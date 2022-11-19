Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tics bar and restaurant 125-17 Rockaway Blvd

6 Reviews

$$

125-17 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Chicken
Cha Chi Kai Chicken
Spicy Garlic Lamb

Beef / Lamb / Chicken / Pork / Shrimp

Beef

Beef

$16.99+
Chicken

Chicken

$12.99+
Lamb

Lamb

$16.99+
Pork

Pork

$14.99+
Shrimp

Shrimp

$15.99+

Entree

Cha Chi Kai Chicken

Cha Chi Kai Chicken

$11.99+
Boneless Chicken

Boneless Chicken

$11.99+
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$11.99+
Ginger Lamb

Ginger Lamb

$16.95+
Ginger Shrimp

Ginger Shrimp

$15.95+
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$11.99+
Hot And Spicy Shrimp

Hot And Spicy Shrimp

$15.95+
House Special

House Special

$16.99+
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$11.99+
Jerk Lamb

Jerk Lamb

$16.95+
Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$12.95+
Mixed (Chicken And Pork)

Mixed (Chicken And Pork)

$13.95+
Pepper Shrimp

Pepper Shrimp

$15.95+
Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$14.95+
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$14.95+
Roast Duck

Roast Duck

$18.95+
Roast Pork

Roast Pork

$12.95+
Spicy Garlic Beef

Spicy Garlic Beef

$14.95+
Spicy Garlic Lamb

Spicy Garlic Lamb

$16.95+
Spicy Garlic Lamb / Hot And Spicy Shrimp Combo

Spicy Garlic Lamb / Hot And Spicy Shrimp Combo

$18.95+

Shrimp

$15.95+
Vegetable

Vegetable

$7.99+

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta Jerk Chicken

Rasta Pasta Jerk Chicken

$13.99+
Rasta Pasta Jerk Lamb

Rasta Pasta Jerk Lamb

$16.99+
Rasta Pasta Jerk Pork

Rasta Pasta Jerk Pork

$14.99+
Rasta Pasta Jerk Shrimp

Rasta Pasta Jerk Shrimp

$15.99+
Rasta Pasta Veggie

Rasta Pasta Veggie

$8.99+

Appetizers

Chicken In The Rough

Chicken In The Rough

$11.99+
French Fries

French Fries

$8.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.95
Fried Shark

Fried Shark

$17.95
Garlic Chicken Wings

Garlic Chicken Wings

$17.95
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$17.95

Spicy wings

Lamb Pudding

Lamb Pudding

$16.95Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95Out of stock
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$8.95
Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$15.99

Plain Fried Wings

$17.95

Fish Soup

$13.99

Chicken Wontons

$15.99

Vegetables

Broccoli With Garlic Sauce

Broccoli With Garlic Sauce

$8.99+
Mixed Veg With Garlic Sauce

Mixed Veg With Garlic Sauce

$8.99+
Spicy Broccoli With Garlic Sauce

Spicy Broccoli With Garlic Sauce

$8.99+
Steam Brocooli

Steam Brocooli

$8.99+
Steam Mixed Veg

Steam Mixed Veg

$8.99+

West Indian Entree

Chicken Curry

$19.99

Shrimp Curry

$22.99

Duck Curry

$24.99

Lamb Curry

$23.99

Bunjal Pork

$21.99

Tics Fries

Veggie Tics Fries

$8.99+

Chicken Tics Fries

$13.99+

Lamb Tics Fries

$16.99+

Beef Tics Fries

$16.99+

Shrimp Tics Fries

$15.99+

BEVERAGES

Bedessie Banana

$5.00

Bedessie Cream Soda

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Bedessie Kola Champagne

$5.00

Half Tray

Half Tray Veggie

$50.00

Half Tray Chicken

$80.00

Half Tray Garlic Chicken

$80.00

Half Tray Jerk Chicken

$85.00

Half Tray Boneless Chicken

$85.00

Half Tray Cha Chi Kai Chicken

$85.00

Half Tray Roast Pork

$90.00

Half Tray Jerk Pork

$90.00

Half Tray Roast Beef

$105.00

Half Tray Pepper Steak

$105.00

Half Tray Jerk Lamb

$105.00

Half Tray Ginger Lamb

$105.00

Half Tray Spicy Garlic Lamb

$105.00

Half Tray Roast Duck

$115.00

Half Tray Shrimp

$110.00

Half Tray Pepper Shrimp

$110.00

Half Tray Hot And Spicy Shrimp

$110.00

Half Tray Ginger Shrimp

$110.00

Half Tray Veggie Rasta Pasta

$60.00

Half Tray Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$95.00

Half Tray Jerk Pork Rasta Pasta

$95.00

Half Tray Jerk Lamb Rasta Pasta

$105.00

Half Tray Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$110.00

Half Tray Shrimp Wontons

$55.00

Half Tray Jerk Soy Chunks

$75.00

Full Tray

Full Tray Veggie

$90.00

Full Tray Chicken

$145.00

Full Tray Garlic Chicken

$145.00

Full Tray Jerk Chicken

$160.00

Full Tray Boneless Chicken

$160.00

Full Tray Cha Chi Kai Chicken

$160.00

Full Tray Roast Pork

$160.00

Full Tray Jerk Pork

$160.00

Full Tray Roast Beef

$195.00

Full Tray Pepper Steak

$195.00

Full Tray Jerk Lamb

$195.00

Full Tray Ginger Lamb

$195.00

Full Tray Spicy Garlic Lamb

$195.00

Full Tray Roast Duck

$215.00

Full Tray Shrimp

$205.00

Full Tray Pepper Shrimp

$205.00

Full Tray Hot And Spicy Shrimp

$205.00

Full Tray Ginger Shrimp

$205.00

Full Tray Veggie Rasta Pasta

$145.00

Full Tray Jerk Chicken Rasta Pasta

$180.00

Full Tray Jerk Pork Rasta Pasta

$175.00

Full Tray Jerk Lamb Rasta Pasta

$195.00

Full Tray Jerk Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$205.00

Full Tray Chicken Curry

$145.00

Full Tray Curry Duck

$215.00

Full Tray Plantain Chips

$65.00

Full Tray Fried Shrimp Wontons

$105.00

Full Tray Lamb Pudding

$160.00

Full Tray Garlic Chicken Wings

$160.00

Full Tray Cucumber Chow

$80.00

Full Tray Mango Chow

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp And Broccoli

$205.00

Full Tray Bara W/ Mango Sauce

$80.00

Full Tray Boneless Chicken Curry

$160.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125-17 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Directions

Gallery
Tics bar and restaurant image
Tics bar and restaurant image
Tics bar and restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tropical Isle Roti Shop and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
118-19 Liberty Avenue S Richmond Hill, NY 11419
View restaurantnext
Elevate Sky Lounge - 12307 Liberty Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12307 Liberty Ave Richmond, NY 11419
View restaurantnext
Sangria Tapas Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,123
95-41 Sutphin Blvd Jamaica, NY 11435
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow - JFK - 125 JFK Travel Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
125 JFK Plaza Jamaica, NY 11430
View restaurantnext
Tea Mania New York - 9804 101st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
9804 101st Ave Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurantnext
Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine - Saka Sushi & Asian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
83-34 Parsons Blvd Jamaica, NY 11432
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston