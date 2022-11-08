Tidbits Grill imageView gallery

Tidbits Grill

3 Reviews

14661 Hwy 18

Pine Mountain, GA 31822

Order Again

Popular Items

Sirloin (8 oz)
Shrimp Basket
Wings

Appetizers

1/2 Order Cheese Balls

$5.00

3 made from scratch cheese balls served with the choice of Ranch or Marinara.

Cheese Balls

$9.00

6 Made from scratch cheese balls served with ranch or marinara.

Combo

$15.00

2 Cheese Balls, 2 Fried Pickles, 2 Jalapeno Poppers, 6 Corn Nuggets and 6 Onion Rings served with ranch, honey mustard, onion ring sauce, and marinara.

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

18 deep fried nuggets of creamed corn served with honey mustard.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

6 Crispy Fried Pickle spears served with 2 oz Ranch Dressing.

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Wings

$8.00+

10, 15, 1/2 lb boneless, or 1 lb boneless wings (wings are on the smaller side) tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Little Bits

Burger Slider

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Pizza

$7.00

Spaghetti

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Kids Wings

$7.00

Above 10 on Kids Night Charge/Togo

$7.00

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$12.00

Fr/Gr Chicken Salad

$14.00

A heafty salad full of romaine and spring mix greens with tomatos, cucumbers, and your choice of fried or grilled chicken.

South West Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Plain Hamburger

$13.50

American Burger

$14.50

Classic 1/2 lb cheese burger, seasoned and charbroiled. This burger comes with American Cheese and set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) is available upon request. Served with one side.

Black N Bleu Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb hand pattied burger covered in cajun seasoning and topped with crispy bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) is available upon request. Served with one side.

Bac Ched Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side item.

Bacon Rancher Burger

Bacon Rancher Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.

Cheese Cheese Cheese Burger

Cheese Cheese Cheese Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.

Fried Pickle Burger

Fried Pickle Burger

$14.50

1/2lb handpattied burger topped with Mozzarella cheese, fried pickles and ranch dressing.

Hamburger Steak Burger

Hamburger Steak Burger

$14.50

1/2lb hand pattied burger topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy.

Mush Swiss Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.

Smash Burger

$14.50

Burger of the Week

$14.50

GOLDEN ZINU BURGER

$35.00

Finger Food

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

12 Inch tortilla with chedder cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce (mild), and grilled chicken. Garnished with lettuce and sour cream.

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$12.50

Juicey Fried Chicken Tenders, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese rolled in a 12 inch tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Burger Sliders

$13.50

2 3oz seasoned burgers topped with american cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) available upon request. Served wtih 1 side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Fried Chicken, romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a 12" tortilla

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

5 lightly battered chicken fingers served with honey mustard and 1 side.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.50

A triple stacked ham and turkey cold sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo.

French Dip

$13.50

Deli sliced roast beef and 2 slices of swiss on a cuban sub roll. Served with a 4 oz Au jus and 1 side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.50

2 Smashed pattites with sauteed onions, swiss and american cheeses, 1000, on texas toast.

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Grilled shaved beef with cheese steak seasoning, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese on a sub roll.

Turkey Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon bits and honey mustard wrapped in a 12" tortilla.

Entrees

Caprese Chicken

$18.50

6 oz Grilled Chicken breast topped with 2 tomatoes, 2 slices of fresh mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.50

1/2 lb seasoned hamburger patty, sauteed onions, and brown gravy. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.

Pork Chop

$20.00

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

12 shrimp cooked how you like. Grilled, Fried, or buffalo style. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

3 Shrimp tacos with cabbage, tomato, cheddar cheese, shrimp, and chili lime ranch.

Sirloin (8 oz)

$20.00

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti noodles with a made from scratch Cajun alfredo and caramelized onions. Served with garlic bread and a salad.

Garlic Parmesan PASTA

Garlic Parmesan PASTA

$15.00

Spaghetti noodles, cajun butter, and made from scratch Alfredo served with a salad and garlic bread. Your choice of meat.

Spaghetti

$10.00+

A heafty bed of thin spaghetti noodles and meat sauce served with garlic bread and a side salad.

Sp. REORDER

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Broccoli and Mushroom Alfredo

$16.00

Sides

2 Cheese Balls

$4.00

6 Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

No Side

Onion Rings

$4.00

Salad Wedge

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Smoked Gouda Grits

$5.00

Dessert

Banana Cake Fries

Banana Cake Fries

$10.00

Mini Banana Cake Fries

$6.00

Brownie and Ice cream

$7.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Extras

$ADD Steak

$12.00

$American Slice

$1.00

$Bacon Bits

$0.50

$Bacon Slice

$0.75

$Brown Gravy 2oz

$0.50

$Brown Gravy 4oz

$1.00

$Burger Patty

$6.00

Buzz Button

$2.00

$Cheddar 2oz

$0.50

$Cheddar 4oz

$1.00

$Cheddar Slice

$1.00

$Chicken Finger (1)

$1.25

$Cucumber 2oz

$0.50

$Cucumber 4oz

$1.00

$Dressing 2oz

$0.50

$Dressing 4oz

$0.75

$Egg (1)

$1.00

$Fried Breast

$5.00

$Garlic Bread

$0.75

$Grilled Chicken

$5.00

$Marinara 2oz

$0.50

$Marinara 4oz

$1.00

$Mozzarella Slice

$1.00

$Mushrooms 2 oz

$0.50

$Mushrooms 4 oz

$1.00

$Onion 2oz

$0.50

$Onion 4 oz

$1.00

$Pepperjack 2 oz

$0.50

$Pepperjack4oz

$1.00

$Salmon (1)

$6.00

$Salsa 2oz

$0.50

$Salsa 4oz

$1.00

$Shrimp (6)

$6.00

$Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

$SUB Steak

$7.00

$Swiss Slice

$1.00

$Tomato 2oz

$0.50

$Tomato 4oz

$1.00

$Tortilla Strips 4 oz

$0.50

Tea/Water

Water

Water W/Lemon

Sweet tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea W/Lemon

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea W/Lemon

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Kids Beverage

Kids Water

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Sprite

Kids Lemonade

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Root Beer

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Vitamin Water

Kids Coke Zero

Coffee

Regular

$2.50

DeCaff

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Frozen

Virgin Peach Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Key Lime Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Georgia Peach

$4.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.00

Virgin Strawberries N Cream

$4.00

Cookies and Cream Milk Shake

$4.00

Cherry Milk Shake

$4.00

Virgin Margarita (Lemon/Lime)

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14661 Hwy 18, Pine Mountain, GA 31822

Directions

Tidbits Grill image

