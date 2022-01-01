Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Tic Toc Room

review star

No reviews yet

408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Macon-Bibb, GA 31201

Order Again

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ny Style Cheese Cake With Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Dessert Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Housemade Limoncello

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Espresso

$10.00

Cognac

$10.00

10 Year Port

$6.00

Entrees

14oz. Blackened NY Strip

$30.00

Blackened Red Fish & Grits

$18.00

Filet Oscar

$32.00

Honey Drizzled Fried Chicken

$14.00

Sea Bass Hoppin' John

$28.00

Three Day Marinated Pork Chop

$28.00

Tic Toc's Signature Dirty Rice

$20.00

Side Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Rustic Caesar

$9.00

Summer Harvest Salad

$9.00

Sides

Bacon Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Stone Ground Grits

$6.00

Southern Style Collard Greens

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Starters

Ahi Tuna Tar Tar

$16.00

Black Eyed Pea Hummas

$5.00

Crab and Collard Greens

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Grilled Artichokes

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Grit Aranchini

$6.00

Vegatarian

Vegetarian Gumbo

$16.00

Vegetarian Spagetti

$12.00

Spinach Mushrooms Feta Cornbread Crepe

$13.00

Red Beans and Rice

$12.00

Bar Menu

Barnyard Burger

$18.00

Cheese Stuff Burger

$20.00

Collard Green & Black Eyed Pea Potsticker

$6.00

Cornmeal Dusted Catfish and Chips

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00

Grilled cheese

$7.00

PBBBJ

$8.00

Side FF

$3.00

Side of Catfish

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Red Pepper Jelly { 2 cups }

$1.00

The All The Way Prospector's Pie

$20.00

The Cheese Prospector's Pie

$14.00

The Meat Lovers Prospector's Pie

$18.00

The Pepperoni Prospectors Pie

$18.00

The Veggie Prospector's Pie

$16.00

Tic Toc Fried Mozz

$6.00

Tic Toc's Signature Fl./Ga. Line Wings

$9.00

TRAY'S JUMBO SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.00

Special

Beef Tips and Rice

$22.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Fillet Tips and Rice

$22.00

Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$8.00

Ribeye 36 oz

$38.00

Soup of the Day App

$6.00

Soup of the Day Entree

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Vegetarian Bbq Sandwich

$14.00

BOGO MARTINI

BOGO MARTINI

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.

Location

408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA 31201

Directions

Tic Toc Room image
Tic Toc Room image
Tic Toc Room image
Tic Toc Room image

