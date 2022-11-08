- Home
- /
- Pine Mountain
- /
- Tidbits Grill
Tidbits Grill
3 Reviews
14661 Hwy 18
Pine Mountain, GA 31822
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
1/2 Order Cheese Balls
3 made from scratch cheese balls served with the choice of Ranch or Marinara.
Cheese Balls
6 Made from scratch cheese balls served with ranch or marinara.
Combo
2 Cheese Balls, 2 Fried Pickles, 2 Jalapeno Poppers, 6 Corn Nuggets and 6 Onion Rings served with ranch, honey mustard, onion ring sauce, and marinara.
Corn Nuggets
18 deep fried nuggets of creamed corn served with honey mustard.
Fried Pickles
6 Crispy Fried Pickle spears served with 2 oz Ranch Dressing.
Onion Ring Basket
Wings
10, 15, 1/2 lb boneless, or 1 lb boneless wings (wings are on the smaller side) tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Little Bits
Salads
Burgers
Plain Hamburger
American Burger
Classic 1/2 lb cheese burger, seasoned and charbroiled. This burger comes with American Cheese and set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) is available upon request. Served with one side.
Black N Bleu Burger
1/2 lb hand pattied burger covered in cajun seasoning and topped with crispy bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) is available upon request. Served with one side.
Bac Ched Burger
1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side item.
Bacon Rancher Burger
1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.
Cheese Cheese Cheese Burger
1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with cheddar, swiss, and mozzarella cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.
Fried Pickle Burger
1/2lb handpattied burger topped with Mozzarella cheese, fried pickles and ranch dressing.
Hamburger Steak Burger
1/2lb hand pattied burger topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy.
Mush Swiss Burger
1/2 lb seasoned burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) available upon request. Served with one side.
Smash Burger
Burger of the Week
GOLDEN ZINU BURGER
Finger Food
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
12 Inch tortilla with chedder cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce (mild), and grilled chicken. Garnished with lettuce and sour cream.
Buffalo Wrap
Juicey Fried Chicken Tenders, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese rolled in a 12 inch tortilla.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Burger Sliders
2 3oz seasoned burgers topped with american cheese. Set up (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle) available upon request. Served wtih 1 side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried Chicken, romain lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a 12" tortilla
Chicken Fingers
5 lightly battered chicken fingers served with honey mustard and 1 side.
Club Sandwich
A triple stacked ham and turkey cold sandwich with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo.
French Dip
Deli sliced roast beef and 2 slices of swiss on a cuban sub roll. Served with a 4 oz Au jus and 1 side.
Patty Melt
2 Smashed pattites with sauteed onions, swiss and american cheeses, 1000, on texas toast.
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled shaved beef with cheese steak seasoning, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese on a sub roll.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon bits and honey mustard wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Entrees
Caprese Chicken
6 oz Grilled Chicken breast topped with 2 tomatoes, 2 slices of fresh mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb seasoned hamburger patty, sauteed onions, and brown gravy. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.
Pork Chop
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp Basket
12 shrimp cooked how you like. Grilled, Fried, or buffalo style. Served with garlic bread and 2 sides.
Shrimp Tacos
3 Shrimp tacos with cabbage, tomato, cheddar cheese, shrimp, and chili lime ranch.
Sirloin (8 oz)
Pasta
Cajun Pasta
Spaghetti noodles with a made from scratch Cajun alfredo and caramelized onions. Served with garlic bread and a salad.
Garlic Parmesan PASTA
Spaghetti noodles, cajun butter, and made from scratch Alfredo served with a salad and garlic bread. Your choice of meat.
Spaghetti
A heafty bed of thin spaghetti noodles and meat sauce served with garlic bread and a side salad.
Sp. REORDER
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Broccoli and Mushroom Alfredo
Sides
Dessert
Extras
$ADD Steak
$American Slice
$Bacon Bits
$Bacon Slice
$Brown Gravy 2oz
$Brown Gravy 4oz
$Burger Patty
Buzz Button
$Cheddar 2oz
$Cheddar 4oz
$Cheddar Slice
$Chicken Finger (1)
$Cucumber 2oz
$Cucumber 4oz
$Dressing 2oz
$Dressing 4oz
$Egg (1)
$Fried Breast
$Garlic Bread
$Grilled Chicken
$Marinara 2oz
$Marinara 4oz
$Mozzarella Slice
$Mushrooms 2 oz
$Mushrooms 4 oz
$Onion 2oz
$Onion 4 oz
$Pepperjack 2 oz
$Pepperjack4oz
$Salmon (1)
$Salsa 2oz
$Salsa 4oz
$Shrimp (6)
$Spaghetti Sauce
$SUB Steak
$Swiss Slice
$Tomato 2oz
$Tomato 4oz
$Tortilla Strips 4 oz
Tea/Water
Soda
Kids Beverage
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
14661 Hwy 18, Pine Mountain, GA 31822