为chef`s choice 也可参照mini寿司菜单自行选择（自选切记附上所选款式的号码）谢谢！

SUSHI Party套餐（chef choice）

4-6人份套餐

$99.99
6-8人份套餐

$149.99
8-10人份套餐

$199.99

精品中餐（无味精）

精品米粉系列（无味精）

叉烧凉拌粉

$9.99
三鲜汤粉

$9.99
叉烧汤粉

$9.99
牛腩汤粉

$9.99
肥肠汤粉

$9.99
爽口肉汤粉

$9.99