Tidal Poke Co. (District Kitchen)

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hudson Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Build Your Own Poke Bowl (Lunch)

Food Online

Build Your Own Poke Bowl (Lunch)

$15.00

Drinks Online

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.50
Ito En Oi Ocha (Bottle)

Ito En Oi Ocha (Bottle)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Experience aloha at District Kitchen @ Harborside

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

